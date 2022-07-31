Hot air balloon incident injures several people

www.kjan.com
Temporary closure of north- and southbound Iowa 25 at I-80 (exit 86) near Menlo begins Tuesday, Aug. 9
CRESTON, Iowa – Aug. 3, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston Construction Office reports bridge deck repair work on the Iowa 25 bridge over Interstate 80 in Adair County near Menlo will require closing north- and southbound Iowa 25 between I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65 starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, until Thursday, Oct. 20, weather permitting.
Creston Police report, 8/4/22
(Creston, Iowa) – The Creston Police Department reports a man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. Authorities say 57-year-old Jon Eric Hightshoe, of Creston, was arrested at around 12:30-a.m. at Howard and Grand. He was charged with OWI/1st offense, and Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense. Hightshoe was being held in the Union County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
Des Moines police need help finding person of interest in murder case
(Radio Iowa) – Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. On Monday, police arrested 21-year-old Darion Hermes on murder and robbery charges, and Wednesday, charged 19-year-old Violet Terry with the same offenses. Investigators say it began as a drug-related robbery orchestrated over social media.
York Avenue in Adair County to close for five days next week
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Secondary Roads Department reports York Avenue in southeastern Adair County, will be closed to through traffic between 330th street and 340th street, starting Monday, August 8, 2022 and continuing through Friday, August 12, 2022. Residents will have access to their properties. If you have any questions or concerns please call the Adair County Engineer’s Office at 641-743-6111. (click on the map to enlarge)
Burn Ban issued for Adair County, effective today (Aug. 3rd)
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a ban on open burning in Adair County, effective today (Wednesday), at 3-p.m., and until further notice. The Order is the result of a request from Adair/Guthrie County Emergency Management Director Robert Kempf, who was acting on behalf of the fire chiefs in each of the fire departments in Adair County. The Burn Ban states “No person shall engage in open burning in Adair County… except as specifically permitted by Iowa Code,” and until the EMA Director notifies the State Fire Marshal that conditions are such that they no longer constitute a danger to life or property.
Adair County Supervisors approve Jailer vacancy hire; Safe Streets Resolution
(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors today (Wednesday), approved a request from Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, to begin the hiring process to fill a Jailer vacancy position. Deputy Sheriff Mike Algreen appeared before the Board of the Sheriff’s behalf. The Board also passed a Resolution to...
Iowa Health Care Association Foundation Awards 78 Scholarships to Help Iowans Wanting to Work in Long-Term Care
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (August 4, 2022) – The Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation has announced the winners of its 2022 health care scholarship programs. This year, the IHCA Foundation awarded 78 scholarships totaling over $105,000 to assist Iowans who want to advance their health care education and work in long-term care. This is the highest number of scholarships awarded by the IHCA Foundation in a single year. In 2018, the IHCA Foundation offered 15 scholarships totaling $15,000. This year, the IHCA Foundation received more than 190 applications for the 78 available scholarships.
ISU to offer major in climate science this fall
(Radio Iowa) – Students at Iowa State University will have the opportunity to study climate science in the upcoming school year. The university’s new major aims to prepare its students to bring about solutions to climate change. Owen Halverson, an I-S-U junior who plans to study climate science, says he sees the degree as a means to address increased severe weather patterns.
