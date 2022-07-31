FIRST ALERT- Expect near average temperatures with a few afternoon pop-up storms

www.wistv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
WIS-TV
Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin. The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m. So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area. Last week, a...
WIS-TV
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday. A 1.84 magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin at around 1:24 a.m. It had a depth of roughly a half mile below the surface located 3 miles to the east south east of the city. Notice...
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Wine on the River event hosted by Lexington Medical Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a few weeks, an annual event hosted by the Lexington Medical Center Foundation will be returning to the Midlands! Wine on the River is a fun gathering where folks spend an evening near the Riverwalk with an all-out culinary experience, complete with wine and beer pairings of course.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Malfunction Junction's makeover has begun; travelers can expect slowdowns at night
LEXINGTON— Late-night travelers might see delays beginning next week around "Malfunction Junction," as construction to improve the traffic-prone interchange has begun. Malfunction Junction, the convergence of interstates 20, 26 and 126 in western Columbia, is locally notorious for its heavy traffic and dangerous merges. The area will see major renovations as a part of the S.C. Department of Transportation's near decade-long Carolina Crossroads project.
WIS-TV
End-of-summer drinks that are tasty and pack a punch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you tired of being tired? Then let’s go bottoms up on drinks that are creative, cooling, and healthy. If you’re too hot to eat a full meal, there are alternatives that will still give you your nutrition. Beating the heat is possible when...
71st earthquake felt in Lugoff-Elgin area as swarm continues
ELGIN, S.C. — A small rumble on Saturday morning now brings the earthquake count to 71 for the Lugoff and Elgin regions of Kershaw County - a count that began 215 days earlier when a magnitude 3.3 set off a record-breaking swarm for the region. The Saturday quake happened...
WIS-TV
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Search for missing boater on Lake Murray continues
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are continuing their search for a Columbia resident who went missing on Sunday. Friends and family say the victim is 31-year-old Terrance Butler, an employee with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Corporal in the National Guard...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
WIS-TV
South Carolina State Fair hiring temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina State Fair is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair. This year’s fair will take place Oct. 12 through Oct. 23 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. “The fun, friendships and excitement of working at the South Carolina...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Vote for your favorite pooch for Bark Brew
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Picture this, your pets face on the front of a beer can. Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services is teaming up with a local brewery for a fundraiser that will go towards helping service dogs. With enough votes, your fur child could be the brand’s next face....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ready, Set, Supply Drive for Midlands Teachers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Having the right tools to succeed is essential to help students to learn but sometimes those tools come with an expensive price tag. That’s why United Way of the Midlands is launching an initiative to help teachers across the Midlands stock their classrooms with their “Ready, Set, Supply” drive.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Market on Main Party Express, fundraiser for chef with cancer diagnosis
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local restaurant, Market on Main, is bringing something new and exciting to the Midlands just in time for the football season, the market party express. The event space will be perfect for tailgating and even feature a special menu of its own. The restaurant chain...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Tips to organizing college dorms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many schools are ready to kick off the new school year, but the little ones aren’t the only ones going back. Many freshmen are headed to college for the first time and living in smaller living spaces. Professional organizer, Kinsley Turnipseed with My Other Mother...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Two churches partner for family centered conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two churches are teaming up with one goal, to help families get back on track following the pandemic. For two days, Kingdom Fellowship of Ministries in Bishopville, South Carolina will be joining the Brook Church in Columbia, South Carolina to share resources, conversations and knowledge that will be beneficial for families, business professionals and more.
FOX Carolina
SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
WIS-TV
Pastor ‘looking forward to Sunday’ after church fire destroys sanctuary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church (GFUMBC) is calling for donations after a sanctuary fire and electrical explosion on Sunday. According to members of the congregation, GFUMBC held two Sunday services before reporting flames to Columbia-Richland Fire after 2 p.m. The building, formerly an all-black...
The Post and Courier
Five Points flooding concerning as Columbia seeks to attract higher-end tenants
COLUMBIA — Surrounded by hills and built atop drained swamp land, flash flooding is chronic in Five Points village neighborhood. But as city leaders attempt to rebrand the area with a reputation for college bars to that of a more upscale shopping and entertainment district, property owners say the flooding events may give higher-end tenants more pause.
iheart.com
Drowning Connected To Baptism
The drowning death of a South Carolina teen is being connected to a baptism. The Lee County sheriff's office says an 18-year-old disappeared while swimming at Lee State Park in the Bishopville area Sunday. The coroner's office reported yesterday that the teen was one of several people who were involved in a baptism at a small pond at the park.
Comments / 0