Burgers, birria and bibimbap: 21 new restaurants that opened around Sacramento in July

Six new restaurants opened in Elk Grove, and three in Folsom greeted customers for the first time in July. Davis also added six restaurants under one roof in a Bay Area-based micro-food hall called Local Kitchens.

Five Japanese restaurants opened in total, including two in the same shopping center. Three Mexican restaurants and three places specializing in chicken also opened, as did two Middle Eastern concepts and two sandwich/salad shops.

7’Yen Sushi (201 Harding Blvd., Roseville): Higher-end options at this new Japanese restaurant include yellowtail truffle carpaccio, duck sous vide ramen and omakase (chef’s choice) sushi options ranging from $20-$140.

Birria Boys (9611 Auto Center Drive, Elk Grove): You’ll find tortas, fries, ramen, burritos and tacos loaded with stringy birria at this new restaurant inside a gas station convenience store.

Buffalo Wild Wings (74980 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove): The popular chicken wing chain opened its first Elk Grove location on July 25, with more than 50 TVs and new items such as “Bird Dawgs,” chicken tender in toasted brioche buns loaded with toppings.

Earl of Sandwich (8234 Laguna Blvd., Suite 140, Elk Grove): This Florida-based chain made its first foray into the Sacramento region in mid-July with Cuban, Caribbean jerk and Italian sandwiches and more.

Ebisu Restaurant (2513 W. Taron Court, Suite 180, Elk Grove): Look for sushi rolls, katsu and other Japanese dishes at this restaurant in Stonelake Landing shopping center.

Garden of Eat’n (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): This salad and sandwich shop picked Davis’ new Local Kitchens project for its fourth location, adding to the Auburn flagship and two shops in Roseville, one of which is inside another Local Kitchens.

Halal Bites Gyro & Kebab (7250 Fair Oaks Blvd., Suite B, Carmichael): Look for Afghan specialties such as bolani and mantoo along with gyros, kebabs and falafel wraps.

Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): The San Francisco-based ice cream shop opened inside Local Kitchens with flavors such as chili vanilla, Honey Graham and peanut butter fudge ripple.

Kiki’s Chicken Place (3952 Cambridge Road, Cameron Park): Look for loaded fries, wings, sandwiches, family meals and more at this Sacramento-area fried chicken chain.

Kindred Seoul (1215 O St., Sacramento): This Korean-inspired cafe inside a state building carries items such as bulgogi hoagies, kimchi slaw and soy-glaze chicken bibimbap in a cup.

Nash & Proper (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): Cecil Rhodes and Jake Bombard brought their popular hot chicken concept to Davis as part of Local Kitchens, adding to brick-and-mortar locations in downtown Sacramento, Elk Grove and Roseville as well as multiple food trucks.

Oren’s Hummus (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): Palo Alto-based Oren’s Hummus became the Sacramento region’s first Israeli restaurant when it opened in Local Kitchens, with items such as shakshuka, bourekas and a plant-based “lamb” entree from Black Sheep Foods.

Pho Ivy II (501 Broadway, Sacramento): The sister restaurant to Pho Ivy in Elk Grove, Pho Ivy II replaced another Vietnamese restaurant, Co Mai’s Kitchen , on Broadway with a range of noodle soups and vermicelli dishes.

Sushiritto (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): Seaweed-wrapped burritos filled with raw fish are the main attraction at this San Francisco-based Local Kitchens outpost.

Taqueria Junior (2330 Arden Way, Sacramento): You can find tacos and burritos at Taqueria Junior, and also dishes such as goat birria and morisqueta (rice and beans in a tomato sauce).

Taqueria La Fogata (1010 Riley St., Suite 1, Folsom): This Mexican spot replaced Pho M Restaurant with items such as chile colorado, shrimp burritos and tortas ahogadas.

The Iron Bulldog Sports Bar & Grill (303 Iron Point Road, Folsom): Folsom’s newest sports bar has items such as macaroni and cheese arancini, grilled mahi-mahi and lots of burgers.

The Melt (500 1st St., Suite 13, Davis): Home to all things cheesy including macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and gooey cheeseburgers, The Melt rejoined Davis Commons shopping center as part of Local Kitchens seven years after its standalone store there closed.

Tokyo Stop (6616 Laguna Blvd., Suite 118, Elk Grove): Get your donburi bowls, sushi and bento boxes to-go at this Laguna takeout spot, which opened July 13.

Tong Thai Bistro (25035 Blue Ravine Road, Suite 120, Folsom): Dig into comfort foods like khao soy or pad thai, or branch out into chef’s specials such as salmon panang curry at this new Thai restaurant in The Parkway shopping center.

Washoku (2513 W. Taron Court, Suite 120, Elk Grove): The second Japanese restaurant to open in Stonelake Landing shopping center in July, Daniel Yim’s Washoku has a range of ramens and fusion dishes such as gochujang pork belly baos.