Gamified-Social Price Prediction Platform YOLOREKT DApp Set to go Live on August 1st, 2022

Dogecoin has been underperforming since slipping from its all-time high of $0.73 last year. The current market conditions brought on by the Crypto Winter have significantly exacerbated the meme coins’ bad days. Following its surge in May of last year, a lot of proponents expected a price target of $1; and up to this moment, some still do. Nonetheless, analysts think this is unlikely – at least not in the next eight years.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO