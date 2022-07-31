ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Jefferson: Cooper Kupp is good, but 'he's behind me'

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Even after Cooper Kupp’s historic 2021 season, there’s still plenty of debate among analysts, fans and players about where he ranks as a top wide receiver. Is he the best in the NFL? Are Davante Adams and others still better?

If you ask Justin Jefferson, Kupp is one of the four best, but he’s not at the top of the list. Jefferson recently ranked Kupp in his top four but he doubled down on his belief that he’s better than Kupp.

“Coop is good, but I’ll say he’s behind me,” Jefferson said, via the Pioneer Press.

Of course Jefferson is going to say he’s better than Kupp. He has to have confidence in himself, and over the last two seasons, Jefferson has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL.

He has 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns since 2020, making the Pro Bowl both years and finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting.

Kupp will try to prove he’s the best wideout in football this season after a record-setting campaign in 2021, but Jefferson will probably be hot on his heels for the receiving title.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

