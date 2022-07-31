ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

When will election results come in? Can I register on election day? Tips from Michigan’s SOS

By Ben Orner
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 4 days ago
VET FOR TRUMP
4d ago

Some news agencies already posted election results. Definitely helps with trust in our elections.

wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan primary election mostly smooth with scattered mishaps

DETROIT — Despite a handful of hiccups across the state, Michigan’s first major election since a tense November 2020 was a generally smooth operation. There were ballots mailed accidentally in St. Joseph County, a momentary lack of registered voter lists in Inkster, and a challenger was thrown out of Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center. But overall, problems in Michigan’s primary election on Tuesday were mostly scattered instead of systemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Dixon wins, Meijer loses: A recap of Michigan’s 2022 primary election

The dust is now settling on Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary elections, leaving many to already turn their gaze toward November and speculated on the fate of a slew of races. In the late hours of Tuesday night, Tudor Dixon – a conservative news commentator from Norton Shores – claimed victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Second and third place opponents, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano, respectively, have acknowledged her victory in the hours since, though fourth place challenger Ryan Kelley has announced he is refusing to concede to her.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Governor, US, State Representative races finalized at Michigan August primary

Results are in for the 2022 Michigan primary election and the stage has officially been set for the November midterms. Here's a look at the results of the gubernatorial, U.S. and state representative races, and the candidates that will square off just three months from now. GovernorIncumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket will take on Republican Tudor Dixon who won her crowded primary. Whitmer will run for reelection alongside Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrest, while Dixon has yet to pick a running mate. The two have drastically different views on key issues, such as abortion rights,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
MICHIGAN STATE
