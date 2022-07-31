Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s upcoming concert harvests more than 50 years of music

SALT LAKE CITY — Certain shows that you watch at the Fringe Festival in Salt Lake City really know how to get to you. Watch Me Disappear, written and directed by Tami Anderson, is just such a show. With a huge trigger warning about sexual abuse, self-medicating, and cutting, this show follows the story of Aeryn (played masterfully by Pidgin Greer) as she tries to go through a normal life while haunted by the adult abuser of her 10-year-old self. This abuser (played by Jeffrey Owen) is a ghostlike figure who interferes with Aeryn as she tries to interact with her friends, family, and intimate partners.

