Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
SB Nation
Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?
Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Chelsea Are Interested In Kyle Walker-Peters
Chelsea are broadening their search for a defender this summer and the latest name to make the rumour mill is Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters.
Report: Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Deal At Manchester City
Manchester City's Phil Foden has agreed to a new long-term deal at the club. City have already tied Riyad Mahrez and Rodri down the new deals this window, so it was only a matter of time before Phil Foden's deal was agreed.
Report: Todd Boehly Is 'Reluctant' To Sanction Cesar Azpilicueta's Exit
Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been very up-front with his desire to depart, though recent reports cast a bit of doubt on a transfer that at one point seemed to be inevitable.
BBC
Everton v Chelsea: Head-to-head record
Everton have won each of their past four Premier League home games against Chelsea. Chelsea’s run of four consecutive defeats at Everton is their longest active losing streak away to a current Premier League side. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in Everton’s opening league match in each of the past...
Roma Considering Move For Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf
AS Roma are considering a move for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf, according to a report.
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Off-field special - will Sunderland please get their act together?
Read the statement from the club this morning, and my goodness, what a shambles! I have never heard such limp wording from a club regarding a potentially dangerous situation (they even outdid American sports clubs, which are notorious for putting out grandiose-sounding statements that really say nothing). Very appalling that...
BBC
Timo Werner: Chelsea hold talks with RB Leipzig about forward returning to German club
Chelsea have held talks with RB Leipzig about forward Timo Werner returning to the Bundesliga club on loan. The German international, 26, left Leipzig to join Chelsea in 2020 but has struggled to make his mark, scoring 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances. Chelsea have bolstered their attack with...
SB Nation
Darwin Nuñez: “I Want to Keep On Lifting Trophies”
There are worse ways to start one’s life as a player at a new club than scoring the goal that seals silverware in your official debut. That was the experience for Darwin Nuñez, who scored the third goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave
Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end...
SB Nation
REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon
Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
Report: Liverpool Drop Asking Price For 'Outstanding' Central Defender
Liverpool are set to drop the asking price for a defender that manager Jurgen Klopp once described as 'outstanding', according to a report.
SB Nation
Thursday August 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.
BBC
United linked with 'next Haaland'
Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg for striker Benjamin Sesko, who journalist Luke Edwards said could be the next Erling Haaland. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a fascinating deal. He’s a serious prospect. He’s 19, a brilliant age profile. He's really talked about as one of the top prospects in Europe.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would missing out on Nathan Broadhead be a major loss for Sunderland?
The situation is both confusing and concerning in equal measure. There’s little doubt that he would be an asset at Championship level, because his movement, pace and finishing are exemplary. He was a popular member of the squad last season, and contributed significantly to our promotion. In addition, if he did return, he would have the benefit of familiarity, which would help him settle quicker.
‘Fantastic Player’ - Pundit Urges Premier League Club to Sign Chelsea Forward
Noel Whelan thinks a Premier League club should try and sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech this summer.
BBC
'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'
Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
