Popculture
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson delivers 'welcome to the NFL' moment for Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson wasn't sure what to expect. Before heading into his first ever NFL training camp, the Detroit Lions rookie wondered what it feel like to put on full pads again and hit the practice fields at 8:30 a.m. for three weeks straight with his new teammates. Now, halfway through, Hutchinson said it's been "pretty smooth. "
Steve Smith Sr. pulls drastic 180 on Dan Campbell and Lions: "They're close"
The Lions are a trendy pick to make some noise this season and perhaps push for a playoff spot. Count Smith among their backers: the train is still on the tracks.
Lions Already Talking About Moving Malcolm Rodriguez Up Depth Chart
Dan Campbell discussed the early progress linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has made at training camp.
Michael Fulmer trade details: Al Avila wakes up from deadline slumber
The Detroit Tigers have traded relief pitcher Michael Fulmer to the division rival Minnesota Twins with just minutes remaining at the deadline. Fulmer is a good back-end relief pitcher, and despite his injury issues, should be able to succeed in Minnesota with a very familiar foe. With Detroit playing in...
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
