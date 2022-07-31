ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Burgers, birria and bibimbap: 21 new restaurants that opened around Sacramento in July

By Benjy Egel
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yac5D_0gzSrIYt00

Six new restaurants opened in Elk Grove, and three in Folsom greeted customers for the first time in July. Davis also added six restaurants under one roof in a Bay Area-based micro-food hall called Local Kitchens.

Five Japanese restaurants opened in total, including two in the same shopping center. Three Mexican restaurants and three places specializing in chicken also opened, as did two Middle Eastern concepts and two sandwich/salad shops.

7’Yen Sushi (201 Harding Blvd., Roseville): Higher-end options at this new Japanese restaurant include yellowtail truffle carpaccio, duck sous vide ramen and omakase (chef’s choice) sushi options ranging from $20-$140.

Birria Boys (9611 Auto Center Drive, Elk Grove): You’ll find tortas, fries, ramen, burritos and tacos loaded with stringy birria at this new restaurant inside a gas station convenience store.

Buffalo Wild Wings (74980 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove): The popular chicken wing chain opened its first Elk Grove location on July 25, with more than 50 TVs and new items such as “Bird Dawgs,” chicken tender in toasted brioche buns loaded with toppings.

Earl of Sandwich (8234 Laguna Blvd., Suite 140, Elk Grove): This Florida-based chain made its first foray into the Sacramento region in mid-July with Cuban, Caribbean jerk and Italian sandwiches and more.

Ebisu Restaurant (2513 W. Taron Court, Suite 180, Elk Grove): Look for sushi rolls, katsu and other Japanese dishes at this restaurant in Stonelake Landing shopping center.

Garden of Eat’n (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): This salad and sandwich shop picked Davis’ new Local Kitchens project for its fourth location, adding to the Auburn flagship and two shops in Roseville, one of which is inside another Local Kitchens.

Halal Bites Gyro & Kebab (7250 Fair Oaks Blvd., Suite B, Carmichael): Look for Afghan specialties such as bolani and mantoo along with gyros, kebabs and falafel wraps.

Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): The San Francisco-based ice cream shop opened inside Local Kitchens with flavors such as chili vanilla, Honey Graham and peanut butter fudge ripple.

Kiki’s Chicken Place (3952 Cambridge Road, Cameron Park): Look for loaded fries, wings, sandwiches, family meals and more at this Sacramento-area fried chicken chain.

Kindred Seoul (1215 O St., Sacramento): This Korean-inspired cafe inside a state building carries items such as bulgogi hoagies, kimchi slaw and soy-glaze chicken bibimbap in a cup.

Nash & Proper (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): Cecil Rhodes and Jake Bombard brought their popular hot chicken concept to Davis as part of Local Kitchens, adding to brick-and-mortar locations in downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove and Roseville as well as multiple food trucks.

Oren’s Hummus (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): Palo Alto-based Oren’s Hummus became the Sacramento region’s first Israeli restaurant when it opened in Local Kitchens, with items such as shakshuka, bourekas and a plant-based “lamb” entree from Black Sheep Foods.

Pho Ivy II (501 Broadway, Sacramento): The sister restaurant to Pho Ivy in Elk Grove, Pho Ivy II replaced another Vietnamese restaurant, Co Mai’s Kitchen , on Broadway with a range of noodle soups and vermicelli dishes.

Sushiritto (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): Seaweed-wrapped burritos filled with raw fish are the main attraction at this San Francisco-based Local Kitchens outpost.

Taqueria Junior (2330 Arden Way, Sacramento): You can find tacos and burritos at Taqueria Junior, and also dishes such as goat birria and morisqueta (rice and beans in a tomato sauce).

Taqueria La Fogata (1010 Riley St., Suite 1, Folsom): This Mexican spot replaced Pho M Restaurant with items such as chile colorado, shrimp burritos and tortas ahogadas.

The Iron Bulldog Sports Bar & Grill (303 Iron Point Road, Folsom): Folsom’s newest sports bar has items such as macaroni and cheese arancini, grilled mahi-mahi and lots of burgers.

The Melt (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): Home to all things cheesy including macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and gooey cheeseburgers, The Melt rejoined Davis Commons shopping center as part of Local Kitchens seven years after its standalone store there closed.

Tokyo Stop (6616 Laguna Blvd., Suite 118, Elk Grove): Get your donburi bowls, sushi and bento boxes to-go at this Laguna takeout spot, which opened July 13.

Tong Thai Bistro (25035 Blue Ravine Road, Suite 120, Folsom): Dig into comfort foods like khao soy or pad thai, or branch out into chef’s specials such as salmon panang curry at this new Thai restaurant in The Parkway shopping center.

Washoku (2513 W. Taron Court, Suite 120, Elk Grove): The second Japanese restaurant to open in Stonelake Landing shopping center in July, Daniel Yim’s Washoku has a range of ramens and fusion dishes such as gochujang pork belly baos.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Connected Fishing

Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great start

Salmon fishing on Sacramento River compared To the last 2 years salmon fishing on the “Sacramento River”, So far has been great since opening day for salmon fishing “ July 16, 2022 “ local fisherman’s are catching anywhere from 15-25lb fishes & about six to a dozen being caught every morning says, A local die hard salmon fisherman That has been fishing at this location for over 40 years now.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichael, CA
City
Folsom, CA
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
Elk Grove, CA
Restaurants
City
Elk Grove, CA
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Lifestyle
City
Roseville, CA
Davis, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Folsom, CA
Lifestyle
Davis, CA
Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
Elk Grove, CA
Lifestyle
Elk Grove, CA
Food & Drinks
rosevilletoday.com

Peach Festival in Folsom returns this Sunday, August 7th

Folsom, Calif.- The return of the Annual Peach Festival in Folsom happens on Sunday, August 7 at the plaza of Historic Folsom. A family-friendly favorite will include a peach eating content, tasty treats, peach-centric games, wine and peachy beer. Over 100 vendors are scheduled, live music, food trucks. Come on out for a sweet time!
FOLSOM, CA
ModestoView

Big View – Beer in Modesto

Modesto has been a beer place since the turn of the century. Hard work, agriculture, culture and the fast growth of Modesto drove a big thirst. Back in the day, when 9th St was Front Street, and the economy revolved around our railroad, there were plenty of thirsty Modestans and visitors. In this rich central valley, all of the crops needed to make beer were at our fingertips.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecil Rhodes
viatravelers.com

31 Best Things to do in Sacramento, California

Sacramento is known as the “City of Trees” because of its lush tree canopy. Residents and visitors love its diverse population, historic Old Sacramento area, and many museums and art galleries. Sacramento has a thriving arts and culture scene and fantastic food and wine offerings. Sacramento is also...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

17 people displaced after fire burns north Sacramento homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire that sparked in a north Sacramento neighborhood has damaged multiple homes and displaced 17 people, officials said. The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed several homes were burned along the 2500 block of Empress Street, located between Arden Way and Del Paso Boulevard in the Old North Sacramento area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Restaurants#Hamburger#Bibimbap#Food Drink#Japanese#Elk Grove Blvd#Cuban#Caribbean#Italian
CBS Sacramento

Owner of Odd Cookie in downtown Sacramento blames city for closure

SACRAMENTO – Another downtown Sacramento small business is closing up shop. This time, the owner of Odd Cookie said the city bureaucracy has left her feeling burned.The city said it's tried to help, not hurt.Odd Cookie is located along 9th street where there are already a lot of boarded-up businesses. Now this one is closing, too.Owner Anna Rodriguez said it was her dream to own this business, which has crumbled apart. The cookies were her recipe for success."We've definitely been bullied to the point of closure," she said.Rodriguez blames Sacramento city bureaucracy for making her dream business a bust. Her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Burned boat to be removed from the Sacramento river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The 85-foot boat that caught on fire on June 21, which was left in the Sacramento River, will finally be removed on Wednesday. Since no owner had been identified, there were no local or state funds available to remove the boat from the water. According to a news release, Sacramento County […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
macaronikid.com

2022 Back to School Guide for Folsom and El Dorado Hills

Here is our Back-to-School Guide to help you eliminate some of the stress of preparing for that first week of school starting. We've got school websites, tips, and meal ideas to start this year strong! Also, support local businesses!!!! (If you want to be featured - click HERE) FOLSOM. BUCKEYE...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

23K+
Followers
744
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy