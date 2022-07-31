Back-to-School Shopping Isn’t Just for Kids – Here are 9 Items You and Your Family Need to Get Back Into a Good Routine
Click here to read the full article.Back-to-school season isn’t just about the kiddos getting back into the swing of things, it’s also a transitional time for college students, post-grads and working professionals who have spent the summer getting some much-needed rest and relaxation. Everyone’s in the midst of some sort of change, whether it’s returning to the office , heading back to campus, or getting the kids packed up and ready for the classroom. No matter what’s going on in your life, you can find any essential you need at one spot: CVS . They have discounts and deals on back-to-school goodies out the wazoo — whether they’re in the beauty aisle or supply spot. Plus, the store has so many deals on necessities like mouthwash , shampoo , and composition notebooks . From July 31 to August 27, select items come with a BOGO or BOGO 50 deal, while others offer $10 in ExtraBucks Rewards when you spend more than $40 on back-to-school essentials. This means you can get everything on your list, no matter what transitional phase of life you’re in, and score major discounts. That convenience is something we’re used to with CVS, especially since you can buy online and pick it up at a store near you — it’ll be ready in as little as an hour. It saves time and effort and makes the back-to-school process so much more simple. If you want to start this school year off on the right foot in the classroom and at home, scroll down below for some of our favorite items you can stock up on before the first day begins. You and your kiddos will feel so much better after the fact.
Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush
The back-to-school season is a good reminder of refreshing your toiletries, like toothbrushes. This Oral-B Pro model is designed so the brush head perfectly surrounds each individual tooth to give a serious deep cleaning.
$71.99
La Roche-Posay Face Wash
If you thought a universal face wash that anyone in your family can use and benefit from, no matter their skin concerns, was improbable, let us introduce you to La Roche-Posay’s cleanser . It’s hydrating and effective and has just as many anti-aging benefits as it does acne-clearing capabilities. What’s more, the brand has Sarah Jessica Parker’s approval. What more convincing do you need?
$11.99
Nature Made Hair, Skin & Nails Adult Gummies
Give your hair, skin and nails the love they deserve with these biotin-rich gummies . These scientifically tested vitamins even have the ability to support your energy metabolism. Gorgeous skin, nails and hair combined with the all-day energy you’ve been craving? Now that sounds pretty nice.
$11.29
Sun Bum Revitalizing Shampoo
If you love the scent of Sun Bum’s SPF, I have good news for you: the brand has a haircare line that has an equally heavenly aroma. Coconut oil, banana, and sunflower seed oil combine in this shampoo to nourish and cleanse your locks and scalp all at once.
$9.99
Johnson’s Shiny & Soft Kids’ Shampoo with Argan Oil
When you’re updating your shampoo stash, do the same for your kiddos. This argan oil shampoo is tear-free and formulated to soften and smooth locks even after a day of play.
$5.99
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Drink Mix
It’s been a hot summer, and dehydration-driven headaches have been constant (from the weather and perhaps from the glasses of wine the night before). Combat those symptoms with these hydration packs that “provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water,” per the brand. Life hack achieved.
$13.79
Olay Fresh Outlast Body Wash
Stop using products that strip your skin and opt for this Olay body wash . It smells like a spa and nourishes deep into your skin.
$6.49 (originally $8.79)
Crayola CrayonsIt wouldn’t be a back-to-school post without calling out the necessities like crayons . This 24-pack will help your child’s creativity come to life. Plus, it’s just $3.
$3.19
Caliber Composition NotebookWhile we’re on the topic of necessities, stock up on composition notebooks while you’re at it. They’re great for the classroom but can also come in handy for work. Make to-do lists, sketch out designs, or do whatever tickles your fancy.
$5.19
CVS Health Advanced Probiotic Gummies
Your gut health is more important than you think — it alters your digestive system and makes all of the difference between feeling regular and icky. These probiotic gummies support your gut and gastrointestinal health.
$16.99
CVS Health Alcohol-Free Whitening Rinse
Let those pearly whites shine by giving them a little boost. This alcohol-free mouthwash does two things at once: cleans and brightens.
$7.99
Beauty 360 Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
Give yourself a spa moment with these cleansing pore strips . You and your teen can each use them to get all of the gunk out of your pores while also forming some fun (and comical) memories.
$9.29
Olly Kids Mighty Immunity Gummies
Make sure your kiddo gets additional nutrients with these yummy gummies. They taste like a berry cherry blend but are packed with immune-boosting ingredients like vitamin C, zinc and elderberry.
$15.49
More from SheKnows
