Anaheim, CA

Stretched bullpen's struggles evident in loss to Angels

MLB
 4 days ago
www.mlb.com

MLB

'Hurt' by Monty trade, Taillon struggles vs. Mariners

NEW YORK -- There was some confusion and shock in the Yankees’ clubhouse about an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game, as Jordan Montgomery was hastily informed that a deal had been completed with the Cardinals. The news was so fresh, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t yet sure who else the trade involved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels

The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB

Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline

ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
ANAHEIM, CA
Anaheim, CA
Texas State
Anaheim, CA
California Sports
MLB

Yanks acquire LA's No. 15 prospect for struggling Gallo

NEW YORK -- The Yankees found a new home for Joey Gallo in advance of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, shipping the struggling outfielder to the Dodgers in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter. Beeter, 23, was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and now...
MLB
MLB

As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help

PITTSBURGH -- ﻿Christian Yelich﻿ called the ﻿Josh Hader﻿ trade “surprising, definitely.” ﻿Brandon Woodruff﻿ saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. ﻿Devin Williams﻿ didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

deGrom K's six, hits 102 mph in '22 debut

WASHINGTON -- Jacob deGrom delivered the baseball the same. His velocity was the same. His demeanor was the same. His gait, his grin, his pace -- they were all identical to the pitcher the Mets had known in the past. It had been 391 days since deGrom last climbed atop...
MLB
MLB

Braves trade for Iglesias to bolster 'pen

ATLANTA -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was late for Tuesday's press conference to announce Austin Riley’s contract extension. He was busy acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Angels in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson. “Iglesias was someone we’ve had our eye on and...
MLB
Marcus Semien
Kurt Suzuki
Chris Woodward
Brock Burke
Luis Rengifo
Meibrys Viloria
Dennis Santana
Jonathan Hernandez
Brett Martin
Shohei Ohtani
MLB

O's eclipse '21 win total on Mateo's big night

ARLINGTON -- The Orioles had two real options following Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. The easy path would have been to sulk, disappointed that the front office traded two of their biggest clubhouse leaders in Trey Mancini and Jorge López despite being alive in the postseason hunt. Or they could rally, take another hard-handed reality and try to defy the odds laid out for them.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline

When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
MLB

Twins add Mahle to rotation in deal with Reds

The Twins struck a deal to acquire right-hander Tyler Mahle from the Reds ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. The deal sends a trio of highly regarded prospects to Cincinnati: 2B/3B Spencer Steer (Twins' No. 7 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), left-hander Steve Hajjar (Twins' No. 18) and corner infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Twins' No. 23).
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB

Miami loses 5th straight as Deadline dust settles

MIAMI -- The Marlins were relatively quiet ahead of the Trade Deadline, making just one deal before Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Reds at loanDepot park. Miami has dropped five in a row to fall to a season-worst 10 games below .500 and nine out of the final National League Wild Card spot.
MLB
MLB

10 biggest trades in Padres history

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres' history of trades is littered with Hall of Famers, MVPs and Cy Young Award winners. Those superstars have moved in both directions. From "Trader Jack" McKeon to "Gunslinger" Kevin Towers to A.J. Preller, the Padres have seen quite a few general managers willing to make a deal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Phils land Thor, Marsh, Robertson in trio of trades

ATLANTA -- Dave Dombrowski wanted to find a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. He got one with minutes to spare. He got a center fielder and a reliever, too. The Phillies announced Tuesday that they acquired right-hander ﻿Noah Syndergaard﻿ and outfielder ﻿Brandon Marsh﻿ in separate...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Nats look to future core after trading Soto, Bell to SD

WASHINGTON -- After seven years with the organization, four-plus seasons in the Major Leagues, 565 games, one World Series title, numerous awards and countless displays of generational talent, the Nationals traded star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres on Tuesday in their second blockbuster Trade Deadline deal in as many years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline

CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals

Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
BASEBALL
MLB

Dazzling Deadline Day prompts new set of questions

SAN DIEGO -- On Monday, the Padres traded for Josh Hader and extended Joe Musgrove. Turns out, that was merely the opening act. The main event was Trade Deadline Day -- and a franchise-altering deal that saw Juan Soto and Josh Bell land in San Diego in an eight-player blockbuster on Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, 3 prospects

With a surplus of bat-first platoon players on their roster, the Giants moved to clear the logjam by sending Darin Ruf to the Mets in exchange for utility man J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and pitching prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack, the club announced Tuesday. The Ruf trade jump-started...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

Bucs build with 'urgency' at the Trade Deadline

PITTSBURGH -- The gap between the Brewers, who stand atop the NL Central, and the Pirates, who reside at the bottom of the NL Central, is currently measured in miles. With a 5-3 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday at PNC Park, Pittsburgh still sits 17 games behind. The shrinking, the eliminating, of that gap cannot be done in one, two, five moves. Another dealing of arms and of bats has passed, and the Pirates can only hope that the decisions made in recent weeks will inch them closer to building their next contender.
PITTSBURGH, PA

