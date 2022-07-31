Elton John is still standing and wowing 40,000 Cleveland fans (Photos)

www.cleveland.com
Bill Forester
4d ago
Wonderful performance! Love it - thank you for the music of our time ! He energized the stadium
william macadam
4d ago
wasn't there but know how awesome a show He puts on. definitely one of the legends
Smitty Boss
3d ago
this is a true legend he has that good music all his life he's a wonderful performer thank you for all your music of all time you keep on the rocking never give up
3 great burger places in Cleveland
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Corks on the Concourse is scheduled in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The International Women’s Air & Space Museum has scheduled its annual tasting fundraiser, Corks on the Concourse. The benefit is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Jo Koy’s ‘Easter Sunday’ is a funny, heartwarming and overdue homage to Filipino American culture
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Filipinos are known for a lot of things. But two things on top of that list are our food and our sense of humor. Don’t believe me? Ask one of your Filipino friends (there are 4.2 million of us in the United States) to invite you to their next family party. When you get there, grab a couple of delicious Lumpia, find anybody answering to the name Tita Baby or Tito Rey (we all have at least one) and then park yourself. You’re about to hear the funniest stories.
brooklynvegan.com
Joe Walsh reuniting The James Gang w/ Dave Grohl for VetsAid 2022 with NIN, Black Keys & The Breeders
Joe Walsh is reuniting his '60s/'70s band The James Gang for his annual VetsAid benefit concert that happens November 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The Cleveland band, known for such songs as "Funk #49" and "Walk Away," will headline a bill that is otherwise loaded with Ohio alt-rock heavyweights Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders. Also: Dave Grohl (who was born in Warren, OH) will be joining The James Gang as a "special guest" for what they're calling "One Last Ride."
Browns right tackle Jack Conklin is almost back and he wants to stay in Cleveland for a long time
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns right tackle Jack Conklin spent his offseason in Cleveland. His presence prompted head coach Kevin Stefanski to joke Conklin might have just slept at the team’s practice facility.
Portraits of yesterday: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hartville Marketplace will host its Americana Show tomorrow on its bountiful grounds. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The show will feature advertising signs and antiques, as well as a car show on Saturday. The Hartville Kitchen restaurant and shop also will be open, featuring prepared bakery, food, furniture and gifts.
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Blackbird Records and Operation Fandom to open Medina location this weekend
MEDINA, Ohio – A record store is returning to Medina’s local shopping offerings this weekend, when Blackbird Records opens its third location in Northeast Ohio on Friday, Aug. 5. The shop will be paired with its sister business Operation Fandom, focused on vintage toys and collectibles. It’s a...
coolcleveland.com
Re-Live the 60s at a Summer Happening in Parma
Want to relive the 1960s or pretend you were around then to enjoy the British music invasion, the mod fashions, the hippies and the so-called “Youthquake”? Head on out to Parma for the fourth annual 60s Summer Happening taking place at the German Central Foundation. Four bands, including...
Twins Days Festival, Puerto Rican Parade, Medina County Fair and 20 more things to do this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
Adorable! Cleveland Zoo’s latest birth announcement
The Cleveland Zoo is celebrating the birth of one of its newest family members!
‘Thirteen Lives,’ ‘The Sandman,’ ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This week’s new entertainment releases include the four-part docuseries, “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” which looks at the life and music of each iconic band member. Also, Ron Howard tackles the riveting story of the 2018 rescue of a boys’ soccer team from inside a watery cave in the film, “Thirteen Lives,” premiering Friday on Amazon Prime. And straight out of San Diego’s Comic-Con, comes “The Sandman.” Neil Gaiman, who wrote the acclaimed series of graphic novels, developed and is executive producer for the 10-episode series debuting Friday on Netflix starring Tom Sturridge.
Little chihuahua brings big joy: Send us your pet stories
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- I’d like to tell you about our dog, Joy. I first found out about Joy -- and more than 50 other chihuahuas – from a news feature on Channel 8. They were asking people to come and adopt these little dogs at the Cleveland Animal Protective League.
Cleveland Scene
Some of Our Favorite Places in Cleveland to Score a Chicago Italian Beef, the Sandwich of the Summer
For those of us who have never worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, “The Bear” on FX offers an unvarnished behind-the-swinging-door glimpse at the workings of that chaotic world. For those of who have worked in a busy restaurant kitchen, the show likely conjures a string of long-simmering nightmares like being in the weeds, getting disfigured by the meat slicer, or forgetting to fire table #7.
Women ‘interlace’ art, friendship in new exhibit at Medina Library
MEDINA, Ohio -- A new art show titled “Interlaced Art” opened Monday (Aug. 1) in the B. Smith Gallery on the third floor of the Medina Library, 210 S. Broadway. The seven artists whose works are displayed belong to a group of friends called Women in Art. According to Barbara Johns, a member of the group, “We are all trying to focus our energy on developing our art -- at any age. We’re not young.”
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Roger Goodell appoints Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell won’t determine Deshaun Watson’s ultimate fate. On Thursday, he appointed attorney Peter C. Harvey as his designee to hear the NFL’s appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension, handed down Monday by NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson. The NFL appealed...
Deshaun Watson may want to consider donating to women’s charities
As Deshaun Watson transitions to Cleveland and northeast Ohio, it would be an offer of good faith for him to consider donating a percentage of his salary to “safe” homes for women and children. In addition, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, who own the Browns, may want to consider...
‘Felt like a car hit me’: Browns fan wants justice after beer can assault
A Cleveland Browns fan turned to the FOX 8 I-Team looking for justice after somebody threw a full can of beer and hit her in the head.
