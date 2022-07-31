ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7/31/2022: Nice Sunday, then heat and humidity for the workweek

By Matt Mackie
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0in3N8_0gzSeRaD00

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get out and enjoy! Sunday looks like a comfortably warm day. The same can’t be said about the work week… High pressure is in control over the Northeast, leading to mostly calm and quiet conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqgVg_0gzSeRaD00

With a good amount of sunshine, temperatures will cruise to afternoon highs in the mid 80’s. Humidity stays manageable throughout the course of the day. Headed to Saratoga? We don’t expect any issues at the track on account of the weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2ZxN_0gzSeRaD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfIkP_0gzSeRaD00

Things begin to chance tonight. We will turn slightly muggy and see a few more clouds. That prevents us from getting quite as cool overnight. Most will stay in the 60’s (we had 50’s and even a few 40’s this morning!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clNci_0gzSeRaD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaW6t_0gzSeRaD00

Monday afternoon is only slightly warmer, but the mugginess will make it feel a bit less comfortable out there. Expect highs in the upper 80’s for the Tri Cities, and low to mid 80’s most everywhere else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V18lP_0gzSeRaD00

Tuesday looks even more humid, with a chance for thunderstorms. Heat peaks later in the work week, with a high of 95 on Thursday. Behind shower and storm chances, we’ll cool down a bit going into the weekend – highs in the mid 80’s for Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

08/04/2022: Very humid with record-setting heat

It's going to be a rough day around the Capital Region with brutal heat and humidity. It has been ten years since Albany's temperature spiked in the upper 90s. There is some record-setting heat coming our way. Record highs could also fall in Glens Falls and Bennington.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

8/3/2022: Warm today, record heat tomorrow

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:. Today looks quite warm, but at least humidity will take a break for the day. Expect high temperatures in the low 90’s for Albany and the Mid-Hudson Valley, and in the upper 80’s most everywhere else. Dewpoints will hold steady in the upper 50’s – not high enough to feel muggy or humid.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Storm Tracker Forecast#The Tri Cities#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

08/02/2022: A brief reprieve with the humidity…. then BAM….

Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth. High pressure will provide some relief regarding the humidity tonight – Wednesday…. but with lots of sunshine & blue sky…. we’ll still take a run at 90° in the Tri-Cities & the mid-Hudson Valley…....
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy