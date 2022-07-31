Allen Fairview Chamber CEO Sharon Mayer is celebrating 25 years with the Chamber

starlocalmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
CPAC in Texas could influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFWLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Allen is entering phase 2 of its library expansion to meet the needs of its growing community
Allen’s public library is expanding. Due to population growth and more interest in the library, the Allen City Council approved a $949,297 contract with Hidell and Associates to design the expanded library.
Mesquite business hits: dispatching course, networking and more
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking luncheon on ug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesquite ISD administration building, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The event will feature Janie Havel, north Texas representative for economic development in the Office of the Governor.
Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson
According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
Wes Pierson begins his role as Frisco's second-ever City Manager
Wes Pierson was given two pieces of advice when he walked out the door of his home Tuesday morning. “Make friends,” his 6-year-old son told him.
Mesquite City Council postpones budget and tax approval; proposes cap before looking at lowering tax rate
Mesquite residents will now know their new tax rate after Aug. 15. On Monday, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to postpone all budget items including adopting a new tax rate for its next meeting on Aug. 15. Aug. 1 was slated to be the City Council's final public hearing. However, during a work session before Monday’s meeting, City Manager Cliff Keheley said that city staff would need more time to finalize the city’s proposed tax rate.
McKinney has set its 2023 property tax rate ceiling. Here's what's next
The McKinney City Council on Tuesday agreed unanimously to set a proposed property tax rate ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year. The decision served to set a maximum rate that the council could approve for the fiscal year, although McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway and Mayor George Fuller both said the rate actually approved by the City Council usually comes below the ceiling rate. In fact, Hollway said, the tax rate recommended by City Manager Paul Grimes in the FY 2023 budget will be lower than the ceiling rate set Tuesday.
Meet the president of Bobcat Moms, which works to support Celina's athletes
Jennifer Driver first joined Bobcat Moms as a member when her son was a high school freshman. Today, she serves as the president of the organization that works to support all athletic extracurricular activities with Celina ISD. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
City of Carrollton moves to Stage 1 of Drought Contigency Plan, learn what this means for your home
The City of Carrollton moved into Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan effective Monday, August 8 due to high water consumption, minimal rainfall, and consistent high temperatures over the past several weeks. In Stage 1, property owners or their tenants are not to water their lawns during the peak...
More officers are expected to be present at Allen schools
Allen ISD can expect to see more police officers this year as the district works to enhance student safety. At a Board of Trustees meeting last week, an interlocal agreement between Allen ISD and the City of Allen was expanded to increase the number of school resource officers from 13 to 15 this coming school year. As more students come back to in person learning, board members agreed that they wanted to have enough officers in their schools.
Meet the 'Mesquite Team' that's bringing equestrian drill team into an era of renaissance
Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team. Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.
UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: Frisco grass fire extinguished, approximately 70 acres burned
Roughly 70 acres were burned Wednesday as a grass fire took over land on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway. Roadways were closed, including northbound Legacy at Stonebrook and southbound Legacy at Cotton Gin.
See how the Mesquite Championship Rodeo celebrated local first responders last weekend
The interior of the Mesquite Arena was washed over in flashing red and blue lights as glistening police cars and fire trucks from all over Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties roll onto the dirt to form a line down the center of the arena. Horses follow in from local sheriff departments and line the arena’s walls, separating the dirt from the audience.
NEW: 20+ photos of firefighters battling grass fire, extreme heat late Wednesday afternoon in Frisco
As of 5:20 p.m., the grass fire on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway is contained. Approximately 70 acres were burned. Several roads remain closed.
Frisco to consider ordinance in response to rise in catalytic converter thefts
Frisco City Council members will soon be looking at a proposed ordinance that aims to address a rise in catalytic converter thefts. According to numbers presented by the Frisco Police Department during a Tuesday work session, the city saw one catalytic converter theft reported in 2020. In 2021, that number rose to 126. Additionally, between January and June of 2022, Frisco has seen 132 thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.
Plano police respond to several burglaries at homes, commercial properties in the end of July
The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data. In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.
Get to know Mesquite Police Sergeant Aaron Martin
Aaron Martin is a sergeant for the Mesquite Police Department. He enjoys hunting and fishing while not on duty and spends time with his family. Martin started taking on sales jobs after college before taking on a role as a Mesquite Police officer. How did you get in your line...
Police respond to intoxication manslaughter incident on McKinney roadway
According to community crime map data for July 18-31, McKinney Police Department officers worked 20 incidents involving theft, 8 burglaries, 6 aggravated assault and one incident of intoxication involving manslaughter. At 8:06 p.m., July 28, police responded to an intoxication incident involving manslaughter on a roadway at the intersection of...
Carrollton man sentenced for possession of firearms stolen from Coppell storage building
A Carrollton man who authorities say stole firearms while burgling a Coppell storage facility has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice's Northern District of Texas announced on Thursday. The suspect, 22-year-old Eden Navarrete-Ochoa of Carrollton, was indicted on one count...
Frisco Police search yields counterfeit Oxycodone pills, department warns against illegal substance use
A search conducted by the Frisco Police Department has resulted in the seizure of counterfeit Oxycodone pills. According to a statement published by the Frisco Police Department over social media on Tuesday, the Frisco Special Operations Unit recently worked with detectives to execute a search warrant on a residence. The search resulted in the seizure of multiple guns, drugs and cash, according to the department.
