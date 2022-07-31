ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Davonte Davis thriving in leadership role for Hoop Hogs

By Andrew Ellis
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Sam Pittman wants Razorbacks to be sharp during fall camp

The Arkansas Razorbacks are entering the 2022 season with high expectations following their first nine-win since 2011. The Razorbacks are set to begin fall camp Friday, and head coach Sam Pittman has a clear idea of what he wants his team to accomplish between now and the season opener on September 3.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas looking for answers at defensive tackle

While there appears to be some intriguing options at defensive end for the Razorbacks, there are probably more concerns on the interior of the defensive line. That's especially true if the Hogs want to run more four-man fronts. Arkansas lost defensive tackle Taurean Carter for an extended time with a knee injury in the spring, and overall they're just a bit inexperienced.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp

Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
College Basketball
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
5newsonline.com

AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Ten single-game feats for Arkansas football in 2022

Arkansas has a chance to have a big season in 2022, and ultimately the only thing that matters is wins and losses and the final record. However, along the way, it would certainly be entertaining to see a few milestones broken. This isn't a list for cumulative accomplishments throughout the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Musselman
kuaf.com

Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat

Parts of Arkansas experienced rain this past week but most of the state remains in some form of drought. Many farmers are making decisions to care for animals and crops, while keeping their farm afloat. The University of Arkansas’ Extension held a webinar to prepare producers for what is happening and how they could be profitable when the dry spell eventually breaks.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Racism, Christianity and Reparations

The limited-run podcast The R Word comes to a conclusion with a live recording of a conversation about racism, Christianity and reparartions. The discussion was recorded last week at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas

The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hog#Elite Eight#The Arkansas Razorbacks
5newsonline.com

The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall. The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from...
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
nunewsindustry.com

Cryptocurrency Scam Rises in Northwest Arkansas, FBI Warns Citizens

FBI officials in Arkansas say cybercriminals have started targeting victims in a scam that involves home computers or threatened breach of social security accounts and cryptocurrency. “We are seeing an uptick in this sophisticated play on an old scam,” Kevin Corlew, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy