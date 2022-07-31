Diablo Immortal on the iPhone SE is held back by one thing, but it’s not the screen

www.digitaltrends.com

Discord is making its Android app more like iOS, and in a good way
If you own an Android phone, you may have noticed that the iPhone gets new features from your favorite apps before Android devices do — or, in some cases, not at all. Discord is changing that by switching to React Native for its Android app. According to a blog...

What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.

Samsung’s self-repair program launches for Galaxy S21, S20, and Tab S7 Plus
Earlier this year, Samsung announced that it would allow Galaxy device owners the option to repair their gadgets themselves. A few months later, the company’s self-repair program has finally gone live. Launching for the Galaxy S21 and S20 lines of smartphones, as well as the Tab S7 Plus, device owners won’t need to discard their smartphones and tablets if they’re malfunctioning. Instead, they can purchase repair parts and tools for quick, do-it-yourself fixes.

Does the OnePlus 10T have an alert slider? What OnePlus fans need to know
The OnePlus 10T is OnePlus’ latest flagship smartphone. It’s proudly marketed with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz display, and 125W wired charging. But for fans of OnePlus’s iconic alert slider, there’s some bad news. All OnePlus flagships come with an alert slider that lets...

Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.

How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass and what’s leaving in August 2022
While Microsoft has been hit with criticism for the Xbox Series X’s desolate exclusive lineup for the rest of 2022 — several highly anticipated titles like Bethesda’s Starfield and co-op shooter Redfall have been pushed to next year — the company is still delivering one of the best deals in gaming: Xbox Game Pass.

Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.

How to cancel your Apple TV Plus subscription
So you signed up for a free trial of Apple TV Plus and just decided, "Meh, it's not for me." Or maybe you've had it for a while now and just want to save the $5 per month fee or try something else — hey, that's your business. The...

Samsung’s next foldables are getting more expensive
Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner, and a new leak has revealed the pricing of the next Galaxy products, at least in Europe. The leak comes from Steve Hemmerstoffer, or OnLeaks. As per the report, the new foldables and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 look to see pricing updates from 20 euros to as much as 200 euros.

Dell business laptops are over half off today
Just because it’s back-to-school season does’t mean that all of the laptop deals are meant for students. Many of us are working from home, which means business laptops need a refresh every now and then, too. Luckily for all of us, Dell has got some of its best business laptops on sale today for over half off, which translates to some pretty enticing savings when you consider the original price tags on these powerhouse machines. These Dell laptop deals are worth checking out before they’re gone for good, so keep reading to check out some of the highlights of today’s business laptop sale.

Grab a 58-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart right now
If you aren’t familiar with Hisense, it’s a company that focuses on budget TVs, although in the last few years, it’s started trying to inch into the mid-tier market, especially with TVs like the 58-inch Class R6 Series. While Hisense already has cheap TVs, the 58-inch class is among one of the better Walmart TV deals, bringing it down to $298 from $338 — a nice $40 discount.

Amazon Echo Dot is back to its Prime Day price … at Best Buy
Did you miss out on a sweet Amazon Echo Dot deal during the Prime Day sales? Don’t worry because Best Buy is here to save the day. Right now, you can buy the latest Amazon Echo Dot at Best Buy for just $20 saving you $30 off the usual price of $50. One of the best Amazon Echo deals you’ll find outside of Prime Day, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a smart speaker that is sure to enrich your home. Let’s take a look at why you need one in your life.

OnePlus 10T review: Don’t you dare settle for it
“The OnePlus 10T relies on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and very fast wired charging to attract attention, but the rest of the phone disappoints, and fails to compete wth both more expensive and cheaper alternatives.”. Pros. Latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. 20 minutes to charge the battery. Cons.

OnePlus 10T colors: Should you get the phone in black or green?
The OnePlus 10T is official with extra-fast charging capabilities, a non-alert slider design, and Hasselblad branding-less cameras. The device still offers excellent performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While the internals sound over the top, it’s pretty typical for OnePlus’s usual ‘never settle’ fashion.

Forgot your Mac password? Here’s what to do
Even with a really great Mac login password and clever password hint, it's possible to totally forget what it was. At that moment, you could be locked out of your Mac or MacBook. This situation can be particularly frustrating when deadlines approach or information stored on your Mac is needed.

Garmin Forerunner 45 fitness-tracking smartwatch is $60 off
If you’re in the midst of sorting through the best smartwatches and are looking for a great deal, you can add the Garmin Forerunner 45 to your list of considerations, as it’s currently just $140 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $60, as the highly capable smartwatch is typically priced at $200. You can even save more if you have a trade-in eligible device, and free shipping is included with your purchase, making the Garmin Forerunner 45 one of the best smartwatch deals you’ll find right now.

Lenovo’s powerful 2-in-1 laptop is almost $2,000 cheaper this week
If you can’t make up your mind between laptop deals and tablet deals, the easy solution is to buy a 2-in-1 laptop like the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet. Making the device an even more attractive option is a huge $1,930 discount from Lenovo, which brings its price all the way down to just $949 from its original price of $2,879. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, though, as we expect the 67% price cut to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.

The best all-AMD laptops for 2022
There are quite a few AMD-powered laptops to choose from as opposed to a few years ago. This is all thanks to the improvements in AMD's Zen architecture that have enabled the Ryzen mobile platform to not only compete with Intel when it comes to raw performance but also offer excellent power efficiency. Team Red has also started focusing on pairing its Ryzen processors with Radeon graphics, thereby allowing the chip maker to squeeze in a bit more performance through smart technologies like SmartShift and Smart Access Memory.

The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
