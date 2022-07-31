ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jalen Ramsey plays catch with fans at training camp

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Though he’s not on the injured list, Jalen Ramsey is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He’s getting in mental reps and staying engaged in practice, both with his teammates and coaches, and fans in attendance.

On Saturday, with the stands packed to the brim with fans, Ramsey took some time to play catch with a handful of lucky folks. He threw the ball into the crowd a few times, having a casual game of catch while his fellow DBs were on the sideline.

He’d much rather be on the field practicing and picking off passes, he seems happy to make the day of some fans.

