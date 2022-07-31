ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Health Officials Urge Admin to Declare Monkeypox A Public Health Emergency

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thesource.com

Comments / 340

Sherry Shepherd Derrick
4d ago

here we go again. another created opportunity to try and force people to take their "vaccines", take away more of our rights, and finish off the country. AMERICA IS ON HER KNEES! But if you want a NEW WORLD ORDER, YOU MUST FIRST DESTROY THE OLD ONE. Remember, BY 2030 YOU WILL OWN NOTHING BUT YOU WILL BE HAPPY! Just check out the World Economic Forum -- the wealthy elite class is deciding the future of humanity. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood 🩸 but against principalities against powers against rulers of the darkness of this world 🌎 against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Reply(25)
367
Rich Daly
4d ago

We need to accept Christ as our personal savior, yes Jesus Christ we need to accept him, right now he is the only answer he's always been the answer. nobody wants to acknowledge that.

Reply(18)
182
RebelByNature
4d ago

They can take their "vaccine" and shove it. Didn't take the covid one (and all the subsequent "booster shots" that came after), and I won't be taking this one. Stop messing with these super bugs in your labs and let Nature take it's course. The more you try to control, the more chaos you create.

Reply(4)
175
