NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
carl
4d ago

“Speeding” is not the definition of what we know as “speeding.” According to the cameras, speeding is anything 36MPH and over. 36mph! I always considered speeding a bit faster than that.

@myghty1
4d ago

Another money grab, this has nothing absolutely nothing to do with saving lives

Roger Jeter
4d ago

New York is another democrat run city that is flat broke, the money they'll get using these cameras has already been spent.

The Staten Island Advance

Top NYC elected official pits S.I. against other boroughs in City Council redistricting

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A win for Staten Island means losses for other parts of the city, or at least one top city official thinks so. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens) issued a nearly 400-word statement Wednesday calling out the New York City Districting Commission for its initial map proposal that kept all three of the Island’s City Council districts entirely on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Governor urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme heat on Thursday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerous heat conditions impacting many regions throughout the State on Thursday. High heat and humidity will cause heat index values to reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, with indices in the high 90s in parts of the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions. The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for many of these regions, which are currently in effect through Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Politics
WETM 18 News

Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Limits On Single Orders Of Wings In New York State?

There is simply nothing better than a fresh order of your favorite chicken wings. Here in Buffalo, we just call them wings. But no matter how you refer to them (just don't use "Buffalo wings") you know the exact amount of wings that you can handle before you give in or have had your fill. But perhaps that limit is way too many? Should there be a standard for the portion size of wings that a restaurant should or can be allowed to serve?
BUFFALO, NY
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

New York State REAL ID deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
ROCHESTER, NY
