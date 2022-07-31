ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two east side shootings in Columbus Sunday morning

By Maeve Walsh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to two separate shootings on the city’s east side in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Grattan Road

At approximately 1:25 a.m., Columbus police arrived at the 1500 block of Grattan Road where they found a 42-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim reportedly told police he was talking with the mother of his children in the parking lot when a man driving a silver car approached him, police said. After saying something to the driver, the 42-year-old said the driver shot him and drove away, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Three shootings in 15 minutes: One woman dead

Duke and Duchess, 3458 S. Hamilton Rd.

Around 3 a.m., one man was shot at the Duke and Duchess convenience store located at 3458 S. Hamilton Rd. on the city’s southeast side, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim reportedly left the scene and never showed up at the hospital, sheriff’s office spokesperson Maureen Kocot said. Injuries are unknown.

The sheriff’s office detained a woman for questioning, Kocot said.

