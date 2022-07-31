ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Gov. Pritzker creates $15M grant to support community tourism

By Reggie Lee
 4 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker announced another $15 million to support the state’s communities and tourism sites hit the hardest by the pandemic.

The grant is funded using American Rescue Plan Act money. Some of the money will go to the Madison County Historical Society, and the World Wide Technology Racetrack in Madison.

Aerie’s Resort in Grafton will use its portion to install an alpine coaster.

For more information about the $15 million grant, click here .

