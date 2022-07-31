ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

By Anders Bylund
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Everybody loves a great discount, right? In lieu of coupon-clipping, opportunistic investors like to look for great companies whose stocks are on fire sale. More specifically, the stock needs to be cheap for temporary reasons while the company pursues tremendous business opportunities in the long run.

That's exactly what is happening to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) right now. These are two great companies with fantastic growth prospects, but market makers have tossed their stocks in Wall Street's bargain bin anyhow.

Here's why it's high time to take advantage of these incredible buying opportunities .

Roku

Media-streaming technology expert Roku has been a great deep-discount investment for months. However, Thursday's second-quarter report brought the market hammer down on Roku's shares and the stock is even cheaper now. The market-moving concerns should fade out over the next few quarters and nothing has changed in the company's long-term business trajectory. That's why Roku is a no-brainer buy in my book.

The bears focus on Roku's struggling advertising business. Advertisers are holding back their marketing budgets because of inflationary budget pressures and widespread market uncertainty. Therefore, Roku's ad sales are slowing down at a time when investors expected the ad service to skyrocket instead.

This situation might merit a mild haircut, but market makers shaved Roku's stock down to the ankles. Share prices fell 86% over the last 52 weeks, as if Roku was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. To underscore how overdone this market reaction is, let me point out that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) , the worst-performing stock on the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) market index dropped just 72% lower over the same period. A $10,000 investment in PayPal one year ago would be worth $2,855 today. An identical Roku investment would be down to $1,388.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioxDt_0gzSkJ7j00

ROKU data by YCharts

A short-term slowdown in ad-based revenues and TV sales shouldn't overshadow the fact that video content is moving online globally. Most of this media revolution should happen over the next decade or so, and Roku is a leader and an innovator in that explosive market sector.

This discount is simply too great to ignore. Roku is poised to regain its former market footprint -- and to keep going much higher from there.

Coinbase

Cryptocurrency trading veteran Coinbase has taken punch after punch in 2022 as the crypto market buckled under inflationary pressure. Furthermore, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating the company, alleging that Coinbase allows users to trade digital coins that really should be registered as securities. There's also an insider trading case hanging over this company like a dark cloud. It seems reckless to invest in Coinbase under these circumstances, right?

Well, I don't think so. The crypto market is still in its infancy, and cyclical asset prices should be expected in this early stage. Today's downturn will surely be followed by another upswing as cryptocurrencies find their place in the worlds of business and consumer finances.

As for the SEC investigation and insider trading scandal, both of these cases might just be part of the process to establish a proper regulatory framework around crypto . You see, both proceedings hinge on the idea that cryptocurrencies should be treated more like stocks than currencies. The SEC and Department of Justice could be on their way to setting an important precedent here. And even if the verdicts and the resulting crypto-regulation model come out on the draconian side, that would still remove a lot of uncertainty from the cryptocurrency market.

I can't say that the only way is up, because Coinbase shares may very well keep falling in the short term. But the stock has already fallen 75% year-to-date and trades at the ultra-low valuation ratio of 6 times trailing earnings. The road ahead may be bumpy but a Coinbase investment from this affordable starting point should serve you well in the long run.

10 stocks we like better than Roku
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Anders Bylund has positions in Coinbase Global and Roku. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coinbase Global, PayPal Holdings, and Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finance Stocks#Stock#Insider Trading#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
205K+
Followers
101K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy