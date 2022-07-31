Davonte Davis thriving in leadership role for Hoop Hogs

Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO