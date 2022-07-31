Davonte Davis thriving in leadership role for Hoop Hogs

247sports.com
Jordan Walsh embracing grind as Arkansas eyes another deep run
Jordan Walsh is one of the headliners for Arkansas' No. 2-ranked signing class, and the five-star freshman wing has embraced the grind of summer practices with the goal of making steady improvements across the board as he hopes to help lead the Razorbacks to another deep postseason run. At 6-7,...
Sam Pittman wants Razorbacks to be sharp during fall camp
The Arkansas Razorbacks are entering the 2022 season with high expectations following their first nine-win since 2011. The Razorbacks are set to begin fall camp Friday, and head coach Sam Pittman has a clear idea of what he wants his team to accomplish between now and the season opener on September 3.
Arkansas looking for answers at defensive tackle
While there appears to be some intriguing options at defensive end for the Razorbacks, there are probably more concerns on the interior of the defensive line. That's especially true if the Hogs want to run more four-man fronts. Arkansas lost defensive tackle Taurean Carter for an extended time with a knee injury in the spring, and overall they're just a bit inexperienced.
Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
5newsonline.com
AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
Ten single-game feats for Arkansas football in 2022
Arkansas has a chance to have a big season in 2022, and ultimately the only thing that matters is wins and losses and the final record. However, along the way, it would certainly be entertaining to see a few milestones broken. This isn't a list for cumulative accomplishments throughout the...
The Block: Arkansas D.C. Barry Odom is ready to be a head coach again
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed explains why Arkansas defensive coordinator (and former Missouri head coach) Barry Odom is a prime candidate to be hired as a head coach again in the near future.
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
kuaf.com
Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat
Parts of Arkansas experienced rain this past week but most of the state remains in some form of drought. Many farmers are making decisions to care for animals and crops, while keeping their farm afloat. The University of Arkansas’ Extension held a webinar to prepare producers for what is happening and how they could be profitable when the dry spell eventually breaks.
kuaf.com
Racism, Christianity and Reparations
The limited-run podcast The R Word comes to a conclusion with a live recording of a conversation about racism, Christianity and reparartions. The discussion was recorded last week at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
5newsonline.com
The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP
ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall. The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from...
KYTV
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
SWEPCO clarifies residential solar panel information
On August 3, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) issued a press release to address some misconceptions it has heard from customers regarding the cost and process of installing solar panels on residential homes.
nunewsindustry.com
Cryptocurrency Scam Rises in Northwest Arkansas, FBI Warns Citizens
FBI officials in Arkansas say cybercriminals have started targeting victims in a scam that involves home computers or threatened breach of social security accounts and cryptocurrency. “We are seeing an uptick in this sophisticated play on an old scam,” Kevin Corlew, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said in...
Former owner of Springdale motel ordered to pay $25M to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
