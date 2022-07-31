ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

As rolling blackouts and food shortages continue, Sri Lanka weighs IMF bailout

By Lauren Frayer
NPR
 4 days ago
www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Spain's prime minister has a proposal to cut the costs of keeping cool

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Much of Europe, like a good part of the U.S., is sweltering under triple-digit temperatures this summer. So to cut the cost of keeping cool, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has a proposal. He says men ought to ditch their ties at work. Now, Sanchez stopped wearing ties himself. And the Spanish government is telling its citizens to save on electricity bills by not blasting the air conditioning. Well, at least the taking off the tie part won't take too much convincing. It's MORNING EDITION.
EUROPE
NPR

Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite warnings from Beijing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed earlier today in Taiwan. She is the most senior U.S. government official to visit the island in 25 years. Minutes after her plane touched down, China's military announced it would be holding live fire military drills around the island later in the week. China opposes stronger U.S.-Taiwan ties because Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China. Could these tensions escalate into a military conflict? NPR's Emily Feng joins us to discuss it. Hi, Emily.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
NPR

News brief: Blinken attends ASEAN meeting, Viktor Orbán, curtailing drug prices

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have to manage the diplomatic fallout. He's in Cambodia for a regional gathering of Southeast...
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

Pelosi has landed in Taiwan. Here's why that's a big deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan during a tour of Asian nations in spite of warnings from Beijing at a time of high tensions between the U.S. and China. As NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports, Pelosi is no stranger to defying and criticizing the Chinese government. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Eighteen...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Food Shortages#Rolling Blackouts#Bailout#Linus Business#Npr
NPR

House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has heightened U.S.-China tensions

Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said that she and the congressional delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent the day in Taiwan on a visit that's been harshly criticized by Beijing.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
MILITARY
NPR

The reaction in the Middle East to Zawahiri's death and the outlook for al-Qaida

Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaida leader the U.S. killed in a drone strike this week, was believed to be living and operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last 20 years, but he cast a long shadow over the Middle East. That's even as his international jihadist movement was eclipsed by groups like ISIS that were capturing territory on the ground. We're going to take a look at some of the reaction today and the outlook for al-Qaida. And to do that, we're going to bring in NPR's Fatma Tanis, who joins us from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hi, Fatma.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NPR

Ukraine's army is waging its 1st major offensive against Russia to retake Kherson

Could Ukraine's army retake the strategic southern city of Kherson? Officers and soldiers near the front line say the counter-offensive is already underway. Ukraine's army is waging its first major offensive against the Russians. It's pushing to retake a strategic city in the south called Kherson. The fighting is brutal, and Ukrainian soldiers are paying a terrible price to liberate a vast region of occupied territory near the Black Sea. NPR's Brian Mann traveled close to the frontlines to talk with those soldiers. And just a word of caution - his story contains moments of violence that may be disturbing for some listeners.
MILITARY
NPR

Turkey's President Erdogan is set to meet with Putin again — and has some requests

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to host Turkey's leader at a meeting in Russia on Friday. It's the second time the two men have met in the last few weeks. These meetings raise concerns in the West because Turkey is a NATO member and could be key in trying to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And Turkey does have close ties to the West, but it also seeks some specific items from Russia. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports from Istanbul.
POLITICS
NPR

A retired ISS commander weighs in on Russia's decision to leave

In 1975, a handshake in space kicked off an era of cooperation between unlikely partners. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ALEXEI LEONOV: We are looking forward now to shaking hands with you aboard Soyuz. CHANG: That's a Soviet cosmonaut greeting American astronauts on the Apollo-Soyuz mission, when spacecraft from the Soviet...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NPR

Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly

Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION.
WORLD
NPR

A Japanese company finds a way for cats and dogs to beat the heat

The manufacturer of maternity clothes came up with a wearable fan for cats and dogs. It's a mesh bodysuit with a tiny battery-operated fan attached to the back. Can they make one for humans next?. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Japan, like much of the planet, is...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy