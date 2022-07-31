Alabama Constitution of 2022 removes repealed laws, racist language

Read on www.al.com
Sean Gentry
9d ago
I am glad that this was done. Jesus Christ called for all Christians to unite, not divide. A divided house shall not stand!
KP McInnish
9d ago
guess I'll be doing a lot of research before the elections. regardless, vote Red, vote Red, vote Red.
Mel Mendenhall
9d ago
Instead of referring to whites, it would be more appropriate to refer to democrats! Wrong then, wrong now!
What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?
Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
Alabama board denies parole for accused killer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles today denied parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, whose parole five years ago sparked outrage because he stands accused of robbing and killing two women and a child eight months after his release. Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to the three-member board this...
Alabama schools to require permission slip before students get college, crisis counseling
As more Alabama schools prepare to bulk up mental health supports this year, parents can expect one more task to add to their back-to-school list: counseling permission slips. And if parents don’t sign them, some districts warn, their child might not receive one-on-one counseling, crisis intervention or academic and career guidance.
Alabama ranked worst state to have a baby in the US, report says
Alabama came in last in the nation for most ideal places to have a baby in 2022, according to a new report from WalletHub. The report included a total accumulated score of several categories: Cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. Massachusetts ranked first with a score of 71.11 out of 100, while Alabama totaled 24.89.
Alabama rescinds prison health care contract award, will start process over
The Alabama Department of Corrections has rescinded its decision to pick a new company to provide comprehensive medical and mental health care to inmates. The ADOC announced in July that it had picked YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tenn., for the three-year contract covering 26 correctional facilities. The ADOC said it would enter contract negotiations with YesCare and expected the agreement to take effect Oct. 1.
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle
Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
Alabama man accused of 3 murders last time he was released from prison scheduled for parole hearing
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who is accused of killing three people after the last time he was released from prison, is scheduled for a parole hearing on Tuesday. Spencer, 56, faces capital murder charges in October in the deaths of two women and a child in Guntersville. Martha Dell Reliford,...
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Football overtime, $1.3 billion prize, and Title IX investigation: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. The longest game in state history went into seven overtimes when Murphy and Theodore battled it out in 1979. Meanwhile, Decatur High School holds the distinction of losing the most overtime games in the state. Mega...
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
Louisiana man killed in fiery crash on I-59 in Alabama
A truck driver from Louisiana died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Alabama on Saturday. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. near the 215 mile marker, less than a mile south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and hit several trees before catching fire, according to state troopers.
Stimulus update: These states, cities are offering up to $1,050 due to high gas prices
The national average price of a gallon of gasoline is $4.06, down from $4.75 a month ago. And while prices are dropping, they remain unusually high, especially when drivers are also dealing with inflationary prices on everything from food and housing to utilities and everyday necessities. Some lawmakers are looking...
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
Kentucky man killed, 3 others injured in collision with Mack truck in Cullman County
A Kentucky man was killed in a crash with a Mack truck in Cullman County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Conor J. Nelis. He was 22 and lived in Louisville. The wreck happened at 9 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 222 near Interstate 65. That location is...
15 counties with the most born-and-bred Alabamians
Almost 70% of Alabamians were born in the state, a figure that places it at number eight nationally for homegrown residents. Some Alabama counties, however, have a much higher percent of born and bred residents, according to a list compiled by Stacker. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the...
