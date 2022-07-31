DC show The Flash will end with its upcoming Season 9 at The CW, which is set to begin production in September. The final season will be 13 episodes and air sometime in 2023. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace in a release (via Variety). "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO