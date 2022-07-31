ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)

By Wendi Oliveros
brownsnation.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.brownsnation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

Browns Owners Comment On Deshaun Watson Ruling

Love it or hate it, a decision has been made. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as it stands, will be suspended for six games following the announcement by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson. People are letting their feelings on the ruling be known across every media platform imaginable. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Post-Practice Video

Baker Mayfield and Robbie Anderson seem to be working out just fine. Anderson made headlines earlier this year when he made a comment on Instagram that alluded to him not wanting Mayfield in Carolina. He was then asked about it and said that it was his way of defending Sam Darnold since he's taken a lot of heat from the fans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

Former Dynamic Browns Duo Trying To Make Noise In Carolina

It seems like the Cleveland Browns have found a partner in the Carolina Panthers. Earlier in the offseason, wide receiver Rashard Higgins signed a one-year contract to play for the Panthers after spending six seasons in Cleveland. Then, the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy