The latest music releases to add to your summer playlist

www.npr.org
Related
NPR
Beyoncé will change a lyric in her latest album after accusations of ableism
Beyoncé will change a lyric in one of the songs on Renaissance in order to remove an offensive and ableist term. Related Story: Bow down, Queen Bey's 'Renaissance' era has finally arrived. On the album's 11th track, "Heated," which features Beyoncé and Drake among its writers, is the word...
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
Heads up - this podcast contains explicit language. HARRIS: Finally, it's here. Beyonce released her new album "Renaissance," and the superstar channels a rich history of Black and queer music. It's a joyful sonic immersion made for dance floors of all kinds. There's disco, dancehall, bounce, house, gospel, freestyle and funk, all served up in a confident, sexy and thotty gumbo. Now that we've had some time to sit with and get down to the album, how are we feeling? Was it worth the wait? And where does this sit within the Queen B canon?
NPR
2 podcasts look back at the messy decades of the American counter-culture
This is FRESH AIR. At the recent Tribeca Festival, two nonfiction podcasts were honored for their look back at the messy decades of the American counterculture. As podcast critic Nick Quah finds, these podcast's similarities run deeper than just the time period. Here's his review. NICK QUAH, BYLINE: Earlier this...
NPR
Julia Whelan on narrating her romance novel about a narrator who hates romance novels
All right. Listen closely to this next voice. If you are a fan of audiobooks, it may sound familiar. JULIA WHELAN: The girl wakes up in someone else's bed. I can certainly consult for you while reading books and writing about... Was Donald Trump's de facto headquarters for much of...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Attacca Quartet / Caroline Shaw, 'First Essay (Nimrod)'
Have you ever fallen through a musical trap door? This piece contains a few of them, along with other compositional entanglements, according to its composer, the Pulitzer-winning Caroline Shaw. Part of her inspiration, she says in the notes to her forthcoming album of string quartet music, is the biblical story of the Tower of Babel, where God scattered the peoples and confused their languages.
Comments / 0