ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Donald says he would've retired if Sean McVay left coaching this year

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgRtF_0gzSeidg00

Rams fans should be thankful that they’ll get to see Aaron Donald play at least two more years in the NFL, and Sean McVay is one of the primary reasons Donald decided to return after weighing retirement.

There were other factors at play, like his new contract, but Donald wouldn’t be getting ready for the 2022 season had McVay decided to leave coaching for the broadcast booth.

On NFL Network, Donald made it clear that he would’ve retired if McVay left the Rams.

“Not at all. Not at all,” Donald said when asked if he’d be at training camp if McVay retired. “I told Sean when he first got here and we accomplished some things early when he first got here, and I told him, as long as he’s the head coach here, I want to continue to build my legacy with him. As long as he’s here and I got the ability to still play at a high level, I’m gonna be here. When he’s gone and it’s all said and done, that’s probably when I’ll be hanging it up, too.”

This is just another example of how much guys love playing for McVay. Not only do Rams players want to stick around and remain with the organization, but outside free agents such as Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson sought the Rams in part because of McVay.

Donald and McVay have formed a strong relationship, and it’s not like things were always easy because in McVay’s first year, Donald held out of training camp in search of his first lucrative extension. That holdout trickled into 2018, too, though those negotiations went a bit better than the ones in 2017.

As long as Donald and McVay are in Los Angeles, the Rams should remain Super Bowl contenders. And that should make fans feel very good.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#Nfl Network
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career

JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What could a C.J. Gardner-Johnson contract extension look like?

A new subplot kicked off at New Orleans Saints training camp this week with news of C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s quasi-hold-in in pursuit of a new contract before the end of his four-year rookie deal. So what would an extension look like? To make a good guess, we did some research. It’s Aug. 4. Let’s compare some recent summertime Saints contract extensions and their guarantees:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is why Carlos Dunlap chose to join the Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed new DE/OLB Carlos Dunlap to training camp practice for the first time on Thursday. Entering his 13th NFL season, the 33-year-old Dunlap was patient with his approach to the offseason this year. He’s done things “12 different ways” as he said and sought to take a new approach to free agency. He wanted to ensure that he was making the right choice in the twilight of his career.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris praises C Tyler Linderbaum

Being a rookie in the National Football League isn’t always easy for some, as it takes time to get acclimated to the speed of the NFL game. However, in only his first training camp for the Baltimore Ravens, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum is already showing the coaching staff that he has what it takes to be a great player as a professional for a long time.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Matt Patricia expected to be Patriots' de-facto offensive coordinator

Matt Patricia is expected to serve as the New England Patriots’ de-facto offensive coordinator and play-caller, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Patricia, the team’s offensive line coach, has served as the play-caller for most of the team’s 11-on-11 drills, with quarterbacks coach Joe Judge relaying plays in 7-on-7 drills. Bill Belichick has leant a hand in both settings — and has sometimes even relayed the plays himself.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy