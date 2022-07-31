Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s upcoming concert harvests more than 50 years of music

www.parkrecord.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Blue Collar Comedy Tour comedian Bill Engvall has decided that he is going to retire. However, before he does, he is going to make one final stop in Salt Lake City to share some laughs. If you are a fan of the Blue Collar Comedy Series, you aren't going to want to miss this.
SALT LAKE CITY — Role Play, written by Ariana Broumas Farber and directed by Morag Shepherd with co-director Brenda Hattingh Peatross, is an interesting look at sex, consent, excitement, communication, and love. Starring Farber as an actress looking for a part that would encompass the love she is missing in her life and Tyson Baker as a writer with whom she hopes to find that part, the story takes some unexpected twists that kept me on my feet and actually had me gasping at the end.
Photographer Patrick Brooks Brandenburg enjoys being part of the artist lineup for the 53rd Park City Kimball Arts Festival that will run from Aug 5-7 on Main Street. “I’m honored to be in it again,” said the photographer whose studio is in Kamas. “As you know, there are so many photographers and the festival, like any big art show, is a very competitive event. I’m sure a ton of photographers apply and only a few get in, so it is really an honor.”
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
Park Record
Record editorial: Arts festival’s colorful canvas offsets the weekend’s hassles
We all know how crowded Park City has been at many points during the summer. Sports tournaments made it difficult to move about on some days, holidays brought the masses to the community at other times and cultural events added to the evening traffic, too. This weekend, though, Parkites should...
utahtheatrebloggers.com
SMALL BOX WITH A REVOLVER is a bullseye
SALT LAKE CITY — In Small Box With a Revolver, Sam and Gene are strangers who do not why or how they have woken up in a locked room with nothing but a small box. Their budding friendship takes an unfortunate turn when they discover the box contains a revolver. In a clear homage to Samuel Beckett‘s absurdist dramas like Waiting for Godot, playwright Dustin Hageland uses his two strangers to examine the absurdity and beauty of life and friendship that everyone has experienced in the last few soul-trying years.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
ksl.com
Provo filmmaker fulfilling promise to brother with Down syndrome by making him a movie star
PROVO — Look out, Jack Black. There's a new movie star in town named David Johnson, and his slapstick comedy and impeccable comedic timing might just take the world by storm — at least that's what his older brother says. Not only that, but Luke Johnson is on...
Park Record
Obituary: George David Sturges
George David Sturges (Dave) of Pasadena CA and Park City UT died on July 21, 2022, following complications from Vascular Dementia. He was 81 years old. Born at the Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena on March 28, 1941, Dave received his primary and secondary education at Polytechnic and Cate Schools, and attended the University of California at Berkeley, and the University of New Mexico. He served in the US Army in Landstuhl Germany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Molly (Alger) and Albert Sturges, and his sister and brother-in-law, Molly and Robert Tuthill. He is survived by his sister, Ann Deyo, his niece, Lisa Jane Dinga (Paul), nephew Scott Deyo (Serena), and great nephew and great niece, Lake and Lola Dinga.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
Park Record
Summit County Fair returns this weekend
A beloved Summit County tradition honoring the community’s agricultural history will make its annual appearance this weekend. An action-packed Saturday night marks the return of the Summit County Fair, which runs from Aug. 6-13. This year’s theme, “You’ve never been in a barn and it shows,” pays homage to the traditional, small-town county fair offerings.
Park Record
Way We Were: A scale of death in Park City
In 2005, Park City historian Gary Kimball published a seminal work: “Death & Dying in Old Park City.” He spent 18 months researching newspaper obituaries and mortuary records. He produced a 126-page listing of a thousand people who were buried in Park City from 1877 to 1954 and whose burials did not make it into cemetery records. There’s no narrative thread, just ‘core samples’ of woe paragraph by paragraph. “This is the story of the forgotten ones,” he wrote.
Park Record
Miners head into new season with optimism
Park City’s girls soccer team’s season kicks off on Thursday on the road against Provo, and with a new coach behind the bench, the Miners are optimistic about a new season full of possibilities. Anthony DiCicco, who wrapped up his first season as the coach of the boys...
kslnewsradio.com
Taking a look at a backyard turned desert garden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re ready to retire all your grass in the backyard, a desert garden could be just the solution. KSL Greenhouse host Maria Shilaos paid a visit to Michael and Cheryl Ackley’s unique desert garden in Ogden. The garden spans one acre and features...
kslsports.com
Andy Ludwig Happy With Utah Offense Day One
SALT LAKE CITY- The vibe was positive talking with Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig about his offense during the Utes’ first media availability of fall camp. While there are many, many practices to go before things really fire off in Gainesville on September 3rd, Ludwig was pleased with his side of the ball day one, largely due to the experience of the group.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
WATCH ME DISAPPEAR makes visible the challenges of healing
SALT LAKE CITY — Certain shows that you watch at the Fringe Festival in Salt Lake City really know how to get to you. Watch Me Disappear, written and directed by Tami Anderson, is just such a show. With a huge trigger warning about sexual abuse, self-medicating, and cutting, this show follows the story of Aeryn (played masterfully by Pidgin Greer) as she tries to go through a normal life while haunted by the adult abuser of her 10-year-old self. This abuser (played by Jeffrey Owen) is a ghostlike figure who interferes with Aeryn as she tries to interact with her friends, family, and intimate partners.
upr.org
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
Park Record
Guest editorial: Vail Resorts is the worst kind of neighbor
Vail corp is the worst kind of neighbor, much less a partner that Park City can have. They have only one focus, that is on the bottom line not the best interests of the community. When they do not get their way, they set an army of attorneys and consultants to overwhelm whoever disagrees with them.
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
dishingpc.com
Get More Bang for Your Buck in Park City
Find some filling meals that won’t break the bank at these classic spots. Park City’s dining scene is undeniably fabulous, but there’s no reason why you would need to spend a pretty penny just to have a satisfying and adventurous meal out and about. There are dishes to enjoy and fantastic ambiance to soak in at any price point. Here are a few choice picks when you’d like to keep it casual, or get a great deal.
