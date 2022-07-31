Driver Dies After Being Shot, Striking Home in Vineland; Man in Custody

www.nbcphiladelphia.com
Stacey Wright
4d ago
Hope they catch the guy that did this. This senseless killing is getting out of hand. He had his whole life ahead of him. My sympathy for him and his family.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman Killed After Being Struck By Stray Bullet At Barbecue In Frankford: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barbecue in Philadelphia’s Frankford section turned tragic Wednesday night. A woman was killed by a stray bullet that was fired during a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was simply hanging out with friends, grilling, and listening to music. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no arrests in this case. Neighbors say the victim recently moved out of the city with her boyfriend but she was here Tuesday to get her car fixed and then go over to hang out with friends and she brought her children to that barbecue. New surveillance video obtained by CBS3 shows the scary moments...
NBC Philadelphia
Toddler Dies After Ingesting Cocaine, Fentanyl; Cherry Hill Man Charged
A Cherry Hill, New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl who ingested cocaine and fentanyl, prosecutors said Wednesday. Walter H. Clark, 27, faces aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and child endangerment charges, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. On Saturday, July 23, authorities said officers...
2-year-old dies with cocaine, fentanyl in system; Cherry Hill man charged: Police
Police say an investigation found the toddler had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
fox29.com
Prosecutors: NJ man charged in death of toddler found with cocaine, fentanyl in system
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a toddler who investigators say had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died. Authorities say on the evening of July 23 emergency crews responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot While Driving Car Among 4 Dead in 1 Violent Night in Philly
Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis took the lives of at least four people -- including a person driving a car at the time -- Wednesday night in several different neighborhoods across the city – setting 2022 up to be the deadliest year on city record. Police said six people...
Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
SEEN HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Fatal South Jersey Shooting
Bridgeton Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Bridgeton man early Saturday morning at the Maple Gardens Apartment complex off of South East Avenue. As a result of that investigation, criminal warrants have been issued for Ryan A. Askins, 29, last...
Ewing, NJ deli murder suspect forgot to wash evidence off sneakers, cops say
EWING — A pair of blood-stained sneakers led to the arrest of a Trenton teen who is now charged with murder in the death of the owner of a deli in June. Shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest and Holman avenues about 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body cam video released of police shooting at Dollar General in Pleasantville
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has released new videos from a shooting that involved police in Atlantic County earlier this summer.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting
A Vineland man is accused of fatally shooting a driver who then crashed into a home, authorities said. George Gonzalez, 27, was found shot behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a home in the 1100 block of East Elmer Road at about 11:43 p.m., Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced.
Rollover Crash Traps Motorists In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over, trapping three occupants, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at North Indiana and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Gunman Shoots 2 Men in SEPTA Station Drive-by Shooting
A gunman in a white van drove by a Philadelphia SEPTA station and wounded two men who were standing in a stairwell, leading to a police chase Wednesday morning, police said. A 29-year-old was in critical condition from a gunshot to the chest and a 19-year-old was stable after getting shot in leg as the gunman opened fire while passing the station on Frankford Avenue and Arrott Street in the Frankford neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker said.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Delran, Burlington County
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Delran, Burlington County.
Vineland Man Shot and Killed, Suspect in Custody
VINELAND, NJ – Police have arrested 26-year-old Miguel A. Barea for a Saturday night shooting...
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
Vineland man convicted of woman’s murder, desecrating body
A Vineland man was found guilty of murdering a woman and desecrating her remains this week. “I tortured her,” Dennis Parrish allegedly told investigators, according to the affidavit. Tonya Cook, 32, died of blunt-force trauma inside Parrish’s home, jurors were told. He then drove the remains to a farm...
Pedestrian Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck and reported to be unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Route 130 northbound near Tanby Chase Drive in Delran, initial reports said. Injuries were critical, an unconfirmed report said. The driver stopped and...
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash
WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
Comments / 2