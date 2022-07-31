‘Fresh’ new Taza reunites Casbah and Nile owners over familiar fare

captimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot
The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
7th Annual Black Restaurant Week set for Aug. 14-21
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce will host its 7th annual Black Restaurant Week (BRW) Aug. 14-21. This year, community members will be able to recognize local Black-owned restaurants by voting for the “best of” in each category. “I invite everyone to savor the flavor and explore culinary...
Things to do in Madison: Sugar Maple Fest, Tenney-Lapham Yard Sale, 'Hamilton' and more
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s outdoor summer movie series returns this week, with a few new twists. First of all, the movies now screen at 8 p.m. on Thursday nights, and this summer’s fare focuses on documentary films. This Thursday, the movie is “The American Sector,” which tracks down sections of the Berlin Wall that are on display across the United States. Tickets are free for museum members and those under 18, $7 for everyone else.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
CrossFit Games expected to pump up economic activity in Madison
The annual NOBULL CrossFit Games began Wednesday, bringing tens of thousands of athletes, spectators and vendors to Madison for the fifth time in six years. While the global competition takes place at the Alliant Energy Center, visitors are expected to spend millions of dollars at businesses throughout the Madison area. Rob Gard, a spokesperson for tourism bureau Destination Madison, said the competition has consistently generated around $12 million in economic activity in each of its recent years.
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
nbc15.com
St. Dennis Parish brings back community festival following two year hiatus
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Dennis Parish community reunited for the St. Dennis Festival, one of the largest area summer festivals. During the festival, over 700 community members gathered and took part in an outdoor mass, games and 5K fun...
veronapress.com
Costco Wholesale set to open Aug. 17
A little over two years after the company submitted its plans to the City of Verona to build a warehouse at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, Costco Wholesale is set to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered chain of membership-only retail...
nbc15.com
‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park Wednesday evening. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall
Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
AtwoodFest returns to Madison for a full weekend after two years away, celebrates 40 years
MADISON, WIS. — The popular music festival on Madison’s east side Atwoodfest returned for a two-day festival after missing the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Vickerman said the time apart made it all the more exciting this year. “This is basically the official party of the SASY neighborhood,” said Vickerman. He was volunteering at the event...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Mayor Says New Sandwich Chain Will Be Opening In The City
(Beaver Dam) Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen says a new chain sandwich show is poised to be opening in the city. Jersey Mike’s is moving into the former Papa Murphy’s restaurant on the northside. Glewen was our guest Friday on WBEV’s Community Comment. The mayor also shared...
captimes.com
Tickets on sale now for the most intriguing Cap Times Idea Fest yet
Two years ago, Cap Times Idea Fest presented a session featuring Bob Woodward, half of the legendary Watergate reporting team that produced arguably the most famous story in the history of investigative journalism. Woodward was interviewed by his longtime friend, Washington Post colleague and Madison native David Maraniss, in a...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyday Hero: Paramedic performs 'good deed' by mowing patient's lawn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A picture featuring a Dane County paramedic performing an act of kindness is gaining lots of social media attention. A bystander snapped the photo of Sun Prairie EMS paramedic Tim Jacobson supporting a worried patient after they had refused transport for a bad fall. “The...
wearegreenbay.com
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
Netflix sues Rockford native Emily Bear over ‘Bridgerton’ musical
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native Emily Bear, as well as her songwriting partner Abigail Barlow, are being sued by Netflix for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.” While originally praising the idea as a free online homage, the streaming giant is now objecting as the musical is becoming a for-profit venture, according to Collider. Bear and […]
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
