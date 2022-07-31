IU football begins new tradition with George Taliaferro award

www.thedailyhoosier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana football 2022 opponent preview: Nebraska
After sky-high offseason expectations turned into a 2-10 regular season campaign in 2021 for Indiana football, head coach Tom Allen and company are looking to get back on track in the 2022 season. We are profiling each of the 12 teams Indiana will face this season as the Hoosiers look to right the ship. Up next is Nebraska, who finished 3-9 a season ago in one of the worst seasons in the program’s rich history.
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 IU basketball recruiting target Yves Missi developing fast, as Indiana solidifies relationship with key AAU program
The buzz surrounding Yves Missi centers on how much he has developed year-over-year, but even just over a few months his improvement was easy to see. We watched Missi in April at the Nike EYBL event in Westfield, Ind. and noted the 6-foot-11 prospect’s motor as a shot blocker and a rebounder.
thedailyhoosier.com
Where things stand with IU basketball’s recruiting class of 2023 – a comprehensive reset
Indiana wrapped up a hectic spring and summer, full of live viewings and official visits. Now it is closing time with the class of 2023, as head coach Mike Woodson looks to deliver on the first recruiting class that he’s been involved with for a full year as the leader of IU basketball.
thedailyhoosier.com
11 IU basketball players benefit from latest Hoosiers for Good NIL allocation
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hoosiers For Good Inc signed a basketball class of 11 community-minded Indiana University athletes who will use their platform and influence to raise awareness for six new Indiana charity partners. “We’ve had new registrants for our Push, Paddle, Pedal Challenge that Trayce and Race are involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (8/2)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
What’s up with IU football’s 2023 recruiting class? It’s a numbers game
A year after pulling together the best recruiting class in program history during the rankings era, the raw numbers don’t paint a pretty picture for 2023. Not so far, anyway. Or at least not at first blush. After picking up a commitment from offensive lineman Tyler “Bubba” Jeffries on...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball player’s home destroyed by fire
The Minnesota home of IU women’s basketball freshman Lilly Meister suffered significant damage due to a fire on Aug. 1. Meister and her family are doing fine but they have been displaced just weeks before her first semester in Bloomington begins. “The whole upstairs is virtually gone, or smoke...
indianapolismotorspeedway.com
Big Field Full of Stars Ready To Race for BC39 Victory This Week at IMS
A field of 89 drivers – one of the largest in USAC National Midget Series history – is set to compete Wednesday, Aug. 3 and Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech at The Dirt Track at IMS. This is the second-largest field ever for...
RELATED PEOPLE
wgclradio.com
WGCL News – A longtime Monroe County judge is dead
A longtime Monroe County judge is dead following a four-car accident in Marion County. Marc Kellams served in Monroe Circuit Court for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2018. He also taught at the Maurer School of Law. Kellams was a 1978 graduate of the law school. His undergraduate degree,...
Inside Indiana Business
Butler University names CDO
Butler University has named Khalilah Shabazz vice president and chief diversity officer, beginning in September. She is assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, equity & inclusion at IUPUI. Shabazz holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI, and an MS and PhD from Indiana University.
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana
Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Fox 59
Former Monroe Co. judge, deacon Marc Kellams dies in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indiana county judge, university law instructor and deacon died Friday afternoon on I-465 in Indianapolis after his car was hit from behind by a box truck, state police said. Indiana State Police responded around 4:20 p.m. Friday to a crash involving four cars in the...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Comments / 0