Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire at Bunge

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
(Red Oak) According to Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, Red Oak Firefighters responded to a dryer stack fire at Bunge Corporation at 2049 Fernwood Avenue.

The call went out at 1:10 a.m. this morning. Arriving firefighters located the blaze within the northeast dryer stack on the exterior portion of the building. Crews executed aerial operations to extinguish the fire.

The outside dryer stack sustained water and fire damage. There was no damage to the interior portion of the building. Montgomery County EMA says this is a similar fire to the one on March 22.

Crews remained at the scene for about 2 hours. There were no injuries.

The Red Oak Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Communications assisted the Red Oak Fire Department at the scene.

