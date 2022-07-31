ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Allen Fairview Chamber CEO Sharon Mayer is celebrating 25 years with the Chamber

starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite business hits: dispatching course, networking and more

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking luncheon on ug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesquite ISD administration building, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The event will feature Janie Havel, north Texas representative for economic development in the Office of the Governor.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson

According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, TX
Local
Texas Business
Allen, TX
Business
City
Allen, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite City Council postpones budget and tax approval; proposes cap before looking at lowering tax rate

Mesquite residents will now know their new tax rate after Aug. 15. On Monday, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to postpone all budget items including adopting a new tax rate for its next meeting on Aug. 15. Aug. 1 was slated to be the City Council's final public hearing. However, during a work session before Monday’s meeting, City Manager Cliff Keheley said that city staff would need more time to finalize the city’s proposed tax rate.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney has set its 2023 property tax rate ceiling. Here's what's next

The McKinney City Council on Tuesday agreed unanimously to set a proposed property tax rate ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year. The decision served to set a maximum rate that the council could approve for the fiscal year, although McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway and Mayor George Fuller both said the rate actually approved by the City Council usually comes below the ceiling rate. In fact, Hollway said, the tax rate recommended by City Manager Paul Grimes in the FY 2023 budget will be lower than the ceiling rate set Tuesday.
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Chevron#Mcdonald
starlocalmedia.com

More officers are expected to be present at Allen schools

Allen ISD can expect to see more police officers this year as the district works to enhance student safety. At a Board of Trustees meeting last week, an interlocal agreement between Allen ISD and the City of Allen was expanded to increase the number of school resource officers from 13 to 15 this coming school year. As more students come back to in person learning, board members agreed that they wanted to have enough officers in their schools.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the 'Mesquite Team' that's bringing equestrian drill team into an era of renaissance

Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team. Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See how the Mesquite Championship Rodeo celebrated local first responders last weekend

The interior of the Mesquite Arena was washed over in flashing red and blue lights as glistening police cars and fire trucks from all over Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties roll onto the dirt to form a line down the center of the arena. Horses follow in from local sheriff departments and line the arena’s walls, separating the dirt from the audience.
MESQUITE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco to consider ordinance in response to rise in catalytic converter thefts

Frisco City Council members will soon be looking at a proposed ordinance that aims to address a rise in catalytic converter thefts. According to numbers presented by the Frisco Police Department during a Tuesday work session, the city saw one catalytic converter theft reported in 2020. In 2021, that number rose to 126. Additionally, between January and June of 2022, Frisco has seen 132 thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Mesquite Police Sergeant Aaron Martin

Aaron Martin is a sergeant for the Mesquite Police Department. He enjoys hunting and fishing while not on duty and spends time with his family. Martin started taking on sales jobs after college before taking on a role as a Mesquite Police officer. How did you get in your line...
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Police respond to intoxication manslaughter incident on McKinney roadway

According to community crime map data for July 18-31, McKinney Police Department officers worked 20 incidents involving theft, 8 burglaries, 6 aggravated assault and one incident of intoxication involving manslaughter. At 8:06 p.m., July 28, police responded to an intoxication incident involving manslaughter on a roadway at the intersection of...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco Police search yields counterfeit Oxycodone pills, department warns against illegal substance use

A search conducted by the Frisco Police Department has resulted in the seizure of counterfeit Oxycodone pills. According to a statement published by the Frisco Police Department over social media on Tuesday, the Frisco Special Operations Unit recently worked with detectives to execute a search warrant on a residence. The search resulted in the seizure of multiple guns, drugs and cash, according to the department.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy