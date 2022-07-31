www.gamespot.com
Sofiya and the Ancient Clan
Tactics Ogre: Reborn Preorders Listed Ahead Of November 11 Launch
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a radically updated version of the iconic tactical RPG. It’s slated to launch on November 11 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC and will bring some big changes with it--such as voiced cutscenes, new graphics, and a reworked soundtrack. A few different editions are now available for preorder, and longtime fans might want to consider picking up the Digital Premium edition available on PlayStation and PC.
PlayStation Exclusive Deathverse: Let It Die Is Now Also Coming To PC
Deathverse: Let It Die, the tongue-in-cheek survival multiplayer game, was previously a PlayStation exclusive. Now it's also coming to PC. Deathverse: Let It Die takes place years after the events of its 2016 predecessor Let It Die. As described in its 2021 State of Play trailer, players in Deathverse: Let It Die are set up in survival matches against other players in a reality TV setting.
PlayStation Plus Essential Games August 2022: 3 Free Games Available Now
The first Tuesday of the month is here, and that means it's time for PlayStation Plus members to claim this month's lineup of free games. PlayStation Plus August games include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners can play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games are free for subscribers until September 6.
Report: World Of Warcraft Mobile MMO Canceled
Blizzard and Chinese game company NetEase have canceled an unannounced World of Warcraft MMORPG for mobile devices, according to a new report. The news comes via Bloomberg, which writes that Blizzard and NetEase could not agree to financial terms and have since disbanded a team of 100 NetEase developers tasked with creating content for the game.
PlayStation Summer Sale Part 2 Is Live Now With 2,000+ Deals
The second wave of titles has been added to the PSN Summer Sale, with thousands of products now available at great low prices. The variety of games on sale is truly staggering, including hits such as Cyberpunk 2077, OlliOlli World, Deathloop, FIFA 22, and more. Sony’s sale ends on August 17, so you’ve got plenty of time to sift through the catalog and find something that fits your needs. If you’d rather pick up a physical copy, many of the same exclusives are on sale at third-party retailers.
Dead By Daylight Dating Sim Hooked On You Is Out Now
Dead by Daylight has been a popular and gory multiplayer experience for years now, but there's a new spin-off, out today on PC, that shows off a more romantic side of the game's gruesome killers. Called Hooked on You, the dating sim stars four of Dead by Daylight's most notorious murders--The Spirit, The Wraith, the Trapper, and The Huntress--and tasks you with romancing them on The Entity’s beach realm.
Tactics Ogre Reborn Officially Revealed By Square Enix, Coming November 11
After the PlayStation Network beat Square Enix to the punch last month, Square Enix has officially unveiled Tactics Ogre Reborn, an updated version of the classic turn-based strategy RPG, for release later this year. Tactics Ogre Reborn is based on 2011's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together on the PSP,...
Future Games Show Returns For Gamescom 2022
The Future Games Show will return to Gamescom with over 50 games. The event will take place on August 24, the morning after Opening Night Live. The Future Games Show will kick off at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BT / 9 PM CET on Wednesday, August 24. You can watch the event on the GamesRadar YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, as well as on the GamesRadar website. Details of what exactly will be revealed are scant. The event will feature world premieres and developer interviews. Games from publishers Team17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt, and others will be present. The teaser for the event shows clips from Layers of Fear, Goat Simulator 3, Hypercharge, among others.
New Nintendo Switch Model Unlikely To Be Revealed This Year - Report
Nintendo will likely not be announcing any new hardware or the long-rumored Switch Pro console this year, a new report has revealed. According to a new article by Nikkei, Nintendo is currently focused entirely on building Switch consoles with the component parts that it has been able to secure and is aiming to ship 21 million Switch units during the fiscal year that ends in March 2023.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Preorders: Purchase Bonuses Revealed
The first true open-world Pokemon games are right around the corner. If you're excited about the next evolution in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available to preorder now at major retailers and the Nintendo Switch eShop. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The ninth generation of Pokemon will introduce a new region to explore and new Pokemon to catch. Preorders are available for $60 at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.
BrianAgolli
Netflix's new show ‘Resident Evil’, a video game adaptation of the Resident Evil series, has been criticized and hated across the internet, even before the show came out. Many people hated t...
Apathy: Narugami Gakuen Nana Fushigi
X-Men: Red #5 - The Hour of Uranos
EXCESS DEVIATION! No one who is not an Omega-level mutant has ever taken one of the nine seats of the Great Ring. Together, they are the greatest power Arakko has ever known—and it’s nine against one. So, if the nine are losing…what does that say about the one? Judgment Day has come to the Red Planet—and it’s Arakko’s greatest test since X OF SWORDS!
