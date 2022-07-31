Picking Wheat

www.gamespot.com
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective
Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
Gesshizu: Minna de Chokomaka Muradukuri
We have no news or videos for Gesshizu: Minna de Chokomaka Muradukuri. Sorry!
Ridge Racer Arcade Cabinet Gets $150 Price Cut
Target is offering big price cuts on a slew of Arcade1Up products, including the popular Ridge Racer arcade cabinet. Typically offered for $550, you can pick up the cool cabinet for just $400. The cabinet can only be found online (so don’t rush out to your local Target to score this deal), but if you make the purchase today your order could arrive as early as August 8.
Pikmin Bloom In-Person Events Are Happening This Month
Niantic has announced more details for Pikmin Bloom's in-person August Community event, that will take place on August 13 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. The following cities will be participating in the in-person celebration:. San Diego, California: Balboa Japanese Gardens Event. Seattle, Washington: Woodland Park Zoo &...
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Kokoro Clover Season 1
Sign In to follow. Follow Kokoro Clover Season 1, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Picross X: Picbits vs. Uzboross
We have no news or videos for Picross X: Picbits vs. Uzboross. Sorry!
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Preorders Listed Ahead Of November 11 Launch
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a radically updated version of the iconic tactical RPG. It’s slated to launch on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC and will bring some big changes with it--such as voiced cutscenes, new graphics, and a reworked soundtrack. A few different editions are now available for preorder, and longtime fans might want to consider picking up the Digital Premium edition available on PlayStation and PC.
Little Monsters #6
The conclusion of LITTLE MONSTERS’ first arc! The humans’ presence has completely divided the young vampires. The human girl, LAURA, continues to ask questions of ROMIE to learn about her new ally…while RAY is held captive by a human with far less friendly motivations.
Legion of X #4 - Pillow Talk
A PACT WITH A GOD IS A BARGAIN WITH ONE’S SOUL! The Skinjacker is once again out on the loose, body-jumping at an astounding pace and bringing the inhabitants of Krakoa to their breaking point. As the pressure to hunt down Switch and the Arakkii fugitive god reaches an all-time high, Nightcrawler and Zsen make discoveries about the case and themselves that could change the course of the investigation in unforeseeable ways.
BrianAgolli
Netflix's new show ‘Resident Evil’, a video game adaptation of the Resident Evil series, has been criticized and hated across the internet, even before the show came out. Many people hated t...
Why Prey Gives The Predator A Horrifying Primal Redesign
When Prey arrives on Hulu on August 5, fans will notice some big changes to the Predator (Yaujta) design. It may be a surprise to those watching, and the alien hunter's look was certainly a surprise to the cast as well. However, there's a reason for all of this. While...
