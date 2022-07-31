ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Hunting for savings at the State Fair

 4 days ago
WEAU-TV 13

DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Baker Meister to remain closed in Okauchee

OKAUCHEE — Baker Meister will not reopen after a structure fire on March 1 shuttered the business. Hans Weissgerber, owner of the former Baker Meister bakery property, N51W34922 E. Wisconsin Ave., said fire-related damage and the building’s old age were factors in the decision. “The problem is that...
OKAUCHEE LAKE, WI
CBS 58

Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
WAUKESHA, WI
#Cheese Curd#Wisconsin Cheese#Food And Drink#Beer Cheese#The Wisconsin State Fair#Wisconsin State Fair Park#Spincity#Bargain Books#Cream Puff#Wells Fargo#The Hunger Task Force
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fishing for bears in Alaska's wild

KING SALMON, Alaska — Are you lucky enough to be traveling to Alaska this year? I am. If you are too, we’ll be two of an estimated 2.3 million visitors — cruise passengers, fishermen and independent travelers — heading north to “America’s Last Frontier.” After spending two years isolating at home, I’m more than ready for another trip to the 50th state. More than twice as large as Texas, Alaska has it all: mountains, glaciers, rivers, lakes, coastal bays, forests, tundra, even active volcanoes.
ALASKA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Telegram

COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin

SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

2022 Wisconsin Primary Election voter guide

Polling places for the Aug. 9, 2022, primary election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Aug. 9, 2022, for a partisan primary election, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
WISCONSIN STATE

