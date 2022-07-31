Gamified-Social Price Prediction Platform YOLOREKT DApp Set to go Live on August 1st, 2022

zycrypto.com
SMARTLend — A Secure and Audited Stablecoin Lending Platform on BSC
A hybrid ROI DApp project called SMARTLend was created on the Binance Smart Chain Network. The project’s creators chose the Binance Smart Chain network due to its more developed investor base, broader readership, and lower transaction fee. Investors will benefit from using the community-driven Binance Smart Chain network since ROI Dapps are often a high-risk investment.
Top Market Analyst Envisions Bitcoin’s Surge To $28,000, Ether At $2,500 If These Price Levels Hold
The crypto winter has been getting colder, with significant cryptocurrencies sliding lower, albeit posting occasional relief gains. Apart from the bearish storm being ignited by events such as geopolitical tensions, the Terra-linked stablecoin storm and the financial distress facing crypto firms, the Federal Reserve has also been keeping markets pinned down with its aggressive monetary policies.
LBank Crypto Exchange Weekly Listing Report — August 1, 2022
LBank, as a world-class digital asset exchange, continues to focus on providing quality projects for its users to participate in. This week’s exciting new listings and a summary of those listed last week are presented in a weekly report by LBank Exchange, providing users with more information to help them better understand these unique opportunities.
$10 Trillion BlackRock Partners With Coinbase to Offer Bitcoin Trading to Institutional Clients
Once regarded as a pointless plaything for nerds, Bitcoin has come a long way on its journey to attain widespread adoption. The rate at which the firstborn crypto has grown over the years has captured the interest of institutional and retail investors alike. In the latest of its milestones, Bitcoin...
US Institutional Investors Can Now Stake ETH On Coinbase
As The Merge approaches and the community anticipates its advent, confident investors have taken to staking their ETH tokens, awaiting rewards upon The Merge. Coinbase has announced that institutional investors in the US will now have the opportunity to join the bandwagon on its institution-targeted platform. US institutional clients can...
BTC Added to Impel’s ISO 20022 Financial Messaging API
Impel is pleased to announce that bitcoin (BTC) has been added as optional collateral for payments to its ISO 20022 financial messaging API. BTC can now be used in the instant settlement process for traditional banking services and other organisations that use the new ISO 20022 messaging standard. It provides the potential for enhanced customer experience, increased security, and significant cost savings.
Cardano’s Vasil Upgrade Promises To Be ADA’s Boom, But That’s Fast Changing
Although ADA has seen consecutive price slides with most of the market in the past few weeks, the Cardano ecosystem had not been hit with any unique negative sentiments that could further affect its price action. However, that appears to be changing as the ADA community doesn’t seem to react positively to the Vasil Hard Fork delay news.
Dogecoin’s $1 Dream Price Met With Skepticism By Market Watchers
Dogecoin has been underperforming since slipping from its all-time high of $0.73 last year. The current market conditions brought on by the Crypto Winter have significantly exacerbated the meme coins’ bad days. Following its surge in May of last year, a lot of proponents expected a price target of $1; and up to this moment, some still do. Nonetheless, analysts think this is unlikely – at least not in the next eight years.
New Senate Bill Seeks To Regulate Bitcoin And Ethereum Under The CFTC
Two top-ranking members of the U.S Senate Committee have proposed legislation that could see Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets fall under the oversight of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act of 2022, fronted by Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and top-ranking Republican John...
XT.com lists the Feetback NFT collection on its exclusive NFT platform
The 8888 NFTs will soon be discoverable to a worldwide audience thanks to the Feetback project’s distinctive collection of feet NFTs that will soon be posted on the XT NFT platform. This new listing will elevate ever-demanding NFTs and metaverse aficionados globally and provide the new fuel needed to advance the NFT industry.
New York Regulator Smacks Robinhood Crypto With $30 Million In Penalties
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) on Tuesday handed Robinhood’s crypto trading unit a $30 million fine for alleged violations of anti-money laundering, consumer protections, and cybersecurity measures. This marks the first time NYDFS has taken enforcement action against a crypto-centric company. NYDFS Fines Robinhood Crypto...
Cardano’s Hoskinson Shows Faith In Vasil Upgrade As ADA Remains Rangebound, Breakout Incoming?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s co-founder, has expressed confidence in the Vasil hard fork upgrade going live soon, stating that he doesn’t anticipate any further delays. Speaking on Monday in an update video to the Cardano community, the software engineer noted that most stress-tested components were in their final stages. He went on to state that he was confident that version 1.35.3, one of the software stemming from three bugs discovered earlier, would likely make it to the hard fork.
MYSTHEREUM, A Cutting-Edge NFT Venture, Has Announced The Launching Of “Messages To The World”
Vienna, Austria / JULY 29, 2022 / MYSTHEREUM is bringing together 277 outstanding artists, writers, and poets to cooperate on creating a single breathtaking piece of art, “MESSAGES TO THE WORLD”. It will be a collaborative effort as the first NFT Art book of its kind, yet each contributor will retain individual ownership. The people contributing to this project will have the ability to restrict access to their page for 1 NFT. The book will be available worldwide once its 277 pages are completed.
Binance.US Delists Token Earmarked By SEC As A Security
Binance U.S. has announced that “out of an abundance of caution”, it is delisting AMP, days after the US Securities Exchanges Commission (SEC) branded the coin a security. “We operate in a rapidly evolving industry, and our listing and delisting processes are designed to be responsive to market and regulatory developments.” A Monday blog by the exchange read. “We have decided to delist the AMP token from Binance US, effective August 15, 2022.
BoE forecasts recession as inflation soars, unveils big rate hike
Britain will sink into a lengthy recession later this year as inflation rockets even higher, the Bank of England forecast Thursday as it unveiled the biggest interest rate hike since 1995. "Make no mistake, 0.5 percent is a historic interest rate rise, but it is overshadowed by the abysmal economic forecasts produced by the Bank of England," Khalaf said.
