ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

National Ranching Heritage Center to host Western art workshop Sept. 26-28

By Special to the Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Cowboy Artists of America artists Jason Scull and Brandon Bailey will hold a three-day western art workshop Sept. 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC) at Texas Tech University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pt1TH_0gzSiseE00

Experienced and aspiring artists alike will have the opportunity to learn through a hands-on artist-guided project focusing on horse and figure. The workshop will consist of two sections: sculpture and oil painting. Each section will be limited to 10 students.

“We are honored to be partnering with Jason Scull and Brandon Bailey,” said Julie Hodges, NRHC Helen DeVitt Jones endowed director of education. “Both are nationally renowned in their craft and provide a different tier of art education that is a valuable investment to anyone who partakes in this workshop.”

Cost for the three-day workshop is $450 for Ranching Heritage Association Members and $500 for non-members and the public. Lunch will be provided daily, and participants will be responsible for some materials.

To register online, visit ranchingheritage.org. For more information or questions, please contact Julie Hodges at Julie.hodges@ttu.edu or call (806) 742-0498.

The NRHC is a 27-acre museum and historical park that offers educational programs and exhibits about ranching history and contemporary ranching issues. The center is located at 3121 Fourth St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The historical park is wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Legends Whips N Kisses to Play Final Show on Saturday

Despite their origins as a joke band created for Halloween, Lubbock's Whips N Kisses have earned their spot in Lubbock local rock royalty. Fans of 80s rock and fans of unadulterated fun have partied with Whips for 14 years. The group has decided to hang up their spandex and wigs, but they're not leaving without one final party with their fans.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5

City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer

Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Bailey
Tom Handy

Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West Texas

A few days ago, Governor Greg Abbott applauded the Texas Workforce Commission on a $1.5 million grant to Ranger College which is close to Dallas. Then, this past Saturday, Governor Abbott thanked the Texas Workforce Commission for another grant. This was a $247,000 grant that went to the South Plains College in West Texas including the Lubbock and Levelland college campuses.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Education#Contemporary Art#Cowboy Artists Of America#Texas Tech University#Nrhc
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock bars cited by TABC dozens of times in last year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Records from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show Lubbock-area establishments received dozens of citations for violations since August 2021. The TABC issued 35 fines and warnings since August 2021 for serving alcohol to minors, after-hours consumption, and other regulatory infractions. Even a single violation is enough to have tragic consequences,” Chris Porter […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Walmart Parking Lot Painters Had ONE Job

I can see how an accident like this could happen. Well, at least if the letters are all separate stencils. I'm sure you could get busy enough for something like this to happen and be so busy you'd never even notice it. We Can't Verify. I'd love to jump in...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Talk 1340

This ‘Prank’ Happening in Lubbock Could Cost You a Ton of Money

There seems to be a new prank happening in Lubbock or possibly in one area of Lubbock. Either way, if you're the victim, it could end up costing you some money. According to the Nextdoor app, kids in Lubbock are going around and turning on water hoses and just letting them run until someone in the house notices and turns off the water. I'm not sure if the kids wait down the street or laugh while saying "they got hosed," but apparently it's happened more than once.
LUBBOCK, TX
dallasexpress.com

Shoeless Child Found Wandering on Hot Texas Pavement

Three people were arrested on Thursday after a small child was seen wandering an apartment complex in 100-degree-plus heat. At around 4:15 p.m. on July 28, Lubbock Police Department responded to a call from a staff member of the apartment complex. The staff member reported that the child was walking around near the complex’s entrance gate, crying.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Man Broke In, Assaulted Woman and Fell Asleep in her Bed?

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, August 2nd after he was accused of breaking into a woman's home, assaulting her, taking off his clothes and falling asleep in her bed. KAMC News reports that back on May 13th, Lubbock Police arrived at a home Lubbock home to find 35-year-old Henrry Padilla without a shirt or pants asleep in a bed with an open beer bottle close by.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy