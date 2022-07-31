ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floridians are seeing their electric bills spike this year

By Heard on Weekend Edition Sunday
NPR
 4 days ago
hello
4d ago

you got that right we can thank him for the electricity Spike, the water bill Spike, the gas bill Spike, and the rental hikes! while he focuses on banning books and trying to shut down companies that disagree with him. which is only going to divert more money away from Florida

Glenn Maneval
3d ago

Seriously. Haven’t changed our usage and it went up $110

Ayesha Rascoe
