Trigger warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. Mayah Zamora, a student injured in the Uvalde shooting, is the last victim to be released from the hospital. Zamora, a 10-year-old, was one of many students shot at Robb Elementary on May 24. She was released from University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, and, in a video, could be seen handing out roses to nurses and staff who chanted her name. A total of 19 students and two teachers were killed during the Uvalde shooting. The 18-year-old gunman was also killed by law enforcement agencies. Zamora was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and has managed to recover from the same. Country singer Kevin Fowler was instrumental in raising funds for Mayah, who is a huge fan of the singer.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO