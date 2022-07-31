As tensions with the U.S. rise, China signals disappointing economic growth

www.npr.org
NPR
Pelosi has landed in Taiwan. Here's why that's a big deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan during a tour of Asian nations in spite of warnings from Beijing at a time of high tensions between the U.S. and China. As NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports, Pelosi is no stranger to defying and criticizing the Chinese government. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Eighteen...
NPR
China says if Pelosi visits Taiwan, it would be met with very serious consequences
NPR's A Martinez talks to Shelley Rigger, professor of East Asian Policy at Davidson College, about the U.S.-Taiwan-China relationship ahead of a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Pelosi. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. China's foreign ministry says a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which could come...
NPR
House Speaker Pelosi's trip to Taiwan has heightened U.S.-China tensions
Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said that she and the congressional delegation are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent the day in Taiwan on a visit that's been harshly criticized by Beijing.
NPR
Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite warnings from Beijing
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed earlier today in Taiwan. She is the most senior U.S. government official to visit the island in 25 years. Minutes after her plane touched down, China's military announced it would be holding live fire military drills around the island later in the week. China opposes stronger U.S.-Taiwan ties because Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China. Could these tensions escalate into a military conflict? NPR's Emily Feng joins us to discuss it. Hi, Emily.
NPR
Pelosi's Taiwan trip fuel tensions with China and raised security concerns regionally
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Cambodia for a regional meeting of foreign ministers amid the fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island.
NPR
News brief: Ayman al-Zawahiri, Pelosi's trip to Asia, It's Primary Day in Arizona
The U.S. says it has killed the leader of al-Qaida. House Speaker Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan despite a warning from China. Voters in the swing state will cast ballots in several key races. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. Two decades after the 9/11 attacks, the United States says it has...
NPR
News brief: Blinken attends ASEAN meeting, Viktor Orbán, curtailing drug prices
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is increasing tension in the region. Today, China launched several missiles during unprecedented military drills around the island. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have to manage the diplomatic fallout. He's in Cambodia for a regional gathering of Southeast...
NPR
The reaction in the Middle East to Zawahiri's death and the outlook for al-Qaida
Ayman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaida leader the U.S. killed in a drone strike this week, was believed to be living and operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan for the last 20 years, but he cast a long shadow over the Middle East. That's even as his international jihadist movement was eclipsed by groups like ISIS that were capturing territory on the ground. We're going to take a look at some of the reaction today and the outlook for al-Qaida. And to do that, we're going to bring in NPR's Fatma Tanis, who joins us from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hi, Fatma.
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
NPR
Ayman al-Zawahiri's death is a significant blow to al-Qaida, Kirby says
We turn now to the Biden administration and the National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby. Admiral Kirby, Ayman al-Zawahiri became one of America's top targets after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. What difference will this death make for counterterrorism efforts in the region?. JOHN KIRBY:...
NPR
How the U.S. took out an al-Qaida mastermind despite having no boots on the ground
A drone strike that killed al-Qaida's top leader marks the first major U.S. operation in Afghanistan in a year, and comes at a time when national security interests seemed to be focused elsewhere. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. President Biden says the U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri brought...
NPR
Gasoline prices have fallen recently, but experts warn that prices could rise again
Gasoline prices have fallen sharply and are now below $4 a gallon in many parts of the country. But analysts warn that prices could tick up again if drivers set aside their newfound gas-saving habits. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. We've got some promising news to report from the gas pump of...
NPR
Ukraine's army is waging its 1st major offensive against Russia to retake Kherson
Ukraine's army is waging its first major offensive against the Russians. It's pushing to retake a strategic city in the south called Kherson. The fighting is brutal, and Ukrainian soldiers are paying a terrible price to liberate a vast region of occupied territory near the Black Sea. NPR's Brian Mann traveled close to the frontlines to talk with those soldiers. And just a word of caution - his story contains moments of violence that may be disturbing for some listeners.
NPR
Spain's prime minister has a proposal to cut the costs of keeping cool
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Much of Europe, like a good part of the U.S., is sweltering under triple-digit temperatures this summer. So to cut the cost of keeping cool, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has a proposal. He says men ought to ditch their ties at work. Now, Sanchez stopped wearing ties himself. And the Spanish government is telling its citizens to save on electricity bills by not blasting the air conditioning. Well, at least the taking off the tie part won't take too much convincing. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Demolition of Jeddah neighborhoods sparks rare widespread criticism in Saudi Arabia
We often report on Saudi Arabia's role in the world in global politics. Well, today we have a story about a local issue which reveals something about how the kingdom works. In the second largest city, Jeddah, old neighborhoods are being demolished to make way for luxury high rises and entertainment venues. It's part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's $20 billion plan to attract tourism and wealthy foreigners. Hundreds of thousands of people will be displaced. And even though dissent in Saudi Arabia can be risky, NPR's Fatma Tanis went to Jeddah and met some of those people.
NPR
'Vogue' cover of Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska sparks debate and controversy
What does it mean to sit like a girl? Well, people have been debating this question since last week, when Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska appeared on the cover of Vogue sitting, as some have criticized, in a very unfeminine posture. NPR's Ashley Westerman reports. ASHLEY WESTERMAN, BYLINE: When 30-year-old...
NPR
Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast to customs can be costly
Good morning, I'm A Martinez. What's the most you've ever spent for fast food? Flying into Australia without declaring breakfast at customs can be very costly. Two McMuffins and a ham croissant sniffed out by a detector dog led to a fine for one traveler of about 1,800 bucks. Someone else had to cough up the same amount for a stowaway sandwich last month, although the Subway chain reimbursed that traveler with a gift card. Takeout sammies (ph) as contraband - wonder if the police pooch got the munch on the evidence. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
The run up to Kenya's election is messier than normal. Voters wonder if it's for show
Ahead of an election next Tuesday, Kenya's presidential race has been full of twists and turns that have shocked voters. Imagine a sitting president who drops his running mate, then supports his archrival in the next presidential race. That's exactly the kind of thing happening in Kenya. In what seems like a work of fiction, old adversaries have become allies, and longtime friends are now enemies. It has left voters wondering whether Kenyan politics is all just a show. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports from Nairobi.
