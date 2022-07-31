ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

‘Fresh’ new Taza reunites Casbah and Nile owners over familiar fare

By Nicole Haase
captimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
captimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

7th Annual Black Restaurant Week set for Aug. 14-21

The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will host its 7th annual Black Restaurant Week (BRW) Aug. 14-21. This year, community members will be able to recognize local Black-owned restaurants by voting for the “best of” in each category. “I invite everyone to savor the flavor and explore culinary...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Things to do in Madison: Sugar Maple Fest, Tenney-Lapham Yard Sale, 'Hamilton' and more

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s outdoor summer movie series returns this week, with a few new twists. First of all, the movies now screen at 8 p.m. on Thursday nights, and this summer’s fare focuses on documentary films. This Thursday, the movie is “The American Sector,” which tracks down sections of the Berlin Wall that are on display across the United States. Tickets are free for museum members and those under 18, $7 for everyone else.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Restaurants
captimes.com

CrossFit Games expected to pump up economic activity in Madison

The annual NOBULL CrossFit Games began Wednesday, bringing tens of thousands of athletes, spectators and vendors to Madison for the fifth time in six years. While the global competition takes place at the Alliant Energy Center, visitors are expected to spend millions of dollars at businesses throughout the Madison area. Rob Gard, a spokesperson for tourism bureau Destination Madison, said the competition has consistently generated around $12 million in economic activity in each of its recent years.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Restaurant Management#Food Drink#Old University Avenue#Middle Eastern#Casbah Restaurant And#Nile Restaurant#Mexican
veronapress.com

Costco Wholesale set to open Aug. 17

A little over two years after the company submitted its plans to the City of Verona to build a warehouse at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, Costco Wholesale is set to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered chain of membership-only retail...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park Wednesday evening. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
MADISON, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall

Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years

MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event...
MADISON, WI
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
captimes.com

Tickets on sale now for the most intriguing Cap Times Idea Fest yet

Two years ago, Cap Times Idea Fest presented a session featuring Bob Woodward, half of the legendary Watergate reporting team that produced arguably the most famous story in the history of investigative journalism. Woodward was interviewed by his longtime friend, Washington Post colleague and Madison native David Maraniss, in a...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Netflix sues Rockford native Emily Bear over ‘Bridgerton’ musical

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native Emily Bear, as well as her songwriting partner Abigail Barlow, are being sued by Netflix for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.” While originally praising the idea as a free online homage, the streaming giant is now objecting as the musical is becoming a for-profit venture, according to Collider. Bear and […]
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local dental office to offer free service day next month

MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy