BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
SB Nation

Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?

Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
BBC

Everton v Chelsea: Head-to-head record

Everton have won each of their past four Premier League home games against Chelsea. Chelsea’s run of four consecutive defeats at Everton is their longest active losing streak away to a current Premier League side. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in Everton’s opening league match in each of the past...
SB Nation

Darwin Nuñez: “I Want to Keep On Lifting Trophies”

There are worse ways to start one’s life as a player at a new club than scoring the goal that seals silverware in your official debut. That was the experience for Darwin Nuñez, who scored the third goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.
BBC

Transfer news: United in for Sesko as defenders set to leave

Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Manchester United, as well as for Chelsea and Newcastle United. (i Sport), external. United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to sell six defenders before the end...
SB Nation

REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon

Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
SB Nation

Thursday August 4th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC

United linked with 'next Haaland'

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg for striker Benjamin Sesko, who journalist Luke Edwards said could be the next Erling Haaland. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a fascinating deal. He’s a serious prospect. He’s 19, a brilliant age profile. He's really talked about as one of the top prospects in Europe.
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would missing out on Nathan Broadhead be a major loss for Sunderland?

The situation is both confusing and concerning in equal measure. There’s little doubt that he would be an asset at Championship level, because his movement, pace and finishing are exemplary. He was a popular member of the squad last season, and contributed significantly to our promotion. In addition, if he did return, he would have the benefit of familiarity, which would help him settle quicker.
BBC

'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'

Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
