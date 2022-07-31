East End Child Advocacy Center to hold open house in Riverhead Aug. 2

riverheadlocal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
Related
Town Board authorizes purchase of new Town Hall complex, sets hearing on proposed battery energy storage code: Aug. 2 meeting recap
The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday authorized the $20 million purchase of the Peconic Bay Medical Center’s Second Street campus for use as a new Town Hall. The board also authorized borrowing in the amount of $21.5 million, $20 million to cover the purchase and $1.5 million to cover costs of improvements and renovations at the new site.
Riverhead will not seek to establish half-percent transfer tax to fund affordable housing
There will be no ballot referendum this year in Riverhead to add a half-percent real estate transfer tax to build revenue for town-sponsored affordable housing opportunities, as the Town Board has determined that the town has enough affordable housing and the state law allowing East End towns to create a “community housing fund” is not meant for Riverhead.
Calverton farmer Jeff Rottkamp and farm finance executive Pat Wiles honored by L.I. Farm Bureau
The Long Island Farm Bureau honored Jeff Rottkamp of Rottkamp’s Fox Hollow Farm in Calverton and Patrick Wiles, Farm Credit East’s Riverhead branch manager, with awards for their contributions to Long Island’s agriculture industry during the organization’s 101st Awards Gala Friday night at the Riverhead Polish Hall.
‘Power to Feed Long Island’ summer food drive comes to Riverhead Stop & Shop Friday
PSEG Long Island and Stop & Shop are teaming up again this summer to collect food for Island Harvest Food Bank and will be collecting food donations at the Riverhead Stop & Shop on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second annual “Power to Feed Long Island” summer-long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents urge board to act on firearms code
Dear Ms. Aguiar, Mr. Hubbard, Mr. Rothwell, Mr. Beyrodt, Mr. Kern and Mr. Howard,. On June 21st, at the Board’s invitation, dozens took the time to attend a Public Hearing concerning zoning for the sale and use of firearms within Riverhead Township. The term “Public Hearing” implies an interest in gathering resident input, as it was understood that Mr. Howard’s and Ms. Thomas’ initial revision might require some fine tuning. After many citizens spoke and wrote letters, we would expect our Town Board to be giving careful consideration to the suggestions, perspectives, and concerns as they worked on the zoning revision that would best serve our community.
Police seek help to find Little Flower runaway
Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a Eianna Delorantis, 18, who left the Little Flower Children’s Services campus in Wading River Monday morning without permission. Delorantis was described by police as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 119 pounds, with brown...
Riverhead IDA postpones action on Kroemer Avenue propane facility, readies for review of expected Triple Five affiliate’s application
The Riverhead Industrial Development Agency yesterday postponed a decision on a Kroemer Avenue propane facility and industrial building after the applicant said its development plans might change should the agency grant less than a 10-year, 100% property tax abatement. The IDA was set to act on a resolution granting 48...
Latest real estate transfers in Riverhead Town
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead recorded by the Suffolk County Clerk July 1- July 15, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. Pantaleo & Cam Griffin to Regina Quigley, 16 Overbrook St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .17 Ac, $337,000; on Apr. 19, 2022 (rec. Jul. 5, 2022)Riverhead 11901Pantaleo & Cam Griffin to Regina Quigley, 16 Overbrook St, One Family Year-Round Residence, .17 Ac, $337,000; on Apr. 19, 2022 (rec. Jul. 5, 2022)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired at electronic scoreboard in Horton Avenue park, causing damage; cash reward offered for information leading to arrest
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons fired shots at the electronic scoreboard at the Horton Avenue basketball court. More than a dozen shots struck the metal scoreboard, some of them penetrating its metal surface. The damage to the scoreboard...
League of Women Voters seeks questions from public for NY-01 Republican primary debate
A Republican Congressional primary debate will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. on Southampton Town’s SEA-TV hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and North Fork. The three candidates to participate include CEO of Association for Digital Asset Markets...
Town Board will vote on $20 million purchase of PBMC’s downtown campus for new town offices
The Riverhead Town Board will vote next week to authorize the purchase of Peconic Bay Medical Center’s downtown campus on West Second Street. It will authorize bonds of $20 million to finance the purchase and another $1.5 million to make improvements to the hospital’s three-story administrative office building for use as a new Town Hall.
Air quality health advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
An air quality health advisory has been issued for Long Island by the State Department of Environmental Conservation and will remain in effect through 11 p.m., the Suffolk County health department said in a press release this afternoon. The pollutant of concern is ozone, according to the health department. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AHRC Suffolk and RISE Life Services deliver dog food donations and toys to Kent Animal Shelter
AHRC Suffolk and RISE Life Services delivered donations of dog food and toys to Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton today to help offset rising costs of food needed to care for the animals. Botf organizations, which provide services for the developmentally disabled, collected donations this past month to give to...
Town Board poised to approve water rate increase targeted at water district’s biggest customers
The cost of water for Riverhead Water District customers will be going up again to cover rising expenses, with the district’s largest customers bearing the brunt of the increase, if a rate restructuring plan proposed by Water District Superintendent Frank Mancini is adopted by the Town Board. Mancini proposed...
Cops: Queens woman charged with attempted murder after slashing boyfriend’s neck during dispute in Calverton
A Queens woman has been charged with attempted murder after she slashed her boyfriend’s neck with a weapon during an altercation in Calverton, according to Riverhead Police. Police said Claudia Patricia Garcia Vargas, 53, was arrested in Queens on Tuesday after an investigation into an incident that occurred around midnight on Sunday, July 24. Police received a call to respond to a residence on Fresh Pond Avenue in Calverton where Garcia Vargas’ then-boyfriend, Daniel Saaverra, 58, also of Queens, sought assistance for a wound to his neck.
Twelve mosquito samples across Suffolk, including one in Aquebogue, test positive for West Nile virus
Twelve mosquito samples across Suffolk County, including one sample in Aquebogue, have tested positive for West Nile virus, Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Piggot announced today. The most recent mosquito samples, all Culex pipiens-restuans, were collected on July 20 and 21, and are the first to test positive in...
Public hearing set on scope of environmental review for 641,000-square-foot warehouse proposed Middle Road in Calverton
A Sept. 1 public hearing has been scheduled on the proposed scope of environmental review for a 641,000-square-foot warehouse distribution facility to be built on an approximately 40-acre site on Middle Road in Calverton. NorthPoint Development of Kansas City, Missouri on July 14 submitted its draft scoping statement to the...
North Wading River Road scheduled for paving Tuesday & Wednesday
Riverhead Highway Department crews will be paving North Wading River Road tomorrow and Wednesday this week, weather permitting. While paving is taking place, the road will be open to local traffic only Riverhead Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski said. Paving will take place beginning at Hulse Landing Road and continue west...
Madelyn Zaweski, 89
Madelyn Zaweski of Riverhead died on July 27, 2022. She was 89 years old. She was born on Sept. 26, 1932 in Riverhead to Thomas and Mary (Danielowicz) Sendlewski. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1950. She worked as operator for Verizon. She was a former member of the...
Riverhead officials meet with Navy reps to demand ‘swift action’ on funding for public water extensions to homes near former Grumman plant
Riverhead officials met with representatives of the Navy earlier this month to ask for “swift action” to provide public water to residents near the former Naval manufacturing plant whose private drinking water wells are contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, who in...
riverheadlocal
Riverhead, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.https://riverheadlocal.com
Comments / 0