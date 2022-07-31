ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Back-to-School Shopping Isn’t Just for Kids – Here are 9 Items You and Your Family Need to Get Back Into a Good Routine

By Summer Cartwright
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dU6Lf_0gzSkQ3a00

Click here to read the full article.

Back-to-school season isn’t just about the kiddos getting back into the swing of things, it’s also a transitional time for college students, post-grads and working professionals who have spent the summer getting some much-needed rest and relaxation. Everyone’s in the midst of some sort of change, whether it’s
returning to the office , heading back to campus, or getting the kids packed up and ready for the classroom. No matter what’s going on in your life, you can find any essential you need at one spot: CVS . They have discounts and deals on back-to-school goodies out the wazoo — whether they’re in the beauty aisle or supply spot. Plus, the store has so many deals on necessities like mouthwash , shampoo , and composition notebooks . From July 31 to August 27, select items come with a BOGO or BOGO 50 deal, while others offer $10 in ExtraBucks Rewards when you spend more than $40 on back-to-school essentials. This means you can get everything on your list, no matter what transitional phase of life you’re in, and score major discounts. That convenience is something we’re used to with CVS, especially since you can buy online and
pick it up at a store near you — it’ll be ready in as little as an hour. It saves time and effort and makes the back-to-school process so much more simple. If you want to start this school year off on the right foot in the classroom and at home, scroll down below for some of our favorite items you can stock up on before the first day begins. You and your kiddos will feel so much better after the fact.

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

The back-to-school season is a good reminder of refreshing your toiletries, like toothbrushes. This Oral-B Pro model is designed so the brush head perfectly surrounds each individual tooth to give a serious deep cleaning.

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

$71.99


Buy now

Sign Up

La Roche-Posay Face Wash

If you thought a universal face wash that anyone in your family can use and benefit from, no matter their skin concerns, was improbable, let us introduce you to La Roche-Posay’s cleanser . It’s hydrating and effective and has just as many anti-aging benefits as it does acne-clearing capabilities. What’s more, the brand has Sarah Jessica Parker’s approval. What more convincing do you need?

La Roche-Posay Face Wash

$11.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Nature Made Hair, Skin & Nails Adult Gummies

Give your hair, skin and nails the love they deserve with these biotin-rich gummies . These scientifically tested vitamins even have the ability to support your energy metabolism. Gorgeous skin, nails and hair combined with the all-day energy you’ve been craving? Now that sounds pretty nice.

Nature Made Hair, Skin & Nails Adult Gummies

$11.29


Buy now

Sign Up

Sun Bum Revitalizing Shampoo

If you love the scent of Sun Bum’s SPF, I have good news for you: the brand has a haircare line that has an equally heavenly aroma. Coconut oil, banana, and sunflower seed oil combine in this shampoo to nourish and cleanse your locks and scalp all at once.

Sun Bum Revitalizing Shampoo

$9.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Johnson’s Shiny & Soft Kids’ Shampoo with Argan Oil

When you’re updating your shampoo stash, do the same for your kiddos. This argan oil shampoo is tear-free and formulated to soften and smooth locks even after a day of play.

Johnson's Shiny & Soft Kids' Shampoo with Argan Oil

$5.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Drink Mix

It’s been a hot summer, and dehydration-driven headaches have been constant (from the weather and perhaps from the glasses of wine the night before). Combat those symptoms with these hydration packs that “provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water,” per the brand. Life hack achieved.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Drink Mix

$13.79


Buy now

Sign Up

Olay Fresh Outlast Body Wash

Stop using products that strip your skin and opt for this Olay body wash . It smells like a spa and nourishes deep into your skin.

Olay Fresh Outlast Body Wash

$6.49 (originally $8.79)


Buy now

Sign Up

Crayola Crayons

It wouldn’t be a back-to-school post without calling out the necessities like crayons . This 24-pack will help your child’s creativity come to life. Plus, it’s just $3.

Crayola Crayons

$3.19


Buy now

Sign Up

Caliber Composition Notebook

While we’re on the topic of necessities, stock up on composition notebooks while you’re at it. They’re great for the classroom but can also come in handy for work. Make to-do lists, sketch out designs, or do whatever tickles your fancy.

Caliber Composition Notebook

$5.19


Buy now

Sign Up

CVS Health Advanced Probiotic Gummies

Your gut health is more important than you think — it alters your digestive system and makes all of the difference between feeling regular and icky. These probiotic gummies support your gut and gastrointestinal health.

CVS Health Advanced Probiotic Gummies

$16.99


Buy now

Sign Up

CVS Health Alcohol-Free Whitening Rinse

Let those pearly whites shine by giving them a little boost. This alcohol-free mouthwash does two things at once: cleans and brightens.

CVS Health Alcohol Free Whitening Rinse

$7.99


Buy now

Sign Up

Beauty 360 Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Give yourself a spa moment with these cleansing pore strips . You and your teen can each use them to get all of the gunk out of your pores while also forming some fun (and comical) memories.

Beauty 360 Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

$9.29


Buy now

Sign Up

Olly Kids Mighty Immunity Gummies

Make sure your kiddo gets additional nutrients with these yummy gummies. They taste like a berry cherry blend but are packed with immune-boosting ingredients like vitamin C, zinc and elderberry.

Olly Kids Mighty Immunity Gummies

$15.49


Buy now

Sign Up

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Already Calling Lululemon’s New Workout Sneakers ‘The Best All-in-One Shoe’ — Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes, we need stylish workout gear to reach our fitness goals. It’s no secret that we feel good when we look good. So if buying new athleisure gives us that extra push, then so be it. Nowadays, there are plenty of brands that blend style and performance together for any type of exercise. And if you’ve been eyeing a few pieces, then we’ve found the latest fitness item to add to the list. Lululemon debuts their new workout sneaker that’s equipped for running and training. The Chargefeel Workout Shoe comes in two different...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Ruggable Just Added a New Line of Washable Furniture That Is Perfect for Homes With Kids & Pets

Click here to read the full article. How many times has your kid (or husband) spilled his drink or your pet left a track of muddy paw prints, and you’ve exclaimed in frustration, “This is why we can’t have anything nice!” We feel you. And so does Ruggable, the rug brand that makes machine washable rugs to protect the sanity of moms everywhere, because the company has added a game-changer to its options: washable furniture. Blending its quality craftsmanship and washable, life-proof designs, Ruggable has launched Levity washable chairs. With four distinct designs — Scandinavian Lounge, Scandinavian Dining, Classic Lounge, Classic...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Walmart's New Exclusive Haircare Line Is Perfect for Anyone Dealing With Damaged Hair

Click here to read the full article. Almost nothing puts ladies in a bad mood faster than a bad hair day. When tresses behave and fall just the right way, however, women feel like they can slay anything that comes their way. And now there are even more styling tools, especially for women of color, in the arsenal thanks to Walmart and its new exclusive haircare line. Walmart has introduced its MADAM by C.J. Walker  haircare line, a new damage-defying Scalp to Strand System that includes 11 haircare products. Harnessing the power of proprietary technology to defy damage through visible repair,...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Toiletries#Digestive System#Migraine#Creativity#Bogo
SheKnows

The Best First Day of School Signs

Click here to read the full article. It’s back-to-school season, and we’re scrambling to pull together everything our kids need, from the new clothes to the backpacks and lunch boxes to the school supplies. And after all that work, we parents just want two rewards: some much-deserved peace and quiet, and an adorable first day of school photo. Is it too much to ask to get the kiddos to pose with one of those first day of school signs that capture their likes and goals? Probably, but we’re going to make them pose anyway. It’s the least they can do. Whether...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

This Kid-Friendly Dinner Recipe Is Taking Over TikTok & It Only Requires 3 Ingredients

Click here to read the full article. If you’re all about getting dinner on the table in a matter of minutes, then this viral TikTok recipe is for you. You only need three base ingredients to pull this dinner together in about 20 minutes and it all happens on a single sheet pan, so even cleanup is a breeze. And according to the TikTok users who are trying it out, it’s one of the most delicious quick-and-easy dinners you’ll ever make. The recipe comes from sarahebaus (@sarahebaus) on TikTok, who posted the tutorial to her feed in July. Then, Mississippi Kween (@mississippi_kween),...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

This $25 Maternity Nightgown Is So Cute, Shoppers Can Wear It Out of The House — & It Comes in So Many Colors

Click here to read the full article. When did the fashion world decide that nursing parents should only be allowed to wear frumpy outfits? Just because you’re a new parent doesn’t mean you have to wear boxy clothes that have absolutely no stylish components to them. There are, however, a few trusted brands that offer up a huge variety of nursing clothes, from swimsuit tops to nightgowns, that are actually attractive and flattering. Somehow, we found a nursing nightgown that’s so attractive, shoppers are wearing it out of the house and even long after they wean off of breastfeeding. This Ekouaer nightgown has more than 2,000...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

Iron Chef Dominique Crenn Just Shared a Genius, Yet Simple Tip for Preserving the Life of Your Kitchen Knives

Click here to read the full article. If dull knives are dragging your cooking skills down, then Iron Chef Dominique Crenn has a vital tip you need to hear. The Three-Star Michelin chef appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and shared a pro tip behind the scenes that is going to save your knife blades from here on out. “We have a tendency to just kind of throw the knife in the sink and just leave it there,” Crenn said in an Instagram video. “Don’t do that. As soon as you’re done with the knife, take a little bit of wet...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Cooling & Comfortable Migraine-Relief Tool ‘Changed Their Life’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In case you didn’t know already, we hate migraines. They’re debilitating and unbelievably painful, putting our entire lives on pause instantly. Migraine.com said that some studies found that around “12 percent of adults in the U.S. population have migraine, and 4 million have chronic migraine.” They also found that women are more likely to have migraines than men. Seriously, how unfair does it get?!
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz Swears By This Highlighter Stick That Shoppers Agree Delivers a 'Dewy Freshness' & Hydrating Finish

Click here to read the full article. We said it before, and we’ll say it again: Cameron Diaz is a loyal friend. The actress recently mentioned that she uses the air fryer from close friend Drew Barrymore’s kitchenware brand. But that’s not the only friend whose business she publically supports. Diaz revealed to The Strategist that a favorite item of hers is the Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick. The actress has known the founder of this clean beauty brand for 25 years, even before she started the performance-first makeup line. It may seem simple at first, but this translucent gel highlighter is actually a multipurpose product. It also...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Oprah-Loved Barefoot Dreams Makes the Perfect Cozy Fall Joggers & They're on Sale at This Secret Store

Click here to read the full article. It doesn’t matter that The Oprah Winfrey Show ended more than 11 years ago — we still sometimes look at the clock and automatically think “Oooh, Oprah will be on soon!” Thankfully, the daytime goddess has stayed in touch via her magazine, TV specials (Meghan and Harry!), and so many other fabulous things. Speaking of, Oprah’s Favorite Things lists are still our survival guides for the holiday gift-giving season. If the Queen of TV likes it, we know we will, too! That’s why we are stoked that QVC has a major sale on an...
APPAREL
SheKnows

Reviewers Say They Like This $15 Vegan Lip Balm More Than Dior’s $38 Lip Glow

Click here to read the full article. Sun, salt, and sweat can make your lips incredibly dry during the summer months, so carrying a reliable chapstick or lip balm with you at all times is a must. There’s a $15 lip balm making waves on Amazon at the moment, with some reviewers saying that it’s just as good (if not better) than Dior’s $38 Addict Lip Glow. The Melixer Vegan Lip Balm comes in 18 shades that subtly tint your lips while delivering much-needed hydrating to cracked lips. It’s a non-sticky, plant-based formula that uses agave rather than petroleum jelly to nourish...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Parents Say This Waterproof Baby Carrier Is a ‘Game Changer In the Pool’ & We Wish It Was Around When Our Kids Were Little

Click here to read the full article. There may only be a few weeks left to the summer season, but there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the water. Whether you like to take a dip in the ocean, or splash around the pool, there’s nothing quite like cooling off in the water during a hot summer day. And, if you have a little one, you most likely want to make memories with them too, but we know how difficult it is keeping your child safe around water. That’s where this water baby carrier comes in to make summer fun...
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Dropped a Stunning New Quality Cookware Collection & You Can Already Save 15% On It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Is your cookware collection in desperate need of a refresh? If so, Martha Stewart is swooping in to save the day. Stewart just dropped a beautiful new cookware collection on her website, and if you sign up for updates and alerts with you email address, you can save 15% on the items in the collection.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Best (& Most Affordable) Alternatives to the TikTok-Famous Caruso Couch

Click here to read the full article. Shopping for a great couch is honestly one of the most taxing things we’ve tried to do during quarantine. You can only read so many best-of lists looking for the perfect sectional or sleeper sofa before your brain starts to feel like it’s melting. We think videos and reviews from real people, friends, and families are the best ways to scout out an investment like a new couch, and thanks to seeing it in tons of videos on TikTok, we’re now obsessed with getting our hands on a Caruso sleeper sofa sectional. It’s...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Calling This $30 Device a 'Life Saver' for Back & Neck Pain Relief

Click here to read the full article. Incessant back and neck pain can really drag you down and make simple tasks so much harder to complete. And over-the-counter pain medications and creams only go so far. So maybe now is the right time to break out the big guns. Amazon shoppers say the TENS 7000 muscle stimulator can deliver prescription-strength pain relief instantly — and all you have to do is turn it on. TENS 7000 sends electric pulses to your muscle pain after you attach the electrode pads to your problem area. The pulse amplitude, or intensity level, is adjustable,...
HEALTH
SheKnows

What Are Macros? They're Worth Understanding Whether You're Keto or Not

Click here to read the full article. Keto is short for ketogenic diet, which is a low carbohydrate, moderate protein, and high fat program. The goal of a keto diet is to be in a metabolic state known as “ketosis,” through the restriction of carbs. Normally your body takes carbs like pizza, pasta and pastries and turns them into glucose to power itself. But the keto diet helps the body to fuel itself without glucose or high levels of carbs, metabolizing fat instead.  If you’re interested in going keto (or low-carb) full-time, you’ve probably heard the term “macros” floating around —...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

The Ultimate Guide to Preventing & Treating Your Ingrown Hairs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the summertime, which means showing off a little more skin. For some of us this might mean that shaving and waxing our legs, underarms, and pelvic region are now essential parts of our skincare routine. But smooth skin often comes at a price — mainly ingrown hairs. IYKYK.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It

Click here to read the full article. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones,  it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart. “Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so...
RECIPES
SheKnows

SheKnows

61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy