ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mack Maine on investing in emoji and NFT startup Yat

By Rachel King
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iojN0_0gzSnylX00

Mack Maine attends during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nearly everyone loves emojis for expressing themselves via text and instant messaging apps. And more recently, some techies are looking to monetize them.

Yat, cofounded by entrepreneur Naveen Jain, is the company behind a new type of online identity called “yats,” a unique combination of emojis that act as a custom emoji identity, domain, username, NFT, and collectible, all in one. Yats are touted to give users the ability to own their online identities independently from companies like Meta and Google. A one- to five-character design costs anywhere from $4 to hundreds of thousands of dollars. The shorter and more memorable the combination, the higher the price, typically.

Nearly 160,000 yats have been sold for a combined $20 million since last February when the company launched. The highest price paid for a yat was $425,000 for the single-character key emoji.

Similar to the NFT wave earlier this year, Yat is attracting a number of celebrity investors and promoters. Among them is rapper and songwriter Mack Maine, who recently shared more with Fortune about his decision to invest in the company.

  • Startup: Yat
  • Location: Nashville
  • Year founded: 2021
  • Valuation: Declined to disclose
  • Investment level: Declined to disclose
  • Number of employees: 80
  • Other major investors: Blockchain Capital, Collab+Currency, G-Eazy, Hack VC, Lil Wayne, Slow Ventures, The Roots

Why he invested, in his own words

I got involved with Yat shortly after the launch in early 2021. I thought the concept was dope, and immediately locked down Yats for me, Lil Wayne, and Young Money. Everyone uses emojis to communicate, and this is a great way to use emojis to communicate who we are.

Over the years, we’ve established the brands of Young Money, Lil Wayne and Mack Maine. Yat is a great way of extending and reinforcing brand identities online where people can associate with our brands visually. Emojis help tell stories and there is no other way to communicate so much with just a few characters.

Ownership is important for us, and we now own these emoji identities forever. That means a lot. Giving the power to all creators to have a self-expressive way to own and control their identities sold me on investing. On top of that, Yat is building incredible new tools for web3 creators and collectors.

This is an installment of Why I Invested, a series featuring famous investors from all different backgrounds and industries, revealing what inspired them to invest their own money in a new business.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Fortune

Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’

Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Mack Maine
Person
Naveen Jain
Fortune

‘One miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’: U.N. chief warns of global conflict as Ukraine war pushes nuclear risk to highest level since the Cold War

U.N. chief António Guterres warns of global conflict as Ukraine war pushes nuclear risk to highest level since the Cold War. Recession talk reached a fever pitch last week after the federal government said the U.S. economy shrank for a second consecutive quarter. On Monday, the United Nations issued a far more dire warning than any economy-related commotion could ever match: The world is in danger of nuclear disaster.
WORLD
Fortune

The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’

Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
MARKETS
Fortune

Why India could single-handedly shape the future of e-commerce this summer

A worker wearing a protective mask scans a package at a warehouse owned by Walmart-backed e-commerce giant Flipkart in the outskirts of Chennai, India. This month, retail giants and government regulators around the world will be watching closely as India rolls out the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in 100 major cities.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emojis#Nft#Meta#Blockchain Capital#Collab Currency#G Eazy
Fortune

The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn

The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fortune

Bitcoin at $35K? SBF would ‘—-ing take that’

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, said he’d be content if Bitcoin ended the year at $35,000. Bitcoin has taken a beating since its highs in November, but billionaire FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried thinks the pain may soon come to an end. “I think we’ve seen the worst...
STOCKS
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Start considering the worst-case ‘mass extinction’ scenarios of climate change, warn scientists in new paper

A firefighter helmet hangs at the entrance to a property in the community of Klamath River, which burned in the McKinney Fire, California, on July 31, 2022. There is a critical gap in how the scientific community and the public conceptualize the consequences of human-caused climate change, as new research suggests we are ignoring the truly worst-case and catastrophic risks.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Fortune

180K+
Followers
8K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy