ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Constitution of 2022 removes repealed laws, racist language

By Mike Cason
AL.com
AL.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 28

Sean Gentry
9d ago

I am glad that this was done. Jesus Christ called for all Christians to unite, not divide. A divided house shall not stand!

Reply
8
KP McInnish
9d ago

guess I'll be doing a lot of research before the elections. regardless, vote Red, vote Red, vote Red.

Reply(3)
13
Mel Mendenhall
9d ago

Instead of referring to whites, it would be more appropriate to refer to democrats! Wrong then, wrong now!

Reply(6)
8
Related
AL.com

What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?

Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama ranked worst state to have a baby in the US, report says

Alabama came in last in the nation for most ideal places to have a baby in 2022, according to a new report from WalletHub. The report included a total accumulated score of several categories: Cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. Massachusetts ranked first with a score of 71.11 out of 100, while Alabama totaled 24.89.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallassee, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
AL.com

Alabama rescinds prison health care contract award, will start process over

The Alabama Department of Corrections has rescinded its decision to pick a new company to provide comprehensive medical and mental health care to inmates. The ADOC announced in July that it had picked YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., for the three-year contract covering 26 correctional facilities. The ADOC said it would enter contract negotiations with YesCare and expected the agreement to take effect Oct. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle

Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Constitution#Constitutional Amendment#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism
AL.com

This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.

Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
AL.com

Louisiana man killed in fiery crash on I-59 in Alabama

A truck driver from Louisiana died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Alabama on Saturday. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. near the 215 mile marker, less than a mile south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and hit several trees before catching fire, according to state troopers.
SLIDELL, LA
AL.com

15 counties with the most born-and-bred Alabamians

Almost 70% of Alabamians were born in the state, a figure that places it at number eight nationally for homegrown residents. Some Alabama counties, however, have a much higher percent of born and bred residents, according to a list compiled by Stacker. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy