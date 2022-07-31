Hunting for savings at the State Fair

www.gmtoday.com
DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
Fall weather hinders summer’s berry crops in central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The unseasonably warm temperature last fall is causing problems for this summer’s berry crops. Chet Skippy, owner of Chet’s Blueberry Farm said he’s already three weeks into picking season and his crop is producing only a third of what it usually does.
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Menu Is Built On Just One Comfort Food
When you think of comfort food or foods, what's the first thing that pops to mind? If ever there were a question that has absolutely no wrong answer, it's the comfort food question. Why? Because any food you take some comfort and a bunch of extra joy from eating definitely...
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Baker Meister to remain closed in Okauchee
OKAUCHEE — Baker Meister will not reopen after a structure fire on March 1 shuttered the business. Hans Weissgerber, owner of the former Baker Meister bakery property, N51W34922 E. Wisconsin Ave., said fire-related damage and the building’s old age were factors in the decision. “The problem is that...
Store in NE Wisconsin sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket
MADISON, Wis. — The winning ticket for Friday’s near-record Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in Wisconsin, but someone in the northeastern part of the state did win $1 million. In a news release Monday, the Wisconsin Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Lighthouse...
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
7 Cities in Wisconsin Top the List of the Drunkest Cities in America
America's Dairyland has apparently been ordering a few cocktails to go with those great cheese curds, fish fry, and brats. Wisconsin is Struggling to Put The Bottle and Glass Down. This isn't brand new news, it's the same news. Some of the sauced numbers may have changed, and some of...
Fishing for bears in Alaska's wild
KING SALMON, Alaska — Are you lucky enough to be traveling to Alaska this year? I am. If you are too, we’ll be two of an estimated 2.3 million visitors — cruise passengers, fishermen and independent travelers — heading north to “America’s Last Frontier.” After spending two years isolating at home, I’m more than ready for another trip to the 50th state. More than twice as large as Texas, Alaska has it all: mountains, glaciers, rivers, lakes, coastal bays, forests, tundra, even active volcanoes.
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
Utilities set to spend more than $2B on new transmission lines in Wisconsin
Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. The board for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator signed off on a $10.3 billion portfolio...
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
Wisconsin DOT: Tim Michels’ Company Earned $17 Million More Than Awarded Road Contracts
Michels Corp., the company that vice president and treasurer Tim Michels helps run, earned more than $17 million over the original contract amounts awarded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation during the last five years, Wisconsin Right Now has documented. The net earnings for the 31 projects were $17.7 million...
2022 Wisconsin Primary Election voter guide
Polling places for the Aug. 9, 2022, primary election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Aug. 9, 2022, for a partisan primary election, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
