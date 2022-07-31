Back-to-School Shopping Isn’t Just for Kids – Here are 9 Items You and Your Family Need to Get Back Into a Good Routine

Click here to read the full article.

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

The back-to-school season is a good reminder of refreshing your toiletries, like toothbrushes. This Oral-B Pro model is designed so the brush head perfectly surrounds each individual tooth to give a serious deep cleaning.

$71.99





La Roche-Posay Face Wash

If you thought a universal face wash that anyone in your family can use and benefit from, no matter their skin concerns, was improbable, let us introduce you to La Roche-Posay’s cleanser . It’s hydrating and effective and has just as many anti-aging benefits as it does acne-clearing capabilities. What’s more, the brand has Sarah Jessica Parker’s approval. What more convincing do you need?

$11.99





Nature Made Hair, Skin & Nails Adult Gummies

Give your hair, skin and nails the love they deserve with these biotin-rich gummies . These scientifically tested vitamins even have the ability to support your energy metabolism. Gorgeous skin, nails and hair combined with the all-day energy you’ve been craving? Now that sounds pretty nice.

$11.29





Sun Bum Revitalizing Shampoo

If you love the scent of Sun Bum’s SPF, I have good news for you: the brand has a haircare line that has an equally heavenly aroma. Coconut oil, banana, and sunflower seed oil combine in this shampoo to nourish and cleanse your locks and scalp all at once.

$9.99





Johnson’s Shiny & Soft Kids’ Shampoo with Argan Oil

When you’re updating your shampoo stash, do the same for your kiddos. This argan oil shampoo is tear-free and formulated to soften and smooth locks even after a day of play.

$5.99





Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Drink Mix

It’s been a hot summer, and dehydration-driven headaches have been constant (from the weather and perhaps from the glasses of wine the night before). Combat those symptoms with these hydration packs that “provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water,” per the brand. Life hack achieved.

$13.79





Olay Fresh Outlast Body Wash

Stop using products that strip your skin and opt for this Olay body wash . It smells like a spa and nourishes deep into your skin.

$6.49 (originally $8.79)





Crayola Crayons

It wouldn’t be a back-to-school post without calling out the necessities like crayons . This 24-pack will help your child’s creativity come to life. Plus, it’s just $3.

$3.19





Caliber Composition Notebook

While we’re on the topic of necessities, stock up on composition notebooks while you’re at it. They’re great for the classroom but can also come in handy for work. Make to-do lists, sketch out designs, or do whatever tickles your fancy.

$5.19





CVS Health Advanced Probiotic Gummies

Your gut health is more important than you think — it alters your digestive system and makes all of the difference between feeling regular and icky. These probiotic gummies support your gut and gastrointestinal health.

$16.99





CVS Health Alcohol-Free Whitening Rinse

Let those pearly whites shine by giving them a little boost. This alcohol-free mouthwash does two things at once: cleans and brightens.

$7.99





Beauty 360 Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Give yourself a spa moment with these cleansing pore strips . You and your teen can each use them to get all of the gunk out of your pores while also forming some fun (and comical) memories.

$9.29





Olly Kids Mighty Immunity Gummies

Make sure your kiddo gets additional nutrients with these yummy gummies. They taste like a berry cherry blend but are packed with immune-boosting ingredients like vitamin C, zinc and elderberry.

$15.49





