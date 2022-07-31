ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Meet the finalists of YWCA Knoxville's Tribute to Women awards

By Brenna McDermott, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYbdr_0gzSraFr00

The YWCA of Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has announced the finalists for its 37th annual Tribute to Women Awards Gala.

These awards honor East Tennessee women across industries for their accomplishments and impact on the community.

The awards recognize women who exemplify the YWCA mission: empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

The nominations were scored by out-of-state judges who are leaders at YWCAs across the country. The judges used a four-question rubric to select the honorees in each category. Those honorees will be announced at a ceremony Oct. 6.

The categories are arts and culture; business and industry; community enhancement; education; emerging leader; racial and social justice; and science, technology, and environment.

More from Brenna McDermott: Knox.biz announces the 2022 Health Care Heroes recipients

In other news: Look inside RT Lodge's new the Morningside Room bar

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Mill & Mine, located at 227 W. Depot Ave. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at ywcaknox.com. The proceeds fund YWCA services across East Tennessee.

Meet the YWCA Tribute to Women finalists

Arts and culture

Becky Hancock is the executive director of the Tennessee Theatre. Her role demands overall strategic and operational responsibility for the theater, its staff, programs and mission.

Rose Weaver is a preschool teacher at Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence who leads through the arts. Finding the value in artistic self-expression, she engages youth to express themselves creatively.

Felecia Outsey is a producer and artist developer at Divine Urban eXpressions Cultural Arts N Dance Productions. She leads a monthly "Love is the Answer" community showcase to provide youth and families impacted by trauma and violence with a creative outlet for expression.

Business and industry

Ali Fraley is the vice president of learning and development at Axle Logistics. She oversees and drives continuous growth through organizational development.

Adrienne Simpson-Brown is the first Black female Chief U.S. Probation Officer of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. She oversees a staff of 83 employees, including probation officers and administrative staff.

Alexa Sponcia is the owner of Hard Knox Pizza. She acquired the restaurant in 2014 and has grown what used to be a 1,200-square-foot space into three locations.

Community enhancement

Dr. Kimberly Fortner is the vice president of the Center for Women and Infants at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She's also a professor in the University of Tennessee at Knoxville Graduate School of Medicine's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, where she serves as division director of maternal-fetal medicine and vice chair of obstetrics quality and service.

Catalina "Lina" Kornmeyer Evans is a senior executive at Bank of America. Her passion for the community can be seen through her extensive local nonprofit engagement and mentorship of others.

Tiffani Mensch is chief capacity building officer for the United Way of Greater Knoxville and leads the Alliance for Better Nonprofits. In 2022, she piloted an initiative that was selected to receive a $25 million state grant.

Education

Rukiya Foster is the assistant principal at Austin-East Magnet High School. She takes advantage of every opportunity to shape, encourage and influence students' lives.

Allison Comer is the executive director at Muse Knoxville. Her professional background includes work in elementary public education as a visual art educator, teacher effectiveness coach, curriculum developer and administrator.

Arléne Amarante is an assistant professor of law at Lincoln Memorial University, where she teaches legal writing, immigration law, asylum and refugee law and critical race theory. She also has worked as an attorney representing asylum seekers and unaccompanied minors in deportation proceedings.

Emerging leader

Abby Ham is a morning news anchor at WBIR. She anchors 10 News Today starting at 5 a.m., serves as a leader in the newsroom, and reports stories about the people of East Tennessee.

Mariam Husain is a community grower. She is a Palestinian-American who is deeply committed to helping build strong and safe communities in which people care for each other and promote safety.

Crystal Ivey is a broadband program specialist for the U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications Information Administration. Her work supports the "internet for all" initiative to connect everyone in America with affordable, reliable high-speed internet.

Racial and social justice

Angela Dennis is a social justice, race and equity reporter at Knox News. She has played a pivotal role in covering news and important issues within the Black communities of Knoxville at the intersection of historical and contemporary lenses.

Margo Miller is the executive director of Appalachian Community Fund. In this nonprofit grantmaking organization, she has helped leverage millions of dollars to support social justice work in Central Appalachia.

Cynthia Finch is the founder and president of New Direction Health Care Solutions. She coordinated vaccine clinics in Knoxville's Black communities that led to the administration of more than 4,000 vaccines.

Science, technology, and environment

Kathleen Gibi is the executive director of Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. She has orchestrated infrastructure projects to improve our river’s health, including installing 800 art-wrapped cigarette receptacles.

Layla Marshall is an engineer in the enrichment science and engineering division at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She designs, programs and validates advanced control system architectures, primarily supporting research in stable isotope production.

Rose Montgomery is a leading researcher at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She performs research on used nuclear fuel storage and disposal. Her innovative methods have advanced the country’s understanding of fuel performance in disposal and storage conditions.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Meet the finalists of YWCA Knoxville's Tribute to Women awards

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Pillar in East Tennessee rugby community dies in car wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody loved rugby quite like Reece Hathorn. The 22-year-old was a fanatic for the sport. According to his sister Taylor, he was always practicing, tackling and mentally preparing for the next game or practice. She said playing rugby was a part of her brother's personality. "He...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Roane County

Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fullservice Barbeque closing for business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears

Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowering Women#Tribute To Women#Rt Lodge#The Mill Mine#Ywca#The Ywca Tribute#The Tennessee Theatre
PLANetizen

Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’

The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
thesmokies.com

Meigs Falls: One of the best waterfalls you can drive to in the Smokies

There are at least two pop songs that warn of the perils of waterfalls. The first, a Wings-era Paul McCartney dirge, may have at least somewhat inspired the second, an R&B groove by 90s girl group icons TLC. McCartney says don’t go jumping waterfalls and in the second verse helpfully admonishes against chasing polar bears. Good advice, that.
GATLINBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
MASCOT, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Baseball received some extremely good news this week

The Tennessee Vols baseball team received some extremely good news on Tuesday. According to a report from VolQuest, right-handed pitcher Camden Sewell has decided to return to Tennessee for his final season of eligibility. Sewell, who went 7-1 last season with a 2.52 ERA, had accepted a job at Knoxville’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Severe storms down trees, powerlines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After facing storms in some areas of East Tennessee for the past few weeks, the counties are facing another severe weather warning. According to WATE’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers, Anderson, Campbell, Knox, Union, Blount, Morgan, Roane, Jefferson, Sevier, and more were facing severe weather warnings this evening.
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy