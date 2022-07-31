When will election results come in? Can I register on election day? Tips from Michigan’s SOS

www.mlive.com
Some news agencies already posted election results. Definitely helps with trust in our elections.
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
Primary election results are delayed in 65 out of 83 counties in Michigan due to modem issues, officials in Wayne County said.
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
Michigan primary election mostly smooth with scattered mishaps
DETROIT — Despite a handful of hiccups across the state, Michigan’s first major election since a tense November 2020 was a generally smooth operation. There were ballots mailed accidentally in St. Joseph County, a momentary lack of registered voter lists in Inkster, and a challenger was thrown out of Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center. But overall, problems in Michigan’s primary election on Tuesday were mostly scattered instead of systemic.
Dixon wins, Meijer loses: A recap of Michigan’s 2022 primary election
The dust is now settling on Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary elections, leaving many to already turn their gaze toward November and speculated on the fate of a slew of races. In the late hours of Tuesday night, Tudor Dixon – a conservative news commentator from Norton Shores – claimed victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Second and third place opponents, Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano, respectively, have acknowledged her victory in the hours since, though fourth place challenger Ryan Kelley has announced he is refusing to concede to her.
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
Michigan State House districts election results for Aug. 2, 2022
Following are links to the live race results for Michigan’s State House districts, in the primary election on Aug. 2, 2022. Candidates who ran unopposed in their primary are not displayed in the live results. State House results.
Republican Lisa McClain advances to general election in Michigan’s 9th congressional district
ROMEO, MI — Incumbent Lisa McClain defeated Michelle Donovan in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary election for the U.S. House District 9 seat, the Associated Press reported shortly before 11 p.m. Next, McClain will face Democrat Brian Steven Jaye in the Nov. 8 general election. He faced no...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
Governor, US, State Representative races finalized at Michigan August primary
Results are in for the 2022 Michigan primary election and the stage has officially been set for the November midterms. Here's a look at the results of the gubernatorial, U.S. and state representative races, and the candidates that will square off just three months from now. GovernorIncumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket will take on Republican Tudor Dixon who won her crowded primary. Whitmer will run for reelection alongside Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrest, while Dixon has yet to pick a running mate. The two have drastically different views on key issues, such as abortion rights,...
Live Muskegon County election results for Aug. 2, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- It’s primary election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, and remain open until 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
Matthew Bierlein bests incumbent in state House 97th District GOP primary
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Matthew Bierlein handily defeated incumbent state House Rep. Rodney Wakeman in a Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary battle, the Associated Press reported. With most of the precincts reporting, Bierlein was receiving nearly double the votes of Wakeman when the AP called the race shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
LIVE UPDATES: Michigan 2022 August primary election results
Polls are closed and votes are now being tallied in Michigan’s 2022 August primary election. All eyes are on the GOP gubernatorial race.
Moolenaar wins GOP nomination to retain congressional seat in new 2nd District
MIDLAND, MI — U.S. House Rep. John Moolenaar defeated GOP challenger Thomas J. Norton in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, Republican primary election for the District 2 seat in Congress, the Associated Press reported shortly after 11 p.m. At the time, Moolenaar’s vote total nearly doubled Norton’s support, 53,527 to...
GOP activist group instructs Michigan poll watchers to call 911
Recording of a Zoom meeting shows extent of efforts by pro-Trump groups to involve law enforcement in polling disputes.
WZZM 13
Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide
MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election. A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.
Rep. Annette Glenn wins GOP primary for newly created 35th District state Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - Four Republicans faced off during the Aug. 2 primary for a chance to run in November for the newly created 35th District seat. Voters were asked to choose between Martin Blank, Annette Glenn, Tim Kelly, or Christian Velasquez on the Republican primary ballot. Glenn came out...
UPMATTERS
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning. The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters. Lansing...
