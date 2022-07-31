If You Invested $25,000 in Abbott Laboratories in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

www.fool.com
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Bank of America in March 2009, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
In the years since the financial crisis, Bank of America has been one of the most impressive turnaround stories in the financial sector. Investors who bought shares in 2009 have been handsomely rewarded. With shares 40% off their recent highs, could Bank of America be a bargain stock once again?
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Motley Fool
2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%
Gilead Sciences is a leader in the coronavirus and HIV drug markets. Viatris is continuing a transformation that will improve its prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy Now
ShockWave Medical is growing rapidly -- and it's already profitable. Xevudy is racking up sales around the world for Vir Biotechnology. Orladeyo is turning into a blockbuster drug for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation
These two supercharged stocks could outperform the market in the long run.
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023
Next year's Social Security changes could help seniors cope with rising costs. Exactly how much benefits will increase is uncertain -- but it will be significant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
65% of Americans are doing 'the exact opposite of what they're supposed to,' says investing expert—here's what to do instead
If your favorite store was offering 13% off the merchandise, chances are you'd be filling up your shopping cart. But if you're like many Americans, you may find you're not quite as enthusiastic about a markdown when it comes to buying stocks. The S&P 500 — a common proxy for...
Suze Orman Says Stock Market Volatility Isn't Over. Make This One Move to Protect Yourself
Investors should gear up for more bumpiness.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Kevin O'Leary Thinks There Will Be 'Total Panic' in the Crypto Markets. Here's Why
Here is why O'Leary believes the worst is yet to come.
Motley Fool
3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August
The Dow Jones is composed of 30 diverse, multinational, and time-tested companies. Among these 30 components are three attractively valued stocks ripe for the picking after recent pullbacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Investing in REITs
I hate volatility, which is why I generally favor boring investments with big dividend yields. That's exactly why I own REITs.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
Teladoc reported a disappointing loss during the second quarter. However, the company's business continues to grow in important ways. The current woes offer an opportunity to purchase its shares on the dip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See
This simple chart explains the most important principles for retirement planning.
