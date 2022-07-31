Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)

www.brownsnation.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
Matt Corral already impressing hard-to-impress Panthers legend
Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have dominated the quarterback conversation for the Carolina Panthers so far this summer. But it’s the dark horse candidate in this competition that has a certain franchise great talking. On Monday, Steve Smith Sr. joined WFNZ’s The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey to speak about...
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Browns Owners Comment On Deshaun Watson Ruling
Love it or hate it, a decision has been made. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as it stands, will be suspended for six games following the announcement by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson. People are letting their feelings on the ruling be known across every media platform imaginable. That...
Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Means Browns’ Playoff Hopes Are High
On Monday, the Cleveland Browns finally ended their pregnant pause of waiting to find out what type of discipline new quarterback Deshaun Watson would receive as a result of his sexual misconduct allegations. He will be suspended for only six games, and he will not even be fined. There has...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Post-Practice Video
Baker Mayfield and Robbie Anderson seem to be working out just fine. Anderson made headlines earlier this year when he made a comment on Instagram that alluded to him not wanting Mayfield in Carolina. He was then asked about it and said that it was his way of defending Sam Darnold since he's taken a lot of heat from the fans.
Former Dynamic Browns Duo Trying To Make Noise In Carolina
It seems like the Cleveland Browns have found a partner in the Carolina Panthers. Earlier in the offseason, wide receiver Rashard Higgins signed a one-year contract to play for the Panthers after spending six seasons in Cleveland. Then, the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
