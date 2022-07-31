‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers

www.al.com
Dadeville investigation, Gold absence, WWII honor: Down in Alabama
The rescue of a 12-year-old kidnapping victim this week has led to the discovery of two bodies. Radio voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Eli Gold will miss the beginning of football season because of health problems. 102-year-old Romay Davis was honored at a ceremony recently in Montgomery, Alabama, for...
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say
A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
Alabama’s 25 best suburbs
2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of slain Alabama toddler speaks about killer’s conviction
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a five-year battle, a River Region family has justice in the murder of their 2-year-old daughter. 57-year-old Pamella Shelton of Wetumpka has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old step-granddaughter, Rosalie Rawls. An Elmore County jury convicted Shelton on one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County after more than 30 hours on the run
A Wisconsin murder suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. in Shelby County. Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn said the department was having in-service training, which mean a large number of officers were in one place, when they received word that Anderson was traveling on Highway 95 toward Helena from Alabaster with police and the U.S. Marshals following him.
Terry Saban tweaks rule, will build 19th Habitat house
Per recent tradition, every new Alabama national title comes with construction. To date, 18 houses have been built in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity in a project linked to the Nick’s Kids Foundation. Well, the Crimson Tide fell one game short of another national championship in January, a fact Nick Saban’s wife Terry Saban is willing to overlook.
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates
While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior...
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
On the way to Dauphin Island, Gloria’s Produce is a must
You cannot get to Dauphin Island without passing Gloria’s Produce, located at the four-way stop where Laurendine Road ends at Dauphin Island Parkway. And most people can’t pass by without stopping. You can’t miss the unassuming, open-air market with a tin roof, nestled in the shade of leafy trees, that offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as local honey and boiled peanuts – and, of course, Gloria, who’s always there to welcome customers with a big smile.
Alabama electronic voting machine lawsuit set for Montgomery court hearing
A Montgomery judge has scheduled a hearing for August 30 on the state attorney general’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by former gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard and others alleging that Alabama’s electronic vote-counting machines are susceptible to hacking and should not be used in the election in November.
Alabama says it did not hide investigation of key witness in sheriff’s corruption trial
State prosecutors this week disputed allegations that they hid the investigation of a witness who testified against the former Limestone County sheriff. “Nearly eighteen months before trial, the State confirmed defense counsel’s allegation that one of the State’s witnesses was under investigation,” said Kyle Beckman, an assistant attorney general, in a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones awarded $50,000 grant from the Academy of American Poets
Alabama poet laureate Ashley Jones has been awarded $50,000 to support her public poetry projects. The Academy of American Poets has announced that it is awarding a combined total of $1.1 million to its 2022 cohort of Poet Laureate Fellows. The fellowship, which launched in 2019 in partnership with the Mellon Foundation, awards $50,000 to 22 poet laureates around the nation who have “made positive contributions to their communities in these roles and beyond,” according to a press release from the Academy.
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
Two arrested in series of “Bank Jugging” thefts in Baldwin County
Two suspects tied to a string of "Bank Jugging" thefts in Baldwin County are behind bars.
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
5 tips for the World’s Longest Yard Sale
Sometimes you just need a mannequin covered in rhinestones. Or a World War II-era gas mask. Or a reminder of your childhood: dolls, games, lunchboxes, VHS tapes. Even if you only need day-to-day items – dishes, jewelry, bras, saws, fishing tackle, shoes, etc. – you will most likely find them at the World’s Longest Yard Sale. The 2022 event runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 – Sunday, Aug. 7 and covers 690 miles through six states, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
