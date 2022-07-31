sunny95.com

Clippers 2, Red Wings 0
COLUMBUS – Xvavion Curry dominated Rochester’s lineup through seven innings to lead the Clippers to a 2-0 win over the Red Wings before a Dime-Dog Night crowd of over 10,000 at Huntington Park Tuesday night. The right-hander (2-1) allowed only three hits and gave up two walks while...
Nation's top girls basketball stars shine at The Run 4 The Roses Tournament
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – If you have any interest in girl’s high school or women’s college basketball, chances are you at least stopped by Louisville, KY in July. Or at least were watching events that were taking place in Louisville. That’s because Louisville was host to The Run 4 The Roses ...

Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...

Justin Thomas returns to Louisville to guide the next generation, reminisce on his past
GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking out Tuesday at a place that feels like home, Justin Thomas seemed grateful. Two months after winning his second major championship in historic fashion, he returned this week to where it all began, back in Goshen to host the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing Country Club. Impressive swings dotted the driving range as boys and girls from around the world prepared for the premier junior event.

See Jack Harlow’s Competition For Next Week’s Celebrity Kickball Tournament
Jack Harlow is returning to Louisville to play kickball — for a good cause. Local rap group The Homies, also Harlow’s friends and collaborators, will host their 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament on Wednesday, August 10, at UofL’s Jim Patterson Stadium. It’ll be Harlow’s second year participating.

NCAA issued new allegations against Louisville, Rick Pitino in Brian Bowen recruiting case, per report
The NCAA issued new allegations against Rick Pitino in the Louisville infractions case involving Brian Bowen's recruitment when Pitino was coach of the Cardinals. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, which obtained UL's response to the NCAA's amended notice of allegations, the source of the new allegations are due to Merl Code's "Black Market" book, which paints the former Louisville coach as complicit in a bribery scheme that involved Bowen -- a Class of 2017 five-star recruit -- and Adidas.

Upside down action at Sportsdrome
Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.

Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Best Distilleries + How to Plan
Are you searching for how to go on the Kentucky bourbon trail? You have come to the right place because here you are going to find all the information you need to have an incredible time. If you did not already know Kentucky is home to some of the best bourbon on the plant. People say that going on one of the Kentucky bourbon distillery tours is like going to Disney World for adults.

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.

10 Things To Do This Week in Louisville Under $10 (8/1)
It’s Monday, so you probably want to rage. Head to Highland Taproom for metal music and karaoke from local bands Taken Lives and Isolator. As the Facebook description says: “Fun, Food, and Booze.”. Hi-Wire Brewing Louisville. No cover | 6:30-10 p.m. Or maybe you’re more of the nurturing...

Troubleshooters: Auto insurance disparities on where you live vs. what you pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The law says a person in Kentucky is not allowed to drive unless they have auto insurance. How much does a driver pay and what factors are involved? For most, it’s the driver’s age, driving record, insurance score and even credit score. But what...

$900K is Columbus’ share of state school safety money
COLUMBUS – Schools in central Ohio are getting almost $7 million from the state for security upgrades, part of the $47 million in grants for over 1,100 schools in 81 counties. The state will also accept applications for another $53 million in that grant program, announced yesterday by Gov....
More Kentucky drivers turning to motorcycles for transportation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pain at the gas pump is driving people in a different direction. Eric Fisher, a mechanic at Kentuckiana Motorsports, said cranking up a motorcycle is the cheapest option right now. "Why take a gas guzzling SUV that takes eight people and you're going by yourself?"...

Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...

These twins in Louisville brought life back to their ancestral home
For the neighborhood, it was the creepy old house on the hill, and for the treasures of the groundhogs who lived downstairs, it was a place to dig. But for Stephen Finley, the crumbling, stocky, two-story dwelling in southwest Louisville was his grandparents’ home. Fenley is an iconic name...

Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.

JCPS teacher gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher who is leading the district's efforts to collect donations was also personally impacted by the eastern Kentucky flooding. Emilie McKiernan Blanton is a teacher and regional director for the Jefferson County Teacher's Association. Her partner lives in Letcher County and...

Be Our Guest at Dundee Tavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Dundee Tavern. The family-owned sports bar is located off Bardstown Road. Sit down, dig in, and watch your favorite sports game this season at the tavern. Twenty-two flat screens fill the bar so you don't have to miss your team play.
'I won't go in': Louisville issues order to vacate to Boone's Marathon Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville gas station may soon have to leave the Portland neighborhood. The city gave Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street a notice to vacate by Monday; it deems the business a public nuisance because of several crimes on the property, including a murder that happened in June.

It’s our turn
COLUMBUS – Withering heat that has been working its way across the nation’s mid-section for the last several days is about to descend on central Ohio. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of central, western and southern Ohio from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, when heat index values are forecast to reach into the triple digits.
