Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

2nd arrest for state trooper
A state trooper arrested this week on assault charges in Vernon is now facing additional charges. Jaime Solis was already charged with assaulting a victim in the presence of a child.
Man arrested after allegedly killing, dismembering North Highlands woman
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 44-year-old man was arrested for the gruesome murder of an elderly woman in North Highlands.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 77-year-old Pamela Garrett was murdered in her own home by 44-year-old Darnell Erby."It makes you think twice about living in this neighborhood," says, Cindy Gomes who's lived next door to her childhood friend Pamela Garret for 40 years."I've known her all my life," she said.So, when detectives knocked on Gomes' door asking questions about her friend, she was shocked to learn why."The detectives came to my house early in the morning Tuesday and was acting if...
THPD: Woman jamming to music in speeding vehicle crashes into 3 patrol cars during pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute woman is behind bars after a high speed chase on the city's east side Saturday night. Brandi L. Hacker, 49, faces multiple charges from the pursuit. She was booked into the Vigo County Jail and charged with: reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
Man shot, injured in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, police say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Halethorpe on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Baltimore County officers detailed to the Wilkens Precinct were sent to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Bigley Avenue around 10:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 41-year-old man with gunshot injuries, according to authorities. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed as in stable condition, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact police at 410-307-2020.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
