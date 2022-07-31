Minors: Wil Myers' timing still off in El Paso, Robert Hassell talks trade rumors

Padres' Wil Myers reacts to a called strikeout in the eighth inning Wednesday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Thirteen games into his minor league rehab assignment, Wil Myers is still looking for his timing.

The 31-year-old outfielder struck out twice in an 0-for-4 effort on Saturday in Triple-A El Paso’s 5-4 loss at Tacoma.

Choosing rest and rehab over surgery, Myers has not played in the majors since May 31 and his rehab batting line across two levels (.269/.296/.538) isn’t all that far off a disappointing start in the majors (.234/.276/.306) outside mashing four homers in 13 games vs. just one homer in 32 games with the Padres.

Myers has also struck out 11 times against two walks in the minors.

Saturday was also Myers’ fifth game at first base. He’s played one game in right, one in center and six times at designated hitter.

Shortstop Eguy Rosario (.867 OPS) drove in three runs on his 16 th homer and catcher Luis Campusano (.829 OPS) went 2-for-4 with his eighth homer.

Right-hander Alek Jacob (0-1, 7.71 ERA) took the loss with two runs allowed on three hits and two hit batters in two-thirds of an inning in relief. Jacob has allowed six runs in seven innings since his promotion from Double-A San Antonio (1.40 ERA).

El Paso is 54-44.

Hassell on trade rumors

Before doubling in two runs in high Single-A Fort Wayne’s 7-6 loss at Peoria, Padres prospect Robert Hassell III joined Ben Shulman on the TinCaps pregame show and addressed his name popping up in trade rumors again.

Hassell is ranked No. 1 in the Padres’ farm system and therefore a target of other teams as the Padres look to make upgrades before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

“Part of me does think it’s cool,” Hassell said. “I’ll see stuff on Twitter and it doesn’t bother me. I like to see what might be happening. At the end of the day, when I’m at the field, I turn that stuff off. I take it as, if I’m playing the way I’m supposed to be playing, I want teams to talk about me. I want teams to want me. Just keep playing my game. Whatever happens, happens. Right now, I’m with the Padres and with the TinCaps, and loving every second of it. Just taking it day-by-day.”

Listen to the full interview here .

Saturday’s scoreboard

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (50-43)

Missions 4, Midland 3: RHP Brandon Komar (1-3, 6.75) struck out four and allowed three runs in six innings in the win. LHP Fred Schlichtholz (1.08), RHP Carlos Belen (3.98) and RHP Jose Quezada (0.75) all threw a scoreless frame, with Schlichtholz striking out three and Belen and Quezada both striking out a pair. Quezada earned his first save. C Yorman Rodriguez (.768 OPS) drove in two runs on two doubles. LF Tirso Ornelas (.743 OPS), CF Thomas Milone (.740 OPS) and 3B Kelvin Melean (.891 OPS) all had two hits.

HIGH SINGLE-A FORT WAYNE (40-55)

Peoria 7, TinCaps 6: RF Joshua Mears (.759 OPS) went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Hassell (.843 OPS) and LF Corey Rosier (.777 OPS) both drove in two runs. 3B Lucas Dunn (.730 OPS) went 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. LHP Noel Vela (3.59) struck out five and allowed two runs in five innings in the start. LHP Ethan Routzahn (0-1, 4.15) allowed a two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth to take the loss.

LOW SINGLE-A LAKE ELSINORE (56-39)

Storm 2, Stockton 1: 1B Carlos Luis (.855 OPS) hit his sixth homer and CF James Wood (1.020 OPS) went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. RHP Victor Lizarraga (5-2, 3.39) struck out four and allowed an unearned run on two hits and two walks in five innings. RHP Manuel Castro (12.27) and RHP Alan Mundo (2.23) both threw two scoreless innings, with Mundo recording his third save.

ROOKIE ACL PADRES (18-20)

Padres 5, Mariners 4: LF Ruben Salinas (.876 OPS) hit a grand slam for his fourth homer of the season. 1B Josttin Diaz (.739 OPS) went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. RHP Henry Báez (1-3, 3.45) struck out five and allowed two runs – one earned – in five innings in the win. RF Jakob Marsee (6 th round) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in his pro debut and 3B Graham Pauley (13 th round) went 0-for-2 in his debut.

Note: The DSL Padres were off.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .