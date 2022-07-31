The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 40th anniversary of serving the Allen and Fairview communities

starlocalmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
CPAC in Texas could influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFWLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Allen is entering phase 2 of its library expansion to meet the needs of its growing community
Allen’s public library is expanding. Due to population growth and more interest in the library, the Allen City Council approved a $949,297 contract with Hidell and Associates to design the expanded library.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson
According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
Chick-fil-A relocating Lewisville location
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in Lewisville will open its new location this week. The old location, 749 W. Main St., closed its doors last week as the business moves into a brand new, larger space at 1201 W. Main St., just west of North Valley Parkway. The new location has two drive-thru lanes and “will enhance the customer experience with a larger footprint to address demand,” said a statement from the company.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Adds New Locations, Expands Hours Before School Year
As the school year approaches, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is adding new distribution locations and expanding hours to allow for more accessibility, TAFB announced Monday. The TAFB weekly mobile distribution is moving to a permanent indoor location at the Met Church in Fort Worth, located at 11301 North Riverside Drive. This location will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite business hits: dispatching course, networking and more
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a networking luncheon on ug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mesquite ISD administration building, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. The event will feature Janie Havel, north Texas representative for economic development in the Office of the Governor.
City of Plano calls for water conservation
Officials with the City of Plano are asking residents to cut back on the amount of water they use. It’s a response to the hot, dry conditions affecting north Texas this summer.
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite City Council postpones budget and tax approval; proposes cap before looking at lowering tax rate
Mesquite residents will now know their new tax rate after Aug. 15. On Monday, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to postpone all budget items including adopting a new tax rate for its next meeting on Aug. 15. Aug. 1 was slated to be the City Council's final public hearing. However, during a work session before Monday’s meeting, City Manager Cliff Keheley said that city staff would need more time to finalize the city’s proposed tax rate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Wes Pierson begins his role as Frisco's second-ever City Manager
Wes Pierson was given two pieces of advice when he walked out the door of his home Tuesday morning. “Make friends,” his 6-year-old son told him.
Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound
Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney has set its 2023 property tax rate ceiling. Here's what's next
The McKinney City Council on Tuesday agreed unanimously to set a proposed property tax rate ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year. The decision served to set a maximum rate that the council could approve for the fiscal year, although McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway and Mayor George Fuller both said the rate actually approved by the City Council usually comes below the ceiling rate. In fact, Hollway said, the tax rate recommended by City Manager Paul Grimes in the FY 2023 budget will be lower than the ceiling rate set Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sunrise Caffé now open in Frisco
Sunrise Caffé is now open in Frisco. (Courtesy Sunrise Caffé) Sunrise Caffé is now open near the Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco at 6065 Sports Village Road, Frisco. The restaurant, owned by Jose Betances, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast classics, such as French toast, omelets and skillet-based dishes, are served in the morning and burgers, sandwiches, and empanadas are served in the afternoon and evening. After 5 p.m. the restaurant has a “sunrise after sunset” happy hour with Latin dishes. Sunrise Caffé wil hold a grand opening in early August, according to Betances. 214-407-7060. www.sunrise-caffe.com.
checkoutdfw.com
What you should know about the first home sites that are now available in Painted Tree
The first home sites in Painted Tree, one of McKinney’s newest and more unique residential communities, are now available and will feature houses with contemporary floorplans and numerous upgrades. Normandy Homes has announced they are now actively selling in Painted Tree where new single-family homes will be built, ranging...
Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M renovation of mother/baby unit
Medical City Lewisville recently completed a $3.5 million renovation of its mother/baby unit. (Courtesy Medical City Lewisville) Medical City Lewisville recently completed a renovation of the hospital's mother/baby unit, according to a press release. The hospital’s 58-bed unit includes labor and delivery, a mother/baby unit and a Level III neonatal...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Carrollton moves to Stage 1 of Drought Contigency Plan, learn what this means for your home
The City of Carrollton moved into Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan effective Monday, August 8 due to high water consumption, minimal rainfall, and consistent high temperatures over the past several weeks. In Stage 1, property owners or their tenants are not to water their lawns during the peak...
Here are 5 restaurants and cafes coming to Grapevine and Southlake
Balkan Garden Bistro will serve high-end steaks, pastas, burgers and more. (Courtesy Balkan Garden Bistro) From ribeyes to protein shakes, these five new dining options are coming soon to Grapevine and Southlake. 1. Balkan Garden Bistro is coming soon to 2140 Hall Johnson Road, Ste. 118, in Grapevine. Owner Elvis...
starlocalmedia.com
More officers are expected to be present at Allen schools
Allen ISD can expect to see more police officers this year as the district works to enhance student safety. At a Board of Trustees meeting last week, an interlocal agreement between Allen ISD and the City of Allen was expanded to increase the number of school resource officers from 13 to 15 this coming school year. As more students come back to in person learning, board members agreed that they wanted to have enough officers in their schools.
Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407
The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407. Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Victoria Hernandez, a Flower Mound student who's been writing for Star Local Media this summer
This summer, Star Local Media welcomed Flower Mound resident and University of Arkansas student Victoria Hernandez to our editorial staff as an intern. Hernandez is studying English and journalism at the University of Arkansas. This summer, she focused on providing local coverage to readers of multiple Star Local Media newspapers, focusing on The Leader, which services the communities of Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Hernandez has highlighted those who are making a difference in their communities (such as the founder of Kindred Creatives Art and Literary Press), has given local updates, including insight on a highly anticipated Flower Mound park, and has written engaging feature stories, including one about a Frisco band that is anything but average.
Comments / 0