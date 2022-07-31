www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
Kokoro Clover Season 1
Sign In to follow. Follow Kokoro Clover Season 1, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Time Before Time #15 - Second Opinion
Journeying farther into the future than ever before, Tatsuo, Nadia, and Kevin continue their search for a cure for Tatsuo’s illness. But time is running out—and enemies are closing in. A new arc of the hit time travel series begins, featuring art by rising star ERIC ZAWADZKI (House of El, Heart Attack).
Gamespot
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Horrifying Primal Redesign
When Prey arrives on Hulu on August 5, fans will notice some big changes to the Predator (Yaujta) design. It may be a surprise to those watching, and the alien hunter's look was certainly a surprise to the cast as well. However, there's a reason for all of this. While...
Gamespot
Little Monsters #6
The conclusion of LITTLE MONSTERS’ first arc! The humans’ presence has completely divided the young vampires. The human girl, LAURA, continues to ask questions of ROMIE to learn about her new ally…while RAY is held captive by a human with far less friendly motivations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Apathy: Narugami Gakuen Nana Fushigi
We have no news or videos for Apathy: Narugami Gakuen Nana Fushigi. Sorry!
Gamespot
Legion of X #4 - Pillow Talk
A PACT WITH A GOD IS A BARGAIN WITH ONE’S SOUL! The Skinjacker is once again out on the loose, body-jumping at an astounding pace and bringing the inhabitants of Krakoa to their breaking point. As the pressure to hunt down Switch and the Arakkii fugitive god reaches an all-time high, Nightcrawler and Zsen make discoveries about the case and themselves that could change the course of the investigation in unforeseeable ways.
Gamespot
Discovery Plus Lands CNN Original Content
With the announcement that HBO Max will greenlight fewer scripted shows and started axing DC projects including the highly-anticipated Batgirl movie, Discovery+ revealed today that original CNN shows will be headed towards its streaming service on August 19. These programs were all once on HBO Max, prior to the short-lived existence of the CNN+ streaming service.
Gamespot
Tobira no Nai Heya Kara no Dasshutsu
We have no news or videos for Tobira no Nai Heya Kara no Dasshutsu. Sorry!
Gamespot
New Fantastic Four #3 - Hell in a Handbasket Part 3
Chaos erupts in Sin City as Asmodeus' demonic influence spreads... and the New Fantastic Four are caught in the thick of it! With Ghost Rider M.I.A., it's up to Wolverine, Hulk and Spider-Man to face off against a demonically possessed Human Torch. But can they defeat him without killing him? Plus: A house call from Dr. Strange!
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gesshizu: Minna de Chokomaka Muradukuri
We have no news or videos for Gesshizu: Minna de Chokomaka Muradukuri. Sorry!
Gamespot
X-Men: Red #5 - The Hour of Uranos
EXCESS DEVIATION! No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known—and it’s nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet—and it’s Arakko’s greatest test since X OF SWORDS!
Gamespot
Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika #11 - We're Made The Same
When fathers and their children come together at last, feelings come to light and secrets are revealed! Paprika will be forced to deal with what she holds closest to her heart-but she isn’t alone. All our protagonists face hope and heartbreak in the dramatic penultimate issue of MIRKA ANDOLFO’s hit series!
Gamespot
The Flash Will End With Season 9 At The CW
DC show The Flash will end with its upcoming Season 9 at The CW, which is set to begin production in September. The final season will be 13 episodes and air sometime in 2023. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace in a release (via Variety). "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."
Gamespot
PlayStation Exclusive Deathverse: Let It Die Is Now Also Coming To PC
Deathverse: Let It Die, the tongue-in-cheek survival multiplayer game, was previously a PlayStation exclusive. Now it's also coming to PC. Deathverse: Let It Die takes place years after the events of its 2016 predecessor Let It Die. As described in its 2021 State of Play trailer, players in Deathverse: Let It Die are set up in survival matches against other players in a reality TV setting.
Gamespot
Edge of Spider-Verse #1 - Something Wicked This Way Comes; The Hero Within; Spider-Rex!; My Dame... My Destiny
THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS COMING! edge (’ej) noun – 1. outermost limit of an object. – 2. the sharp side of a blade. The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web. IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARAÑA’S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!
Gamespot
Batman #126 - Failsafe: Part Two; Two Birds, One Throne: Part Two
Batman has battled all manner of criminals, monsters, and super-villains, but nothing could have prepared him for what’s coming with Failsafe, an unstoppable foe that can outfight and outthink the Dark Knight—but could a dark connection to Batman’s past be the answer? In the backup, Catwoman is piecing together the lineage of one of Gotham’s most notorious criminal families...and it’s not for the faint of heart!
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#409) - August 2, 2022
It is yet another day which means that there is once again a new Wordle answer. It is August 2 and our answer today is once again an unpopular part of speech by Wordle's standards. It's also just a strange word that I can't imagine many people will get immediately, so I'm once again here to help out however I can.
Gamespot
MultiVersus Review: A Super Smash Hit
MultiVersus frames itself as the ultimate crossover fighter, a sort of "dream come true" scenario where anyone can face off against anyone else. It's a bold proclamation challenging the reign of Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a game that features an unmatched all-star cast of video game characters duking it out. Many pretenders to that throne have come and gone but, surprisingly, MultiVersus makes a compelling claim. The game, which is in open public beta, has strong fundamentals, charm, and attention to detail that Smash clones that came before sorely lacked, making it one of the best platform fighting games ever made.
Gamespot
She-Hulk Bosses And Star Comment On Overworked VFX Artists Working With Marvel
Over the past few months, there's been a discussion online about VFX artists being displeased when working for Marvel Entertainment. According to one Reddit thread, some artists are done working with Marvel, and they've been harboring those feelings for quite some time. However, the cast and crew of the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Disney+ series stand in solidarity with these talented artists.
Comments / 0