ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Inc. isn't having trouble finding business partners

By Ayesha Rascoe
NPR
 4 days ago
www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Biden used to keep Trump mentions to a minimum. Not anymore

In the early part of the Biden administration, there was an unwritten rule. Don't talk about the former president. But with midterms just around the corner, Donald Trump's name seems to be back on the tip of President Biden's tongue. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has been asking why.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Donald Trump
NPR

Pelosi has landed in Taiwan. Here's why that's a big deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan during a tour of Asian nations in spite of warnings from Beijing at a time of high tensions between the U.S. and China. As NPR's Barbara Sprunt reports, Pelosi is no stranger to defying and criticizing the Chinese government. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Eighteen...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
WASHINGTON STATE
UPI News

United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#Trump Inc#Saudi#Pga#American#Congress#The Department Of Justice#Npr#Republicans#Cabinet
NPR

Abortion Bans Have Consequences For Wanted Pregnancies, Too

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, a dozen states have implemented laws banning or severely restricting abortion. Those laws have consequences for wanted pregnancies, too. NPR's Carrie Feibel brings us the story of a woman in Texas whose pregnancy took a sudden turn. Because of the state's abortion law, her case became a medical crisis.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

After high-profile pushback, Senate passes help for veterans exposed to toxins

The U.S. Senate has given final approval to improved health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxins while on duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. What's called the PACT Act is now waiting for President Biden's signature, but it was almost derailed by last-minute objections from Republicans. Then came some pretty high-profile pushback. NPR's H.J. Mai reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
NPR

Ukraine's army faces a big test in the war: trying to retake the city of Kherson

A 29-year-old battalion commander is helping lead Ukraine's counteroffensive near Kherson. He says the fight is costly but his troops have already won ground. Ukraine's army is facing one of the biggest tests of the war. Can it retake the strategic southern city of Kherson, which Russia occupied in the early days of the invasion? NPR's Brian Mann traveled to a command post near the front line, north of Kherson, where he met one of the battalion commanders leading the counteroffensive.
MILITARY
NPR

Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taiwan, despite warnings from Beijing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed earlier today in Taiwan. She is the most senior U.S. government official to visit the island in 25 years. Minutes after her plane touched down, China's military announced it would be holding live fire military drills around the island later in the week. China opposes stronger U.S.-Taiwan ties because Beijing sees Taiwan as part of China. Could these tensions escalate into a military conflict? NPR's Emily Feng joins us to discuss it. Hi, Emily.
FOREIGN POLICY
NPR

Democrats may make some progress toward lowering high drug prices

High prescription drug prices have been a hot political talking point for years. Democrats now may be making some progress on that, thanks to a Senate compromise negotiated by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema has yet to say whether she'll vote for the Reduce Inflation Act. But if it wins her approval, the legislation would pass the Senate and then the House. NPR pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin has been looking into the provisions of the bill and why it's getting so much attention.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

The story of a war, a wedding dress and a business opportunity

The Russian invasion is destroying much of Ukraine's economy. In some cases, however, companies that adapted are not just surviving but thriving. Now we're going to hear the story of a war, a wedding dress and an opportunity. Here's NPR's Eleanor Beardsley. ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: This story begins with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NPR

Spain's prime minister has a proposal to cut the costs of keeping cool

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Much of Europe, like a good part of the U.S., is sweltering under triple-digit temperatures this summer. So to cut the cost of keeping cool, Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has a proposal. He says men ought to ditch their ties at work. Now, Sanchez stopped wearing ties himself. And the Spanish government is telling its citizens to save on electricity bills by not blasting the air conditioning. Well, at least the taking off the tie part won't take too much convincing. It's MORNING EDITION.
EUROPE
NPR

Where efforts stand on Capitol Hill to codify abortion protections

NPR's Asma Khalid talks to Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia about efforts by a bipartisan group of senators to codify abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. ASMA KHALID, HOST:. Today, a referendum in Kansas will determine whether the state's constitution is amended to allow lawmakers to...
KANSAS STATE
NPR

A roundup of results from Tuesday's key primaries that took place in 5 states

The elections led to some notable results when it comes to former President Trump's endorsements, Republicans who voted for his impeachment and election deniers. Voters in Kansas have given reproductive rights supporters a victory in the first ballot test of abortion rights since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade. Kansans who went to the polls yesterday protected abortion rights by rejecting an effort to rewrite the state's constitution. As NPR's Domenico Montanaro tells us, it was one of the most notable results after a day of primary voting in five states.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy