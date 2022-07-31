Cass County Fair Schedule, Sunday – July 31 2022

www.kjan.com
Atlantic business owners donate $5,000 for bandstand improvements
Atlantic, Iowa – The owners of an Atlantic business made a generous donation towards improvements at the Sunnyside Park bandstand. Doug and Joyce Bierbaum, with Bierbaum Electric said they wanted to “give back” to the city of Atlantic for all the support they have gotten for their business. They donated $5,000 last week for the bandstand improvement project. Atlantic Parks & Recreation Department Director Bryant Rasmussen said the couple approached park staff about their idea, and they discussed different park projects.
Will and Pellett top Cass County Fair Beef Show
The 2022 Cass County Fair Beef Show was held on Monday and the Grand Champion selection capped off the final full day of the fair. The Supreme Overall Market Animal went to Morgan Will of the Benton Franklin 4-H Club. Morgan showed the 4-H Grand Champion Market Steer and Market Animal before winning the Supreme Overall title.
Temporary closure of north- and southbound Iowa 25 at I-80 (exit 86) near Menlo begins Tuesday, Aug. 9
CRESTON, Iowa – Aug. 3, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston Construction Office reports bridge deck repair work on the Iowa 25 bridge over Interstate 80 in Adair County near Menlo will require closing north- and southbound Iowa 25 between I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65 starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, until Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting.
Adair County Supervisors approve Jailer vacancy hire; Safe Streets Resolution
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors today (Wednesday), approved a request from Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, to begin the hiring process to fill a Jailer vacancy position. Deputy Sheriff Mike Algreen appeared before the Board of the Sheriff’s behalf. The Board also passed a Resolution to...
Produce in the Park August 4: Two Food Trucks, Tomatoes, and Over 20 Vendors!
Atlantic, Iowa – Produce in the Park Manager Brigham Hoege reports food trucks Zipp’s Pizzeria and Zemog’s Cocina will be at Produce in the Park this Thursday, August 4th. Zemog’s jalapeno ranch sauce is quickly becoming a customer favorite at the park. Those who like jalapenos will find fresh jalapenos at the park this week.
Harlan City Council to receive MOU on the use of the Airport for aviation studies
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan City Council met Tuesday evening in regular session. It was reported that the Council would receive a memorandum of understanding for using the Harlan Airport facilities for students studying aviation. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys visited with the Harlan Airport Commission and advised the Council the directive will show up in their next meeting packet. The School District’s facilities committee will also attend the next City Council meeting to update the Council on the school facilities project.
York Avenue in Adair County to close for five days next week
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Secondary Roads Department reports York Avenue in southeastern Adair County, will be closed to through traffic between 330th street and 340th street, starting Monday, August 8, 2022 and continuing through Friday, August 12, 2022. Residents will have access to their properties. If you have any questions or concerns please call the Adair County Engineer’s Office at 641-743-6111. (click on the map to enlarge)
Atlantic City Council denies restaurant liquor license application
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council met this (Wednesday) evening in their chambers at City Hall. During the Consent Agenda portion of the meeting, Councilman Dana Halder requested the topic of a Class C Liquor License for Weitzel’s Restaurant be pulled from that part of the agenda, so it can be discussed and acted on separately. The rest of the Consent Agenda was approved, including a Class-C Liquor License for the Atlas Atlantic Cinema. In asking for the item to be pulled from the Consent Agenda, Councilman Halder said he was not happy with the appearance of the property.
Shelby County Supervisors approve SS4A application, & receive a petition opposed to CO2 pipeline
The Board of Supervisors in Shelby County met Tuesday morning, in a regular session. Auditor Mark Maxwell said in the meeting minutes, that Todd Valline presented updates and events sponsored and participated in by his organization, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industries. During the session, Shelby County Engineer, Brandon Burmeister asked the board for approval of Amendments to Utility permits for Kirkman RNG, LLC. A motion to that effect was passed unanimously.
Burn Ban issued for Adair County, effective today (Aug. 3rd)
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban on open burning in Adair County, effective today (Wednesday), at 3-p.m., and until further notice. The Order is the result of a request from Adair/Guthrie County Emergency Management Director Robert Kempf, who was acting on behalf of the fire chiefs in each of the fire departments in Adair County. The Burn Ban states “No person shall engage in open burning in Adair County… except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code,” and until the EMA Director notifies the State Fire Marshal that conditions are such that they no longer constitute a danger to life or property.
Council Bluffs Traffic Alert – Road Closure
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs have issued a “traffic alert,” with regard to a temporary road closure. Authorities say Madison Avenue will be closed today from 7:30 am through most of the day, for the removal of a tree that fell Tuesday morning on two vehicles, resulting in injuries. Police say Madison Avenue will have hard closures from Timbercrest Dr to E. Graham Ave.
New Rheumatology Team at Cass Health
Atlantic, IA — Officials with Cass Health say the hospital is excited to welcome three new rheumatologists to Atlantic Medical Center, RHC. Dr. Thomas Schmidt, Dr. Gino Chesini, and Dr. Stephen Slade will provide rheumatology care to patients beginning this fall. The three new providers will replace Dr. Kimberly Hendricks, who announced earlier this year that she is moving to Ohio to be closer to her family.
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors accept Safety Coordinator’s resignation
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held a brief meeting this (Tuesday) morning, during which they accepted the resignation of Beth Peterson as Safety Coordinator. Peterson, also serves the an Election Clerk for the County. A Safety Coordinator basically serves as a responsible for planning, implementing and overseeing company’s employee safety at work. Their main duty is to ensure that the company is in compliance and adheres to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) guidelines to to reduce work-related injuries.
Omaha Woman Sentenced for a Methamphetamine Offense
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – An Omaha, Nebraska woman was sentenced on a drug charge Wednesday (Aug. 3rd) in Council Bluffs District Court. A judge ordered 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna to serve eight-years in prison, following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In March...
Creston Police report, 8/4/22
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports a man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. Authorities say 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe, of Creston, was arrested at around 12:30-a.m. at Howard and Grand. He was charged with OWI/1st offense, and Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense. Hightshoe was being held in the Union County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Crawford County man fatally injured in tractor rollover, Sunday
(Vail, Iowa) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reports 64-year old Kevin James Ricke, of rural Westside, was fatally injured during a tractor rollover accident, Sunday evening. Ricke was trapped beneath a John Deere 4020 tractor he was using to mow a ditch. The accident happened at around 7:20-p.m., Sunday. Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies, Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were dispatched to the scene near 370th Street and L Avenue, following a report a tractor had rolled over in a ditch. The accident happened as he was turning east onto L Avenue from 370th,
MARIE ELAINE SUHR, 79, of Atlantic (Mass of Christian Burial 8/5/22)
MARIE ELAINE SUHR, 79, of Atlantic, died Thursday, July 28th, at the Heritage House, in Atlantic. A Mass of Christian Burial for MARIE SUHR will be held 10-a.m. Friday, August 5th, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Walnut. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements. A Rosary will...
Harlan Police report, 8/2/22
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Harlan Police Department reports three arrests:. On Sunday, 19-year-old Trent James Ring, of Minden, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Poss. of drug paraphernalia, & public intoxication. Police arrested 38-year-old Troy Dakota Weelborg, of Harlan, on Saturday, for Violation of a No Contact...
Page County Sheriff’s report, 8/4/22
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two separate arrests took place Wednesday. Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 43-year-old Dustin Riley Dumler, of Shenandoah, was taken into custody at the Page County Iowa Jail, on a valid Page County warrant for Theft in the 5th degree. Dumler later posted the $300 bond and was released.
Red Oak Police report for 8/2/22
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak report one arrest and one non-injury accident occurred, Monday. Officers arrested 51-year-old Sally Mae Petersen, of Red Oak, for Breach of Peace (a simple misdemeanor). Petersen was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $300 bond. And, a woman who told Police she had too much to drink, was involved in an accident Monday evening.
